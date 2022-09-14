Read full article on original website
1011now.com
AppleJack Festival returns to Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce has scheduled the 54th Annual AppleJack Festival for two consecutive weekends in September. “AppleJack is traditionally the third weekend in September, which, this year is September 16th, 17th, and 18th,” said NCTC Executive Director Amy Allgood. “We are upholding that by having all the traditional festival activities that weekend.”
News Channel Nebraska
Can you hear the rumble? Applejack parade nears
NEBRASKA CITY – There’s a new sound coming to Applejack Parade on Saturday that highlights drum corps. The parade route is being changed this year to accommodate a carnival on the east end of Central Avenue, so bands will turn right on Sixth Street and go another block to the drum line competition.
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
4 festivals around Omaha and Council Bluffs this weekend
If you live in the Omaha metro, you know there is something always going on. Across the city, there are a series of festivals you and the family can check out.
Zachary A. Mercer
Zachary A. Mercer
Zachary A. Mercer, 22 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital from natural causes on Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1999 in Beatrice and was gifted by God into the family of George and Norma Mercer. He lived in Beatrice his entire life and was a graduate of Beatrice High School. Zachary attended Region 5, was a member of Christ Community Church and the YMCA. He had been involved with Shooting Stars baseball and Special Olympics and was an avid user of the Beatrice city parks and the city library. Zachary loved nature and being outdoors and his walks with Barb. He also loved animals and being with people.
Godsey completes honor climb
Godsey completes honor climb
SYRACUSE – New recruit to the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department completed the 110 floor climb during the Nebraska 9/11 memorial stair climb at Werner Park. Liza Godsey, who grew up in California and pursued her 12-year dispatching career at San Diego and Raymore, Mo., moved to the Syracuse area from Georgia two years ago. She walked enough steps to represent the 100 stories firefighters climbed inside the World Trade Center.
macaronikid.com
Stores Where Dogs Are Welcome in Lincoln
If you have a four-legged friend then you know that they are basically another child. Ours definitely is. We like to take her with us to stores during the very hot and very cold months and that's how she gets her exercise plus she loves to socialize (just like her mom). Quite a few stores in our town allow leashed, well-behaved dogs to visit with their owners. Bring Fido with the next time you go!
KETV.com
Arlington farmer, startup cultivating unique Midwest blueberry
ARLINGTON, Neb. — Some berries get a bad wrap because of their sour taste, but some are rich in antioxidants. A local start-up is hoping customers give the health benefits an "A-plus." Aronia berries get harvested in Arlington on Dale Hilgenkamp's farm, but he doesn't do the work alone.
earnthenecklace.com
John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?
John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it.
1011now.com
Auction generating attention
If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. Updated: 13 hours ago. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new...
KETV.com
Meet Rex, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. You can't adopt a dinosaur, but you can adopt a feline-o-saur. (T)Rex is missing one front paw and the other is a little bit of a stub, but...
WOWT
Eppley Airfield alerts travelers to parking crunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve been to Eppley Airfield recently, you know it’s been tough to find a parking spot. Eppley blames it on high travel demand, tweeting about the issue on Wednesday morning:. In its short statement on social media, the airport authority warned flyers about...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called to Prairie Wind Elementary at 108th and Ellison Avenue about 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said a woman followed...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
WOWT
Twins recover from knee surgery, together
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside High School seniors Audrey and Griffin Behrens were already close as twins, but one specific injury brought them closer. “Me and my brother, we’ve always been so close even when growing up, so knowing that he just had a knee injury — and I knew it was my knee instantly — that’s the first person I wanted to see, the first person I wanted to talk to,” Audrey said.
klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph takes away Blackshirts; ‘Everybody’s going to have a clean slate’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Interim Nebraska football coach Mickey Joseph said on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday night that he’s taken away Blackshirts from the defense. “It’s nothing negative,” Joseph said. “We talked about a new era starting. We said everybody’s going to have a clean slate. So we’re 0-0.”
1011now.com
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many in the county may have recently checked the mail and been met by a bright pink postcard. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. But without much notice or knowledge they were coming, once it hit people’s hands there was some understandable confusion.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
