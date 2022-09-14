ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

bethesdamagazine.com

After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building

This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DCist

Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park

You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

10 New Happy Hours Around The D.C. Area To Try This Fall

Do you feel it? That end-of-summer mourning in the air? Autumn’s equinox still lies ahead of us, which means it’s the perfect time of year to bask in the bittersweetness of summer’s end. Feel what you need to feel, but don’t forget that when the outdoor movies and concerts leave the D.C. area, so do the heat waves, humidity and mosquitoes. And when fall comes, it brings (however briefly) near-perfect temperatures, bright colors, and delicious seasonal drinks.
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

Mighty Midget Kitchen rides again in Leesburg

Thursday was an exciting day for history buffs in Leesburg as the famed Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved from its location on Harrison Street NE back to his historic spot next to the Mom’s Apple Pie shop. The tiny silver restaurant kiosk was hoisted onto a flatbed trucks and...
LEESBURG, VA
tysonstoday.com

Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 16 – September 18

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Chillin’ on Church is the hottest block party around and fun for the whole town! The event includes food, local beer and wine, music, and family-friendly activities. Admission is free.
RESTON, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Live Fairfax: Fall Festivals are here

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. The fun only picks up as summer turns to fall in our area. Maybe you are new to the area or just need...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
thezebra.org

Goodies Frozen Custard Named One of the Top 40 Ice Cream Shops in the United States by Thrillist

ALEXANDRIA, VA–This July, Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats was named to the Top 40 Best Ice Cream Shops in America by Thrillist. With over 11,000 ice cream shops in the nation, this is a serious accolade. While owner Brandon Byrd was alerted to this accolade in his direct messages on social media by several adoring and loyal customers, many of you might not be surprised at all by this fact.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Black-owned coffee shop featured in DC Startup Week coming to H Street

Jaliyaa Coffee is set to open on D.C.’s H Street NE in late October, along with a coffee truck that will roam around the city at the beginning of the month. Twenty-nine-year-old Mohamed Jalloh, who is from Sierra Leone, is the founder and owner of the company. He told WTOP that the name has a special meaning.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Alexandria nurse aide program offers education and jobs for high school students

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria students are leaving high school with diplomas and the training to go into the medical field. Alexandria City Public Schools has offered a nurse aide training program for years. But now the program coupled with the Governors Health Sciences Academy is giving students a chance to earn college credit at no cost, while training future nurses and doctors.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
WUSA

9 things to do this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 16-18

WASHINGTON — Enjoy the very last summer days and ring in fall with a few exciting weekend events across the DMV!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Alexandria residents at odds as Duke Street bus lane proposal takes shape

Alexandria officials are taking a closer look at revamping the Duke Street corridor, with proposals that include the addition of dedicated bus lanes as the Virginia city looks at improving the efficiency of its transit system and safety. But reaction from Alexandria residents was decidedly mixed Thursday night during a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Hoya

Farmers’ Market Returns With New Weekly, Rotating Vendors

The Georgetown University Farmers’ Market (GUFM) is back with new vendors who are offering fresh produce, acai bowls, Italian sandwiches and more for the Fall 2022 semester. The GUFM is held in Red Square every Wednesday, and was founded to improve access to fresh food on campus and promote local and sustainable agriculture while supporting a holistic view of nutrition. This semester, GUFM will feature nine permanent seasonal vendors: Bun’d Up, Borek-G, Yoga in a Bowl, Swizzler, Timber, DMV Empanadas, Maracas Ice Pops, Georgetown Bubble and newly added Dreaming Out Loud (DOL), according to Chloe Hwang (MSB ’23), GUFM co-director. These vendors will each have a stand through the last market in November.
WASHINGTON, DC
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Saying goodbye to Hopkins for now

Lesser considers his nostalgia for campus life as he prepares for a semester abroad. Three hours and 36 minutes. Three hours and 36 minutes, that is, with no traffic, no stops for gas and no wrong turns. That’s the amount of time it takes for me to drive from my...
BALTIMORE, MD
thezebra.org

Orphan Vehicles Will Stir Nostalgia At Alexandria Car Show on Sept. 17

ALEXANDRIA, VA – This Saturday, Sept. 17, travel back in time at the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum for a classic car show featuring a variety of Packards and other orphan vehicles. This show will bring together cars that are no longer manufactured – hence the term “orphan” – and will be hosted in the Lyceum parking lot. Stop by from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., it’s free to attend, and is co-sponsored by Packards Virginia and the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

