AG's office investigating businesses at dangerous Minneapolis intersection
Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station have been the site of two shootings since the beginning of September. Now the pair of businesses are being investigated by Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office for unlawful and dangerous public nuisance.
Latest "safe summer" operation hit by Minneapolis Police recovers 13 firearms, 13K fentanyl pills
MINNEAPOLIS -- A task force made up of local, state and federal law enforcement officers is sharing results of its Operation Safe Summer initiative. From gun violence to drug sales, carjackings and gang turf battles, the Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative launched a summer safety project designed to bring safety back to the streets.The latest operation hit a parking lot near West Broadway and Lyndale, known for open air drug dealing.The detail recovered 13 firearms including two with auto sears - or "switches" - that allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire like an automatic one. Five stolen vehicles were recovered, two of...
Charges: Coon Rapids man left multiple threatening voicemails against a U.S. Senator
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Coon Rapids man was indicted Friday for making threats of violence against a U.S. senator after he left them multiple voicemails, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced.Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat.According to court documents, Daugherty left two voicemail messages to a U.S. senator outside of Minnesota.In the first message, Daugherty said, "You and the Republican Party should be proud that you're pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice ... day; can't wait to...
fox9.com
Mpls Community Safety Commissioner answers questions about police staffing
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The newly appointed Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner is responding to questions about how Minneapolis Police are allocating resources. On Wednesday, FOX 9 broke down the Minneapolis Police Department's staffing data from over the last three years which suggests despite the fact that the majority of crime is happening during evening hours in some precincts, Minneapolis Police aren't shifting resources to the more demanding parts of the day.
Hands-free enforcement consistent in MN over three years since bill passed
MINNEAPOLIS — Vijay Dixit from Eden Prairie was perhaps the most vocal advocate for Minnesota's hands-free bill when it passed in 2019. He lost his daughter Shreya in 2007 to a distracted driving crash. Friday would have been her birthday. "She would be 34. Oh my God, she would...
fox9.com
Shooting suspects of Minneapolis forensic scientist to be tried separately
(FOX 9) - A man and woman charged in a shooting that injured a Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist in April will have separate trials, after a Hennepin County judge rejected a state motion to have the pair tried together. Timothy Amacher, 41, and his girlfriend Colleen Larson, 24, have...
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
3,300 calls, 0 injuries: Minneapolis Behavioral Crisis Response teams quietly winning over skeptics
MINNEAPOLIS — For the past nine months, two white vans carrying Minneapolis Behavioral Crisis Response (BCR) teams, have quietly answered a lot of calls and addressed a lot of misconceptions. "A big misconception is that, first, there is a crisis line. That does not exist. It's just 911." said...
fox9.com
Ramsey County jail facing lawsuit over alleged mistreatment, injuries
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman claims her leg was badly broken and permanently disfigured while she was in custody, inside the Ramsey County jail, and her attorneys are taking the case to Federal Court seeking more than $10 million in damages for pain and suffering. According to court filings...
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County Deputy Shot At Trying to Catch Brooklyn Center Burglary Suspects
Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a deputy was shot at while assisting Brooklyn Center police in trying to catch possible armed burglars. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of armed...
2 shootings minutes apart in downtown Minneapolis leave 6 injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two shootings minutes apart from each other in downtown Minneapolis left multiple people injured early Saturday morning.Minneapolis police say they first heard gunfire around the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue South around 2:30 a.m. They found a man with potentially life-threatening injuries and transported him to the hospital. They also say they requested backup from all five precincts to deal with an aggressive crowd and to help preserve the crime scene.Minutes later, another shooting took place just blocks away on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue South, which police believe left five people injured. Officers found a man in his 30s with potentially life-threatening injuries, a woman in her 20s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and another man in his 50s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. All of them were taken to a nearby hospital.While at the scene, police say a man and a woman - both in their 20s - arrived at North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries stemming from the shooting on 8th and Hennepin.No arrests have been made in connection to either shooting, and police say at this time, it's unclear if the shootings are related.
Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building
Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
swnewsmedia.com
MyPillow's Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone; agency confirms ‘law enforcement activity’
Mike Lindell, the founder of Chaska-based MyPillow and a 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist, said Tuesday night, Sept. 13, that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the agency. The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t...
fox9.com
Church says violence at dangerous Minneapolis intersection is worse than ever
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Every day, all day, there is a crowd hanging out in front of Merwin Liquors on West Broadway, a spot many people call a magnet for gun violence. "All of their windows are blown out because of shootings that have occurred where people will just drive by and shoot directly into the crowd of loiterers that are in their front entrance," said Andrea Lee with Sanctuary Covenant Church, which shares space with Merwin's.
willmarradio.com
North Minneapolis church asking for crime relief from city
(Minneapolis, MN) -- One north Minneapolis church is asking for the city's help with the crime at a dangerous intersection across the street. The Sanctuary Covenant Church this week sent its petition to Minneapolis' mayor and city council, asking that the city do something about the violence coming from a liquor store and gas station at West Broadway and Lyndale. The church's Andrea Lee says people buy and sell drugs there, and says the area is the center of several shootings. Lee says the church house door was hit by more than a dozen bullets over the summer. The mayor's office says it's working with the liquor store owner and the gas station on a safety plan.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Meet the three finalists for Minneapolis police chief
– The Minneapolis Police Department is poised to tap an outsider police chief for the first time since 2006, culminating a monthslong search for the person who will succeed former chief Medaria Arradondo, who retired in December of 2021. The three finalists are: Elvin Barren, police chief of Southfield, Mich.,...
Report: Minneapolis Police are struggling to solve crimes and arrest violent offenders
According to a new report called HOPE 2.0, Minneapolis police need to do a better job of solving crimes and getting violent offenders off the street.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
Brooklyn Center PD responds to 'spin outs', chaotic scene unfolds as suspects flee
Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating after suspects allegedly damaged five vehicles while doing "spin outs" in two stolen cars. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to the commotion in a parking lot in the 5800 block of Xerxes Ave. N. shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday. A group...
