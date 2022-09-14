Related
Moment 20ft shark comes within feet of boat off UK coast as shocked tourists watch it swim behind them
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
Body parts and debris found in Baltic Sea after "ghost plane" crashes with prominent businessman, 3 others on board
PHOTOS: Denali National Park Rangers Capture Pics of Extremely ‘Rare’ Creature
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Huge’ shark thrashes in the sea as mom screams ‘get out of the water’ where swimmers fled predator a week earlier
Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Boats off Texas Coast with 2,425 Pounds of Illegally Caught Red Snapper
Watch: Great white shark looks huge until second shark appears
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle
A Russian shipping engineer who dumped 10,000 gallons of oil-polluted water off the Louisiana coast and lied to the Coast Guard has been jailed for a year and a day
Shark swims yards from shore & swimmers after one tourist is mauled to death & another left critically injured
Utah couple's height difference earns them Guinness World Record
Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm
Heartbreak As Brave Bear Mom Who Fought Male on Cliff Found Dead With Cubs
Monster Octopus Caught by Hawaii Fisherman Breaks 20-Year Record
WATCH: Brave Hiker Holds Insanely Still as Relentless Black Bear Tries to Take Her Down
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
The body of an elite Viking warrior in an ancient grave turned out to be that of a woman
LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week
Science Times
Sciencetimes.com prides itself in providing a complete informational and content package for science enthusiasts in the web who aim to remain updated and well-informed regarding a wide array of topics of their interest. We provide credible news & info., in-depth reference material about diverse subjects that matter to everyone. We are a source for original and timely science and research information as well as breaking news in the various fields we represent. We believe we excel in: Science news for the Experts and the General Public Creating and maintaining up-to-date scientific/medical reference content databases Communities User experience Interactive tools As the demand for science content increases in the U.S. and across the world, the demand for premium scientific will also naturally increase.https://www.sciencetimes.com/
Comments / 0