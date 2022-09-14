Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
"Paletero Mas Veloz" Hector Carrillo receives new ice cream cart
EL CENTRO — Loyal customers gathered to celebrate the presentation of a donated newly purchased ice cream cart to Hector Carrillo at Bucklin Park. It was a reunion of loyal customers whose memories of childhood were frozen in time when they purchased “paletas”, or cold popsicles, from street vendor Carrillo. Many residents called him “Paletero”, translated, a popsicle salesman. Others prefer to call him “Campeon”, a champion.
kxoradio.com
Mexican Independence Celebrations
(Mexican Indepence is being celebrated across the County, as well as in Mexicali)....Calexico is not hosting a major event. The Calexico City Council held a proclamation ceremony inside the Mexican Consulate Wednesday evening. Mexican Independence Day is September 16. The Hidalgo Society in Brawley will host an event Friday, with food, music and folklorico dancers. The Mexican Consulate will have a representative at the event. It all starts at 6:00 pm at the Hidalgo Hall. Mexicali has a major two day event, starting this evening with the Grito De Independencia at mnid-night. The celebration will pick up on Friday. The Mexicali celebration is held at the Centro Civico. The Niland Chamber of Commerce will host their first ever celebration on Saturday with music Dance performances, a dance competition music and contests. The El Centro Grito de Independencia will be held Saturday at Bucklin Park. It is hosted by the City and the Mexican Consulate in Calexico. It will feature a tribute to cultural icon Frida Kahlo. The event starts at 6:00 pm with food, drink, live music, entertainment, activities for the kids, arts and crafts and more.
beyondbordersnews.com
Imperial Valley Residents Enjoy Night of Wine and Craft Beer To Celebrate Mexican Independence
The Mexican Consulate in Calexico initiated the festivities of Mexican Independence Day by gathering the top wine and craft beer exhibitions at an event held at the El Centro Regional Medical Center’s Community Education Center. Joining the worldwide celebration, the consulate offered delicious food, music, and a great time...
Multi-million dollar corridor project underway, faster travel from Yuma to San Luis
A major corridor project connecting Somerton and San Luis with State Route 195 and US Highway 95 is underway. The post Multi-million dollar corridor project underway, faster travel from Yuma to San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
FOE #398 Yuma hosts fundraiser for local school crossguard’s funeral expenses
The Fraternal Order of Eagles #398 Yuma hosted a fundraiser today for the Palmcroft elementary crossguard who died after she was struck by a vehicle while on the job. The post FOE #398 Yuma hosts fundraiser for local school crossguard’s funeral expenses appeared first on KYMA.
Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The purpose of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona is to maintain the integrity of Arizona's water supplies and industries that rely on these essentials for the benefit of The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Political Season Is Almost Here
(A series of candidate Forums have been scheduled)...The candidates will all be on the November 8th ballot. The first candidates Forum has been canceled. The Forum was to feature the Calexico City Council Candidates on September 19. The organizers were informed that they could not use the Calexico City Council Chambers for the Forum. The City Manager's office pulled their permit. The Brawley City Council Candidate Forum will be held October 3rd. It will be held in the Brawley City Council Chambers starting at 6 pm. The District Attorney Candidate Forum will be held October 10 in the Board of Supervisors Chambers in El Centro. The El Centro City Council Candidate Forum will be held October 12th in the Supervisors Chambers. The County Supervisors District 5 Forum will be held October 13 in the Supervisors Chambers. The IID Division 3 Candidate Forum will be held on October 17 in the Brawley City Council Chambers. All the Forums begin at 6 pm and they all will be moderated by David Canez Jr.
kxoradio.com
The Annual Safety And Wellness Fair
(Calipatria/Niland Family Resource Center annual event)...It is the Safety and Wellness Fair. It will be held October 26th from 1:30 to 3:00 pm at Wirt Auditorium, 501 West Main Street in Calipatria. The event will feature Resource agencies and safety tips, fitness and wellness screenings, activities, snacks, music and face painting. They are currently accepting Bike and Event Sponsors. Contact Maria Nava-Froelich, CNFRC Director, for more information, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Palmcroft Elementary to hold drive-thru fundraiser to support family of crossing guard
In an effort to honor and support the family of a beloved crossing guard, Palmcroft Elementary School is holding a fundraiser Friday night. The post Palmcroft Elementary to hold drive-thru fundraiser to support family of crossing guard appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Deadly Interstate 8 crashes
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Interstate 8 is a well-known highway that runs through California and Arizona. It can also be the site of many fatal crashes involving pedestrians, sometimes even migrants. On I-8 near Winterhaven, thousands of cars travel through daily, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it's...
kyma.com
Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
Calexico police looking for man stealing license plates
The Calexico Police Department (CPD) said it needs the public's help looking for a man who they say has been stealing license plates around the city. The post Calexico police looking for man stealing license plates appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 8-12
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12. 11:55 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a Westmorland resident saying a man came to her father’s door asking for water, then threw a rock through the window.
Imperial Valley College will host a career fair on September 29
The Imperial Valley College (IVC) will host a career fair for College and University Day that will help students find their future career. The post Imperial Valley College will host a career fair on September 29 appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Complaint Filed Against The Imperial Regional Detention Facility
(Complaint Filed against Calexico facility)...It is the Imperial Regional Detention Facility. It is run by Management and Training Corporation. It is a contracted facility that houses immigration detainees. They have filed a complaint through the help of a group of immigrant rights organizations. The complaint was filed this week with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. The complaint alleges the staff at the Calexico facility falsified charges against them to send them to segregated housing units, or solitary confinement, after they filed grievances about staff behavior and facility conditions. Officials at the facility have not commented on the complaints.
Spreckels Sugar gets started on 2022-23 planting after cooler summer helped 2021-22 crop
IMPERIAL, Calif. — As other sugarbeet companies across the U.S. are gearing up for harvest, Spreckels Sugar in southern California is putting seed in the ground. "Just started yesterday," said Dimitri Boratynski, ag manager at Spreckels, on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Spreckels Sugar Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern Minnesota...
YRMC, Hospital District Board in deposition phase of lawsuit
The lawyer for the Hospital District Board 1 says trial is set for April 2023. The post YRMC, Hospital District Board in deposition phase of lawsuit appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More comfortable temps on the way along with breezy conditions
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Storm chances today will favor the northern and eastern half of Arizona with isolated chances over the high terrain of south-central Arizona. Drier air will overspread the region ending storm chances over the forecast area altogether Thursday through Sunday. Modest storm chances return to portions of south-central Arizona Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will slowly increase but will only peak around 100 degrees over the weekend.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance of rain along with continued lower temps
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier air will continue to spread across the region over the next couple days with clear skies and no rain chances through at least the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal heading into the weekend before temperatures across south-central Arizona return to near normal readings Sunday and Monday. Slight chances for showers and storms may return to portions of south-central Arizona during the first half of next week.
kxoradio.com
Road Rage Leads to Arrest
A man is in jail following an apparent road rage incident. At about 3:00 p.m. Thursday El Centro Police received a report of a man brandishing a gun. The incident happened in the 1400 block of Main Street in El Centro after a man in a blue pickup truck cut off another driver and then brandished a pistol. The driver of the pickup stopped in the parking lot of a bank on Main Street and when he came out, he was met by ECPD officers. The driver of the pickup was detained, his truck was searched, and officers located a semi-automatic pistol. The 48-year-old man was arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail on charges of Brandishing a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and drug violations.
