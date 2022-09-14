Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Arrest made in shootout that left 2 people hurt in Phoenix; 2nd gunman on the loose
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One suspected gunman is facing charges, while another is on the loose following a shootout between people in cars at a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday. According to police, 21-year-old Caleb Santillanes was in his Acura getting ready to turn onto 39th Avenue near Camelback Road when an unidentified woman and a man in a Chevy Cruz entered the parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. The woman later said she was giving a ride to a man, only known as “Baby P,” in her boyfriend’s car. Santillanes saw the car, turned around, and sped back into the parking lot. Court documents said Santillanes then circled the Cruz while shooting at it. “Baby P” fired back, police said. Santillanes was hit but drove off on 39th Avenue.
Man dead after car crash, shooting on 67th Ave near I-10
A man is dead after a reported car crash and shooting near 67th Avenue and Interstate 10 in Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
New reports reveal background of north Phoenix mass shooting suspect
PHOENIX - On the night of August 28, Isaiah Williams walked out of the motel room he was staying in dressed for a gun battle – he had a ballistic vest, helmet, gas mask, and a loaded AR-15 rifle. Phoenix Police say Williams randomly fired around 200 rounds, aiming...
Suspect arrested after Phoenix road-rage shootout
PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested after a traffic dispute in Phoenix escalated to gun violence Wednesday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Caleb Santillanes, 21, has been booked into the Maricopa County jail for his alleged involvement in a shootout that occurred near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road.
KTAR.com
Human smuggling suspect caught in Phoenix after chase had her 2 young kids in car
PHOENIX – A human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase from Eloy to Phoenix early Friday while her two young children were in the vehicle, authorities said. The incident started around 2 a.m. on Interstate 10 at mile marker 204 near Toltec Road when deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Charger driving erratically, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail
PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
12news.com
Phoenix police executed search warrant 72 hours prior to fatal shooting at group home
Phoenix police executed a search warrant three days before the deadly shooting on Sept. 1. Police recovered 9 guns, several reported stolen.
12news.com
Pursuit ends with arrest, 2 migrants turned over to ICE, and 2 babies found in vehicle
PHOENIX — A car chase between a woman and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office ended with the woman being taken into custody, two migrants being turned over to ICE, and two young children being turned over to the Department of Child Safety (DCS), deputies said. Deputies were originally pursuing...
Guns, drugs, ammo found in Phoenix group home days before resident fatally shot
PHOENIX — A rifle, guns converted into fully automatic weapons, a firearm hidden inside of a teddy bear, magazines, ammunition, marijuana, and a blue vial filled with pills believed to be synthetic fentanyl. That's what Phoenix police officers found inside of a room where teenagers in state care are...
AZFamily
Lack of information on home break-in near Litchfield Park leaves neighbors concerned
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been over 36 hours since a home break-in and shooting near Litchfield Park, and still, we have few details about what happened and the armed suspects behind it. Neighbors reached out to Arizona’s Family, concerned about the initial response and the lack of information.
Criminal goat named Billy in custody, but not before he left mark on MCSO deputy
PHOENIX – They say that if you mess with the bull, you get the horns. Well, Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies learned that if you mess with the goat, you might get peed on. It all started when residents of the far West Valley community of Tonopah recently called...
AZFamily
“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
ABC 15 News
Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
Pedestrian dead after crash near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road
Police are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Friday morning near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in Litchfield Park after apparent home invasion
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in a possible home invasion in Litchfield Park on Thursday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near 127th Avenue and Camelback. "Preliminary information was that possibly three suspects entered...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist injured after road rage shooting in Glendale; suspect on the loose
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a driver in connection with a road rage shooting that left a motorcyclist hospitalized on Tuesday evening. The shooting happened outside Elite Wheelz & Tires shop near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4:30 p.m. Officers say a driver...
fox10phoenix.com
Crimes of 'the Zone': Theft, assaults, drugs, unsanitary conditions plague area of downtown Phoenix tent city
FOX 10 Investigates returns to "the Zone" – home to the largest homeless encampment in Phoenix. At one point this year, the number of unsheltered people living in this downtown Phoenix camp reached more than 1,000. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
ABC 15 News
Man, teen arrested after deadly shooting at restaurant near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX, AZ — A man and a teenager have been arrested after a deadly shooting in west Phoenix Tuesday. At about 8:30 p.m., police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they located a man in his...
KTAR.com
3 students arrested for making bomb threat at ASU Tempe campus
PHOENIX – Three Arizona State University students were accused of making a bomb threat that cleared part of the Tempe campus early this week. Trevor Benoit, Peter Fraenkel and Lukas Patton were booked Tuesday into Maricopa County Jail on a felony charge of interference/ disruption of an education institution and misdemeanor offenses including false reporting and disorderly conduct in the Monday night disturbance.
L.A. Weekly
Man Arrested after DUI Crash on Loop 202 [Phoenix, AZ]
Driver Arrested after Multi-Vehicle Accident near 52nd. The incident happened on September 14th at around 5:30 a.m. when a driver traveling at high speed crashed into three vehicles before striking a wall and overturning near 52nd. Furthermore, the driver was only identified as a 19-year-old man. Paramedics transported the victim...
