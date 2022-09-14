Read full article on original website
Person Hospitalized, Cat Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In 'Historic' Maryland Dwelling
One person was hospitalized in Maryland when a bedroom blaze broke out in a three-story “historic dwelling,” the fire marshal announced. In Wicomico County, first responders were dispatched to an East Isabella Street home in Salisbury shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when an occupant of the residence noticed a fire in a rear bedroom on the first floor.
WMDT.com
Man dies in Harrington crash, police investigating
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Harrington. Shortly after 6 a.m., police say a Ford pickup truck being driven by a 64-year-old man was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
WBOC
Man Dies in Worcester County Motorcycle Crash
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a motorcyclist died in a Thursday afternoon crash on Route 50 near Whaleyville. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 610. Troopers say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south on Route 610 attempted...
WMDT.com
Eden man dies following morning crash
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Eden man Friday morning in the Salisbury area. Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS were called to the 26000 block of Riverside Drive Extended at around 7:50 a.m. for a report of a traffic crash with serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer was stopped on the roadway preparing to unload when it was hit in the rear by a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
Cape Gazette
Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Fatal Accident
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Millsboro area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 14, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., a red 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on...
firststateupdate.com
Rider Airlifted Upstate After Bethany Beach Motorcycle Crash Early Friday
Just before 2:45, Friday morning rescue crews from the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Sussex County medics, and Trooper 2 responded to Coastal Highway and Assawoman Street for reports of a motorcycle crash. First arriving reported a rider down in the median with serious injuries. Due to the serious nature...
firststateupdate.com
Road Closed Near Harrington Due To Serious Crash
At approximately 6:15 Friday morning rescue crews from the Harrington Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Tropper 2 responded to Hammondtown Road and Prospect Church Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews learned that a single vehicle had struck a tree and the driver was...
WBOC
Well Water Struggles
The well water for some people in the Beachwoods neighborhood in Lewes is no longer useable. The water has filled with sediment and has turned brown.
WMDT.com
Motorcyclist dies in Worcester Co. crash
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Virginia man Thursday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., troopers responded to Route 50 at Route 610 for a reported motor vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 610 and tried to cross Route 50 when it was hit by a 2017 Nissan Rogue that was traveling westbound on Route 50.
WMDT.com
Crash claims the life of 85-year-old man in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police say a crash in the Millsboro area Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of one and injured two others. According to police, shortly before 5 p.m., a red Ford F-150 pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on westbound Beaver Dam Road at the intersection with Indian Mission Road. At the same time, a Ford F-350 work truck was traveling northbound on Indian Mission Road, approaching the intersection with Beaver Dam Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the F-150 proceeded into the intersection and into the travel path of the F-350, causing a collision. The F-150 then spun in a clockwise direction and came to rest on Indian Mission Road, while the F-350 traveled off the roadway and came to rest in a heavily wooded area.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Victim in Georgetown Royal Farms attack dies from injuries
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police say the victim of an attack at the Royal Farms in Georgetown last week has died from his injuries. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on September 7th. Investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted by an unknown man with a baseball bat inside the convenience store, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard.
WBOC
Disease Causing Deer Die-off in Wicomico, Worcester Counties
PITTSVILLE, Md. - In late summer, it's a sad, but not terribly unusual sight to see dead deer near ponds and lakes. "They get a really high temperature," said Jonathan Trudeau with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, describing the illness that these deer are getting. "So that's why you find them near water a lot of the time, because their temperature's spiking and they're trying to cool off."
WBOC
An Unexpected Cleanup Effort in Rehoboth Beach
A storm rolled through Rehoboth in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 13th. It left behind plenty of property damage and left hundreds without power. Most of the damage occurred in neighborhoods, and any damage the downtown area sustained was minimal. A tree through the back of one home,...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City police Investigate fatal motorcycle crash
(September 15, 2022): The Ocean City Police Department is continuing to investigate a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred on September 14, 2022. The Ocean City Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of 100th Street and northbound Coastal Highway at approximately 5:15 p.m. The victim, Nicholas Ramirez, 32, Deltona, FL was flown by Trooper 4 to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional where he succumbed to his injuries.
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza to renovate Grand Slam in Lewes
Since 1986, Grotto Pizza’s Grand Slam restaurant has greeted southbound visitors to the beach with its Route 1 location just south of the Five Points intersection near Lewes. This fall, the 10,500-square-foot landmark is getting a facelift. “We will remain operational throughout the renovation,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president...
WBOC
Victim Dies After Brutal Beating at Georgetown Royal Farms
GEORGETOWN, De. - Delaware State Police say the victim who was assaulted with a baseball bat at a Royal Farms convenience store in Georgetown last week has died. Troopers say the case has now been handed over to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and upgraded charges are now pending against the suspect, 24 year-old Kevin Shorter of Georgetown.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City narrowing logistics for Oceans Calling Festival
MOU, other plans getting finalized for massive event. Resort officials hope the tens of thousands of people who attend the Oceans Calling Festival at the inlet in two weeks are familiar with the challenges that come with large, crowded events. But if not, information will be shared to ensure concert...
WMDT.com
Thunderstorms leave major damage across communities in Rehoboth Beach, residents thankful for safety
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -Early morning storms with 70 MPH winds hit Rehoboth Beach Tuesday. Several neighbors were woken up with concern, without power, and major damage. “The dog woke us up barking. Looked outside and it was just lighting, lighting, lighting,” Renter Cathie Lammy said. “It was almost...
