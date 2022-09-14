(Mexican Indepence is being celebrated across the County, as well as in Mexicali)....Calexico is not hosting a major event. The Calexico City Council held a proclamation ceremony inside the Mexican Consulate Wednesday evening. Mexican Independence Day is September 16. The Hidalgo Society in Brawley will host an event Friday, with food, music and folklorico dancers. The Mexican Consulate will have a representative at the event. It all starts at 6:00 pm at the Hidalgo Hall. Mexicali has a major two day event, starting this evening with the Grito De Independencia at mnid-night. The celebration will pick up on Friday. The Mexicali celebration is held at the Centro Civico. The Niland Chamber of Commerce will host their first ever celebration on Saturday with music Dance performances, a dance competition music and contests. The El Centro Grito de Independencia will be held Saturday at Bucklin Park. It is hosted by the City and the Mexican Consulate in Calexico. It will feature a tribute to cultural icon Frida Kahlo. The event starts at 6:00 pm with food, drink, live music, entertainment, activities for the kids, arts and crafts and more.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO