Did you miss some ag news this week? Read on! Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture from the past week to fill you in. Railroad and rail union representatives reached a preliminary deal in time to avert a nationwide rail shutdown early Thursday morning. The agreement provides rail employees a 24% wage increase during the five-year period between 2020 and 2024, while also paying out an immediate $11,000 upon adoption. This came after railroads began phasing out shipments of grain, fertilizer, and other essential goods. The labor unions have agreed that they will not strike while the agreed-upon deal goes through the ratification process. – Farm Progress.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO