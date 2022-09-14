ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Phys.org

Crops grown together cooperate better in just two generations

Growing multiple food crops together is a more sustainable farming practice mimicking highly productive wild plant communities. This process, known as intercropping, takes advantage of complementary features of different types of crops to maximize production and minimize the need for fertilizers and other environmentally harmful practices. For example, indigenous people in North America have long grown corn, beans and squash together to maximize the yield of each plant and reduce the need for watering or fertilizer.
BobVila

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
GOBankingRates

Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
beefmagazine.com

Calf uniformity pays off at sale barn

A lot can be learned at a sale barn, and South Dakota State University Extension cow-calf specialists feel producers can learn even more by paying attention to trends on sale day. According to USDA’s National Animal Health Monitoring System, about 60% of weaned calves are sold at sale barns or...
beefmagazine.com

7 ag stories you might have missed

Did you miss some ag news this week? Read on! Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture from the past week to fill you in. Railroad and rail union representatives reached a preliminary deal in time to avert a nationwide rail shutdown early Thursday morning. The agreement provides rail employees a 24% wage increase during the five-year period between 2020 and 2024, while also paying out an immediate $11,000 upon adoption. This came after railroads began phasing out shipments of grain, fertilizer, and other essential goods. The labor unions have agreed that they will not strike while the agreed-upon deal goes through the ratification process. – Farm Progress.
The Maine Writer

National Honey Bee Day

Today is National World Honey Bee Day, which is celebrated every August 20th. The day started with a group of beekeepers in 2009 petitioning the United States Department of Agriculture to honor beekeepers and honeybees. On August 11, 2009, the then-acting United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack made it official that the 3rd Saturday of every August would be National Honey Bee Day.
beefmagazine.com

This Week in Agribusiness, Sept. 17, 2022

Mike is at the desk, and kicked off the broadcast with a recap of ag happenings for the week, including Husker Harvest Days. At HHD22, Max talked with Jason Luebbe, Husker Harvest Days, about the weather impact on yields this season. He also spoke with Curt Arens, editor of Nebraska Farmer, about drought impacts this season. Max also talked about the field demos at the show with Luebbe.
beefmagazine.com

Heifer and cow slaughter in 2022

Increased cull cow slaughter and number of heifers in the feedlot mix have been key factors to watch in 2022. Each have implications for beef production and cattle supplies both this year and moving forward. Beef cow slaughter has been stronger throughout 2022. During August, beef cow slaughter was up...
beefmagazine.com

Cattlemen’s Beef Board approves FY 2023

The Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB) will invest approximately $38.5 million into programs of beef promotion, research, consumer information, industry information, foreign marketing and producer communications during fiscal 2023, subject to USDA approval. In action at the end of its September 7-8 meeting in Denver, Colorado, the Beef Promotion Operating...
beefmagazine.com

Vytelle expands global network of bovine in vitro fertilization labs

Vytelle is progressing on a five-year plan, initiated at the conclusion of their Series A funding to provide accessible hormone-free bovine in vitro fertilization (IVF) to producers across the globe. Part of the five-year plan included doubling the laboratory capacity to produce bovine embryos through in vitro fertilization. As part of this effort, Vytelle announced it is opening a laboratory in Hamilton, New Zealand.
globalspec.com

New coating to protect crops from nutrient loss

Specialty minerals company ICL has launched its biodegradable release technology intended for the open field agriculture sector. ICL’s eqo.x features a coating that reportedly reduces nutrient loss while simultaneously increasing nutrient use efficiency (NUE) up to 80%. According to its developers, use of the coating technology also results in increased or similar yields with reduced fertilizer use rates, reduces the amount of nitrogen applications and offers consistent nutrient release.
solarpowerworldonline.com

PVMet releases new microclimate monitoring solutions to maximize solar production

PVMet Solar Monitoring Systems announced it is making advancements in expanding access to microclimate monitoring optimization by helping to improve solar energy operational efficiency and results. PVMet Solar Monitoring Systems’ suite of solutions specialize in fitting every budget and project, while also helping to optimize microclimate optimization and ensure there are affordable and reliable weather sensor tools for solar projects of all sizes.
