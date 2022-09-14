Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Crops grown together cooperate better in just two generations
Growing multiple food crops together is a more sustainable farming practice mimicking highly productive wild plant communities. This process, known as intercropping, takes advantage of complementary features of different types of crops to maximize production and minimize the need for fertilizers and other environmentally harmful practices. For example, indigenous people in North America have long grown corn, beans and squash together to maximize the yield of each plant and reduce the need for watering or fertilizer.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
“Astonishing” Effects of Grape Consumption and “Remarkable” Impacts on Health and Lifespans
Recent research released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University shows “astonishing” effects of grape consumption and “remarkable” impacts on health and on lifespans. One study was published in the journal Foods. It showed that adding grapes in an amount equal...
American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beefmagazine.com
Calf uniformity pays off at sale barn
A lot can be learned at a sale barn, and South Dakota State University Extension cow-calf specialists feel producers can learn even more by paying attention to trends on sale day. According to USDA’s National Animal Health Monitoring System, about 60% of weaned calves are sold at sale barns or...
beefmagazine.com
7 ag stories you might have missed
Did you miss some ag news this week? Read on! Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture from the past week to fill you in. Railroad and rail union representatives reached a preliminary deal in time to avert a nationwide rail shutdown early Thursday morning. The agreement provides rail employees a 24% wage increase during the five-year period between 2020 and 2024, while also paying out an immediate $11,000 upon adoption. This came after railroads began phasing out shipments of grain, fertilizer, and other essential goods. The labor unions have agreed that they will not strike while the agreed-upon deal goes through the ratification process. – Farm Progress.
National Honey Bee Day
Today is National World Honey Bee Day, which is celebrated every August 20th. The day started with a group of beekeepers in 2009 petitioning the United States Department of Agriculture to honor beekeepers and honeybees. On August 11, 2009, the then-acting United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack made it official that the 3rd Saturday of every August would be National Honey Bee Day.
beefmagazine.com
This Week in Agribusiness, Sept. 17, 2022
Mike is at the desk, and kicked off the broadcast with a recap of ag happenings for the week, including Husker Harvest Days. At HHD22, Max talked with Jason Luebbe, Husker Harvest Days, about the weather impact on yields this season. He also spoke with Curt Arens, editor of Nebraska Farmer, about drought impacts this season. Max also talked about the field demos at the show with Luebbe.
Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told
WASHINGTON — Farmers and academics at a Wednesday hearing stressed the need for members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to support regenerative agriculture farming practices in the upcoming farm bill in order to protect topsoil. U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair David Scott said he held the hearing to...
beefmagazine.com
Heifer and cow slaughter in 2022
Increased cull cow slaughter and number of heifers in the feedlot mix have been key factors to watch in 2022. Each have implications for beef production and cattle supplies both this year and moving forward. Beef cow slaughter has been stronger throughout 2022. During August, beef cow slaughter was up...
Scaling Up: Pork producers are becoming more specialized
This is the second in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. The days of breeding, weaning and raising hogs on the same farm for the animal’s entire lifetime are waning.
beefmagazine.com
Cattlemen’s Beef Board approves FY 2023
The Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB) will invest approximately $38.5 million into programs of beef promotion, research, consumer information, industry information, foreign marketing and producer communications during fiscal 2023, subject to USDA approval. In action at the end of its September 7-8 meeting in Denver, Colorado, the Beef Promotion Operating...
beefmagazine.com
Vytelle expands global network of bovine in vitro fertilization labs
Vytelle is progressing on a five-year plan, initiated at the conclusion of their Series A funding to provide accessible hormone-free bovine in vitro fertilization (IVF) to producers across the globe. Part of the five-year plan included doubling the laboratory capacity to produce bovine embryos through in vitro fertilization. As part of this effort, Vytelle announced it is opening a laboratory in Hamilton, New Zealand.
globalspec.com
New coating to protect crops from nutrient loss
Specialty minerals company ICL has launched its biodegradable release technology intended for the open field agriculture sector. ICL’s eqo.x features a coating that reportedly reduces nutrient loss while simultaneously increasing nutrient use efficiency (NUE) up to 80%. According to its developers, use of the coating technology also results in increased or similar yields with reduced fertilizer use rates, reduces the amount of nitrogen applications and offers consistent nutrient release.
solarpowerworldonline.com
PVMet releases new microclimate monitoring solutions to maximize solar production
PVMet Solar Monitoring Systems announced it is making advancements in expanding access to microclimate monitoring optimization by helping to improve solar energy operational efficiency and results. PVMet Solar Monitoring Systems’ suite of solutions specialize in fitting every budget and project, while also helping to optimize microclimate optimization and ensure there are affordable and reliable weather sensor tools for solar projects of all sizes.
Comments / 0