Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants prediction, pick and odds Sun. 9/18: Battle of the running backs
It was much easier to digest the first result of the season for the New York Giants than it was for the Carolina Panthers. Yet the Giants are banking on regenerating the level of focus deemed necessary going into the second game when the Panthers visit Sunday afternoon at East Rutherford, N.J.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette logged a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette's continued practice participation appears to indicate that he will be available on Sunday. Friday's practice report and game status will provide additional information. If Fournette is ruled out, rookie Rachaad White could be in for a busy day for a potentially short-handed Tampa Bay offense.
NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 2
What's on tap for the NFC East? Andrew Parsaud has your rundown.
ESPN
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others
As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will UW-Michigan State Showcase Bring Out the Reluctant Fans?
Somewhat empty stadium greeted the Huskies in first two games.
Stryker Pregame Retrospective: Big Reset
With network spotlight returning to Lincoln, Mickey Joseph starts his nine-game audition
Week 2 Injury Roundup: Mac Jones, Najee Harris Trending Up
Breaking down the injuries of relevant fantasy players ahead of Week 2.
Comments / 0