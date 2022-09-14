Read full article on original website
Mexican Independence Celebrations
(Mexican Indepence is being celebrated across the County, as well as in Mexicali)....Calexico is not hosting a major event. The Calexico City Council held a proclamation ceremony inside the Mexican Consulate Wednesday evening. Mexican Independence Day is September 16. The Hidalgo Society in Brawley will host an event Friday, with food, music and folklorico dancers. The Mexican Consulate will have a representative at the event. It all starts at 6:00 pm at the Hidalgo Hall. Mexicali has a major two day event, starting this evening with the Grito De Independencia at mnid-night. The celebration will pick up on Friday. The Mexicali celebration is held at the Centro Civico. The Niland Chamber of Commerce will host their first ever celebration on Saturday with music Dance performances, a dance competition music and contests. The El Centro Grito de Independencia will be held Saturday at Bucklin Park. It is hosted by the City and the Mexican Consulate in Calexico. It will feature a tribute to cultural icon Frida Kahlo. The event starts at 6:00 pm with food, drink, live music, entertainment, activities for the kids, arts and crafts and more.
The Annual Safety And Wellness Fair
(Calipatria/Niland Family Resource Center annual event)...It is the Safety and Wellness Fair. It will be held October 26th from 1:30 to 3:00 pm at Wirt Auditorium, 501 West Main Street in Calipatria. The event will feature Resource agencies and safety tips, fitness and wellness screenings, activities, snacks, music and face painting. They are currently accepting Bike and Event Sponsors. Contact Maria Nava-Froelich, CNFRC Director, for more information, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Election Workers Needed
(Workers needed for the November Elections)...The Imperial County Registrar of Voters is seeking Election workers, poll workers and inspectors. They are for the November 8th electionbs. Compensation is $100 per day for poll workers and $110 per day for inspectors. To qualify as an Election Worker you must be one of the following; a registered voter in California, a legal resident of the United States, a high school student age 16 or older with a 2.5 GPA. You must obtain teacher and parental permission. Poll Workers must attend a 2-3 hour scheduled training class. A $15 stipend will be provided for class attendance. Training classes are scheduled to begin on October 3rd. Contact the Registrar's office for more information or an application.
COVID Numbers Continue To Fluctuate
(COVID 19 cases)....Another update was released Thursday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. The latest numbers indicate COVID 19 Cases in Imperial County have gone down a little bit. The Thursday update indicates there are now 324 active cases of COVID 19 in the County. That is down from 359 cases reported on Tuesday. The COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population are now at 17.50, with a positivity rate of 21.6%.. Deaths attributed to the virus remain at 953.
Early Morning Accident
The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that occurred shortly before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. According to the CHP, a car was westbound on Highway 98 east of State Route 7. A tractor-trailer rig was northbound on State Route 7 and the two vehicles collided in the intersection. The driver of the car, Daniel Emmanuel Aldrete, 36, of Calexico, and his passenger, Janet Coronado, also of Calexico, were trapped in the car when it became lodged under the truck. The two were extricated by Imperial CountyFire personnel and then transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center with major injuries. The driver of the big rig was identified as 36-year-old Joel De Jesus Murrieta Barraza of Hermosillo, Mexico. The accident remains under investigation.
Road Rage Leads to Arrest
A man is in jail following an apparent road rage incident. At about 3:00 p.m. Thursday El Centro Police received a report of a man brandishing a gun. The incident happened in the 1400 block of Main Street in El Centro after a man in a blue pickup truck cut off another driver and then brandished a pistol. The driver of the pickup stopped in the parking lot of a bank on Main Street and when he came out, he was met by ECPD officers. The driver of the pickup was detained, his truck was searched, and officers located a semi-automatic pistol. The 48-year-old man was arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail on charges of Brandishing a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and drug violations.
Accident Blocks Highway
The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that blocked northbound Highway 111 for a time Friday morning. The accident was reported at 5:41 a.m. Friday on Highway 111 and Wildcat Road. Few details are available as there was no one at the scene when officers arrived. Reports indicate that a white Honda collided with a concrete canal wall. Evidence showed that it appeared two people walked away from the car. Authorities contacted local hospitals who reported that no one showed up at their facility with injuries consistent with those from an accident. The highway was partially blocked for over an hour and one lane remained closed for several hours for repairs. The hit & run accident remains under investigation.
Man Attempts to Lure Children to His Car
Brawley Police are investigating reports of a man attempting to lure children into his car. Brawley Police Commander Jonathan Blackstone said that the police department received two calls Thursday afternoon regarding a man attempting to lure children into his vehicle. The incidents occurred in the 600 block of South Brawley Avenue in the afternoon. The man was described as a heavyset Hispanic male, driving a white SUV. In both incidents , it was reported the man asked children to enter his vehicle to " smell the A/C". Commander Blackstone said that an exhaustive investigation is already underway and, as a matter of precaution, marked and unmarked police vehicles have been conducting additional close patrols of Brawley schools throughout the day. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brawley Police Department.
Fatal Injury Victim Identified
(County Coroner's Office identifies victim)....50 year old Christopher Almuete suffered fatal injuries Wednesday morning. The Niland resident was riding a motorcycle eastbound on a private dirt road, just west of Highway 111, near Beal Road. He entered Highway 111, driving into the path of a big rig that was southbound on the Highway. Almuete suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced at the scene. The driver of the bi rig, 30 year old Guadalupe Diaz-Espinoza of Tulare, was not injured. The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident'
