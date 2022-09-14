MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police say a crash in the Millsboro area Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of one and injured two others. According to police, shortly before 5 p.m., a red Ford F-150 pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on westbound Beaver Dam Road at the intersection with Indian Mission Road. At the same time, a Ford F-350 work truck was traveling northbound on Indian Mission Road, approaching the intersection with Beaver Dam Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the F-150 proceeded into the intersection and into the travel path of the F-350, causing a collision. The F-150 then spun in a clockwise direction and came to rest on Indian Mission Road, while the F-350 traveled off the roadway and came to rest in a heavily wooded area.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO