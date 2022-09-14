Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its AnniversaryThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco police identify suspected catalytic converter thief who struck patrol car
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco have identified the suspect in a Monday catalytic converter theft who injured an officer when she struck a patrol vehicle while fleeing from authorities.The driver in the incident, identified as 28 year-old female San Francisco resident Lorrayna Puefua, was taken into custody Monday morning, police said.The theft was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, where a man told officers that two unknown suspects had just stolen his car's catalytic converter, according to police.Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' car, double-parked in the area...
Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout
SAN LEANDRO -- A 25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday. He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
Oakland police: 2 vehicles crashed while shooting at each other
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a vehicle collision late Thursday that occurred after the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, the department told KRON4. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue, according to police. “When officers arrived, they learned that the occupant(s) […]
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
Persons of interest in custody in SF Sutro Baths assault on Millbrae councilman
SAN FRANCISCO - There has been an update to a story we brought to you in June when a Millbrae councilman was the victim of an attack. The incident was shocking; an attacker hurled a chunk of concrete at Millbrae city Councilman Anders Fung three months ago at San Francisco's Sutro Baths. That chunk of concrete sent the councilman to the hospital with a two-inch gash on his head and a neck.
Arrest Made In Bayview District Fatal Stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connected to a homicide that occurred in the Bayview District on September 10. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:24 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street to meet with San Francisco Fire Department Paramedics regarding a victim of a possible stabbing incident.
4 hurt after balcony collapses at Daly City residence, authorities say
Officials say two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed.
3 hospitalized, 1 critical, after collision on Tully Road in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose said three people have been hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, following a collision between two vehicles on Tully Road Friday afternoon that may have resulted from a police chase.ALSO READ: Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary SchoolSan Jose police tweeted that they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. about two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road in East San Jose, causing injuries to the vehicle occupants.Police said three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the...
21-Year-Old Man Shot in San Francisco’s Western Addition Succumbs to Injuries
A man injured in a shooting last week in San Francisco’s Western Addition has succumbed to his injuries, police said Thursday. Officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Toriano Carpenter. Officers responded at 11:17 p.m. on Sept. 6 to a report of a shooting by Turk and Buchanan streets and...
Blog: The First San Mateo police officer killed in the line of duty
The secretary of the pharmaceutical company was suspicious. A man called and said he was from Stanford Medical School and wanted to purchase 100 pounds of a particular starch used to produce pills for medical use. But he refused to leave a phone number or address and said he would pick up the starch in person one week later. The secretary called the San Mateo Police Department, which then assigned one of their officers, 34-year-old Gordon Joinville, to intercept the anonymous man at the pick up time.
2 children among 4 injured in Daly City balcony collapse
(KRON) — A balcony collapsed in Daly City on Friday with two adults and two children on it at the time. All four were treated for injuries on the scene and transported by ambulance to a trauma center, according to a media advisory from the North County Fire Authority. The structure was described as a […]
San Jose stabbing suspect in custody
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
Victim In September 6th Shooting In Western Addition Dies, Case Becomes a Homicide
The victim in a shooting that occurred last week in the Western Addition has succumbed to his injuries, and the case has now been transferred to SFPD homicide detectives. The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. the night of September 6, in the vicinity of Larch Way, a residential alleyway that runs between Jefferson Square Park and the Buchanan Mall in the Western Addition — near the intersection of Turk and Laguna streets.
Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death
OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
'Worst is yet to come:' SFPD may be short around 825 officers by end of year, ABC7 I-Team uncovers
ABC7's data analysis found Southern, Central, Northern, and Mission districts each had a higher percentage of life-threatening emergency calls than the Tenderloin from late June to late August. Yet, all four districts were assigned fewer officers than the Tenderloin.
Driver plows into Trader Joe's store in Castro Valley; shoppers injured
CASTRO VALLEY – Several shoppers at a Trader Joe's store in Castro Valley were injured after a driver plowed into the market Thursday afternoon.According to authorities, the crash took place at the store located at 22224 Redwood Road.Chopper 5 captured at least four people being taken out of the store on stretchers. Their conditions were not immediately known.According to the California Highway Patrol, a child was among those taken to area hospitals.Pictures posted by the Alameda County Fire Department showed a gray Toyota sedan inside the store, next to a checkout stand. Cash registers, tables and other goods were also...
San Francisco Western Addition shooting victim dies of his injuries
SAN FRANCISCO -- The investigation of a Sept 6 Western Addition shooting in San Francisco has been taken over by homicide detectives after the 21-year-old victim died of his wounds.While not releasing his name, San Francisco police announced on Thursday morning that the victim had died while being treated at a local hospital.Officers had responded at 11:17 p.m. on Sept. 6 to a report of a shooting in the area of Turk and Buchanan streets and found evidence of shots fired nearby in the 600 block of Larch Way.But no victim was found at the scene. A short time later, investigators learned...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
