ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

After Snaring ‘Thursday Night Football,’ Amazon Needs to Get Fans to Watch

There will be lots of teams worth following this NFL season, be they the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the returning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Even so, many people in the media business have their eyes on a very distinctive player: Amazon Prime Video. The streamer, which once shared “Thursday Night Football” games with Fox, now has exclusive rights to that action and must convince some pigskin Luddites to plug into broadband. Streaming “Thursday Night Football,” after all, will require a different kind of remote — and familiarity with a home screen, not a cable box. “It is going to be...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charissa Thompson
Person
Kaylee Hartung
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Al Michaels
Digital Trends

Prime Video’s first solo Thursday Night Football NFL game went … fine

So Amazon Prime Video streamed its first actually exclusive Thursday Night Football game. (That’s the name of the show because all shows must be named, in addition to actually being the night on which said football was played. It’d be awkward if TNF was played on Friday, but as we saw in 2020, stranger things have happened.) And because all things must be critiqued in 2022, we’re happy to report that it went … OK.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#Yankees#Espn#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Global Sports Video
FanSided

3 things we learned from Amazon Prime’s TNF debut

Thursday Night Football debuted on Amazon Prime on Sept. 15. Here are three things we learned in the streaming service’s first game. The very first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season took place on Sept. 15, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game did not air on national television like in years past. Instead, it was streamed through Amazon Prime Video, after the company reached an exclusive agreement with the NFL.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15

Get lost, The Lost City. Sandra Bullock's adventure film has fallen off Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for the first time in a month, pushed out by the return of A League of Their Own. But of course, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still on top, where it will be for the rest of eternity. Tonight is the big debut of Prime Video's exclusive broadcast of Thursday Night Football, so we'll see how Amazon decides to classify that and if it will be on the top 10 tomorrow.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios

Amazon's historic NFL debut

Amazon’s Thursday Night Football debut tonight is a landmark event for the sports world, and a seminal moment for the media industry. Why it matters: The much-anticipated contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will be the NFL’s first regular-season game exclusively available via streaming.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TVGuide.com

Everything to Know About Watching Sports on Sling TV

If you're looking to watch your favorite sports without a cable subscription, then Sling TV may be a good choice. If you're looking for an affordable way to watch live sports, Sling TV is worth considering. This popular streaming platform doesn't offer quite the extensive array of sports channels that some other platforms do.
NFL
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy