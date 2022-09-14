ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Latest "safe summer" operation hit by Minneapolis Police recovers 13 firearms, 13K fentanyl pills

MINNEAPOLIS -- A task force made up of local, state and federal law enforcement officers is sharing results of its Operation Safe Summer initiative. From gun violence to drug sales, carjackings and gang turf battles, the Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative launched a summer safety project designed to bring safety back to the streets.The latest operation hit a parking lot near West Broadway and Lyndale, known for open air drug dealing.The detail recovered 13 firearms including two with auto sears - or "switches" - that allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire like an automatic one. Five stolen vehicles were recovered, two of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Coon Rapids man left multiple threatening voicemails against a U.S. Senator

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Coon Rapids man was indicted Friday for making threats of violence against a U.S. senator after he left them multiple voicemails, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced.Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat.According to court documents, Daugherty left two voicemail messages to a U.S. senator outside of Minnesota.In the first message, Daugherty said, "You and the Republican Party should be proud that you're pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice ... day; can't wait to...
COON RAPIDS, MN
fox9.com

Mpls Community Safety Commissioner answers questions about police staffing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The newly appointed Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner is responding to questions about how Minneapolis Police are allocating resources. On Wednesday, FOX 9 broke down the Minneapolis Police Department's staffing data from over the last three years which suggests despite the fact that the majority of crime is happening during evening hours in some precincts, Minneapolis Police aren't shifting resources to the more demanding parts of the day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
FUN 104

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings

ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Minneapolis Le
CBS Minnesota

2 shootings minutes apart in downtown Minneapolis leave 6 injured

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two shootings minutes apart from each other in downtown Minneapolis left multiple people injured early Saturday morning.Minneapolis police say they first heard gunfire around the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue South around 2:30 a.m. They found a man with potentially life-threatening injuries and transported him to the hospital. They also say they requested backup from all five precincts to deal with an aggressive crowd and to help preserve the crime scene.Minutes later, another shooting took place just blocks away on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue South, which police believe left five people injured. Officers found a man in his 30s with potentially life-threatening injuries, a woman in her 20s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and another man in his 50s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. All of them were taken to a nearby hospital.While at the scene, police say a man and a woman - both in their 20s - arrived at North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries stemming from the shooting on 8th and Hennepin.No arrests have been made in connection to either shooting, and police say at this time, it's unclear if the shootings are related.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bring Me The News

Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building

Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Church says violence at dangerous Minneapolis intersection is worse than ever

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Every day, all day, there is a crowd hanging out in front of Merwin Liquors on West Broadway, a spot many people call a magnet for gun violence. "All of their windows are blown out because of shootings that have occurred where people will just drive by and shoot directly into the crowd of loiterers that are in their front entrance," said Andrea Lee with Sanctuary Covenant Church, which shares space with Merwin's.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

North Minneapolis church asking for crime relief from city

(Minneapolis, MN) -- One north Minneapolis church is asking for the city's help with the crime at a dangerous intersection across the street. The Sanctuary Covenant Church this week sent its petition to Minneapolis' mayor and city council, asking that the city do something about the violence coming from a liquor store and gas station at West Broadway and Lyndale. The church's Andrea Lee says people buy and sell drugs there, and says the area is the center of several shootings. Lee says the church house door was hit by more than a dozen bullets over the summer. The mayor's office says it's working with the liquor store owner and the gas station on a safety plan.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Meet the three finalists for Minneapolis police chief

– The Minneapolis Police Department is poised to tap an outsider police chief for the first time since 2006, culminating a monthslong search for the person who will succeed former chief Medaria Arradondo, who retired in December of 2021. The three finalists are: Elvin Barren, police chief of Southfield, Mich.,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy