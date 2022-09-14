ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Arrest made in shootout that left 2 people hurt in Phoenix; 2nd gunman on the loose

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One suspected gunman is facing charges, while another is on the loose following a shootout between people in cars at a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday. According to police, 21-year-old Caleb Santillanes was in his Acura getting ready to turn onto 39th Avenue near Camelback Road when an unidentified woman and a man in a Chevy Cruz entered the parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. The woman later said she was giving a ride to a man, only known as “Baby P,” in her boyfriend’s car. Santillanes saw the car, turned around, and sped back into the parking lot. Court documents said Santillanes then circled the Cruz while shooting at it. “Baby P” fired back, police said. Santillanes was hit but drove off on 39th Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com

New reports reveal background of north Phoenix mass shooting suspect

PHOENIX - On the night of August 28, Isaiah Williams walked out of the motel room he was staying in dressed for a gun battle – he had a ballistic vest, helmet, gas mask, and a loaded AR-15 rifle. Phoenix Police say Williams randomly fired around 200 rounds, aiming...
12 News

Suspect arrested after Phoenix road-rage shootout

PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested after a traffic dispute in Phoenix escalated to gun violence Wednesday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Caleb Santillanes, 21, has been booked into the Maricopa County jail for his alleged involvement in a shootout that occurred near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road.
KTAR.com

Human smuggling suspect caught in Phoenix after chase had her 2 young kids in car

PHOENIX – A human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase from Eloy to Phoenix early Friday while her two young children were in the vehicle, authorities said. The incident started around 2 a.m. on Interstate 10 at mile marker 204 near Toltec Road when deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Charger driving erratically, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail

PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman shot in Litchfield Park after apparent home invasion

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in a possible home invasion in Litchfield Park on Thursday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near 127th Avenue and Camelback. "Preliminary information was that possibly three suspects entered...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
KTAR.com

3 students arrested for making bomb threat at ASU Tempe campus

PHOENIX – Three Arizona State University students were accused of making a bomb threat that cleared part of the Tempe campus early this week. Trevor Benoit, Peter Fraenkel and Lukas Patton were booked Tuesday into Maricopa County Jail on a felony charge of interference/ disruption of an education institution and misdemeanor offenses including false reporting and disorderly conduct in the Monday night disturbance.
TEMPE, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Man Arrested after DUI Crash on Loop 202 [Phoenix, AZ]

Driver Arrested after Multi-Vehicle Accident near 52nd. The incident happened on September 14th at around 5:30 a.m. when a driver traveling at high speed crashed into three vehicles before striking a wall and overturning near 52nd. Furthermore, the driver was only identified as a 19-year-old man. Paramedics transported the victim...
PHOENIX, AZ

