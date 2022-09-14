ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

MedicalXpress

WHO strongly advises against antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients

The antibody drugs sotrovimab and casirivimab-imdevimab are not recommended for patients with COVID-19, says a WHO Guideline Development Group of international experts in The BMJ today. These drugs work by binding to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, neutralizing the virus's ability to infect cells. Today's strong recommendation replaces previous conditional recommendations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders

People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
optometrytimes.com

Medical management of glaucoma: Moving on down the road

Optometrists are seeing recent advances in topical therapies that entered the market following decades of reliance of traditional single-agent drops. An implantable device that facilitates the slow release of drug is changing the landscape in glaucoma therapy. The road to treatment of glaucoma can be circuitous to say the least,...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Could a diamond-covered 'hula hoop' which drills away artery blockages offer hope to a third of NHS coronary heart disease patients for which standard stent treatment can have 'catastrophic consequences'?

Patients with heart disease could soon be offered a new NHS procedure to clear their blocked cardiac arteries using a tiny diamond-encrusted tube. The device is used to shave away the calcium deposits that cause coronary heart disease by building up inside blood vessels and hindering blood flow – the most common cause of heart attacks.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Bariatric Surgery for Diabetes: Overview

Bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery) is most often associated with the treatment of obesity, but it is increasingly being recommended for managing diabetes. Many people are able to achieve remission from their diabetes after a gastric bypass or a sleeve gastrectomy. This surgery may be recommended for people with diabetes even when not also diagnosed with obesity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sciencetimes.com

Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications

Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KevinMD.com

Why psychological explanations for long COVID are dangerous

Patients with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) and their allies will rally in DC, London, and Edinburgh this September to “demand bold, urgent governmental action” for the millions of people living with ME, long COVID, and other infection-associated, chronic diseases. As researchers continue to find many similarities between ME and...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Can Weeping Legs Be a Symptom of Diabetes?

Weeping legs, a term used to describe fluid that leaks or oozes from the leg, can be a complex condition to manage. While your legs may weep fluid for various reasons, it could be a symptom, or complication, of diabetes. Diabetes is a condition that affects the body's ability to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Care Coaches Improve Outcomes in Patients With Diabetes

Care Coach program offers a comprehensive set of pharmacy and counseling services to patients struggling to manage their diabetes. Melissa Almeida struggled for years to get her diabetes under control. After being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at 16 years of age, Almeida grappled with frequent hypoglycemia as a result of her medication, and for years afterward attempted to manage her diabetes through diet alone.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Hispanic adults face barriers accessing care for peripheral artery disease

Adults who share a Hispanic background and who get hospitalized for symptoms of peripheral artery disease (PAD) are more likely to only receive care at later stages of their disease, and get their treatment through the emergency department (ED) instead of early stage disease care, elective care as compared with non-Hispanic white patients, according to a Yale-led study published Aug. 26 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Preventing Thrombosis in Patients with Polycythemia Vera

Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera. Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, a professor of Medicine and a hematologic oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera (PV).
CANCER
2minutemedicine.com

Aggressive hydration does not improve clincal outcomes in acute pancreatitis

1. Compared to moderate fluid resuscitation, an aggressive regimen in acute pancreatitis patients did not result in improved clinical outcomes. 2. Aggressive fluid resuscitation was associated with a higher rate of fluid overload. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Acute pancreatitis is a medical emergency, where development into moderate...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KevinMD.com

You need to ask these questions to teens starting hormone therapy

In medical practice today, we have all types of providers in charge of birth control counseling and treatment: medical doctors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, and even medical assistants who report to their licensed providers. Having a standardized questionnaire that all providers can easily use and incorporate into their practice would help safeguard against regretful avoidable mistakes. Taking a good history is cheap. Health care costs for strokes or blood clots that could have been prevented are expensive.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Low-cost solution could provide round-the-clock ICU patients' consciousness monitoring

Visit a neurological ICU during a consultant's morning rounds, and you're likely to see physicians conducting painstaking tests to assess each patients' level of consciousness. These tests are the only way to accurately gauge a patient's prognosis, or to spot vital warning signs that a patient's health is declining—but with each test taking as long as an hour to complete, they place an enormous burden on clinical teams.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Nature.com

A global view of hypertensive disorders and diabetes mellitus during pregnancy

Two important maternal cardiometabolic disorders (CMDs), hypertensive disorders in pregnancy (HDP) (including pre-eclampsia) and gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), result in a large disease burden for pregnant individuals worldwide. A global consensus has not been reached about the diagnostic criteria for HDP and GDM, making it challenging to assess differences in their disease burden between countries and areas. However, both diseases show an unevenly distributed disease burden for regions with a low income or middle income, or low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs), or regions with lower sociodemographic and human development indexes. In addition to many common clinical, demographic and behavioural risk factors, the development and clinical consequences of maternal CMDs are substantially influenced by the social determinants of health, such as systemic marginalization. Although progress has been occurring in the early screening and management of HDP and GDM, the accuracy and long-term effects of such screening and management programmes are still under investigation. In addition to pharmacological therapies and lifestyle modifications at the individual level, a multilevel approach in conjunction with multisector partnership should be adopted to tackle the public health issues and health inequity resulting from maternal CMDs. The current COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted health service delivery, with women with maternal CMDs being particularly vulnerable to this public health crisis.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

