thesungazette.com
Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox
Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
thecampusjournal.com
Tulare County Fair Preview
Tulare County’s Fair returns this week, located at the usual location of the Tulare fairgrounds. This year, the fair will open Wednesday, September 14, and will close on Sunday, September 18. The fair will feature livestock shows, live entertainment, fair food, and rides and games. Quilts of Honor will...
Hanford Sentinel
Ally Venable headlines 21st annual Blues and Roots Festival
Main Street Hanford and Michelob Ultra present the 21st annual Blues and Roots Festival from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 under the stars, in Civic Park. The community is invited to enjoy one of the only free Blues Festivals in the country, which features live music, a beer and wine garden and delicious-food vendors.
Hanford Sentinel
Visalia Fox announced "BER" movie series
The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced its "BER" Movie Series — movies throughout September, October, November and December. "National Treasure," sponsored by the Visalia Masonic lodge, will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. The screening is free. "Nightmare Before Christmas," sponsored by The Source...
horseandrider.com
7th California WNV Case Reported in 2022
On Sept. 12 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated yearling Quarter Horse filly in Tulare County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, was falling down, and exhibited proprioceptive deficits (lack of awareness of body position) beginning on Sept. 5. She is alive, and this is the seventh WNV case in California—and the second in Tulare County—in 2022.
Take a ride in a vintage WWII aircraft above Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Flying tours on a pair of historic aircraft began on Friday in Visalia. Passengers are being welcomed to ride the B-17 and B-25 in the skies above the Central Valley. Flights are scheduled from Friday until Sunday from the Visalia Municipal Airport. “The airplanes are noisy, they’re breezy, they can be hot […]
Porterville Recorder
PHS wins a thriller: Strathmore rolls past Orange Cove
The Porterville High football team is still unbeaten after winning a thriller. Meanwhile Strathmore High wasted no time in rolling up a big win against Orange Cove. PHS improved to 4-0 with a 30-28 win at Highland on Friday while Strathmore rolled to a 63-0 win at Orange Cove. Porterville...
Hanford Sentinel
Tulare County Fair kicks off weekend of entertainment
The Tulare County Fair has kicked off and is already seeing a return to pre-pandemic numbers, despite the fact that the best of the Fair is yet to come. “We’ve already beat 2019’s numbers for opening day today,” said Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo Wednesday with about five hours of fair operation left in the evening. “Our presale tickets have also already beat 2019.”
Visalia Unified changes graduation requirements
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students in the Visalia Unified School District will now have to take three years of math in order to meet their graduation requirements. On Wednesday, officials announced that the Visalia Unified School Board had voted during a meeting to increase the graduation requirement in math to meet the state’s college and […]
Porterville Recorder
Grand opening held for Porterville Republican headquarters
The grand opening for Republican Headquarters in Porterville on Thursday was a welcoming event, full of camaraderie, with people gathering and sharing information and their views as well as light refreshments and hospitality. Members of SETCO Republican Women Yolanda Bocanegra and Shirley Leppert spoke about running the headquarters on behalf...
Mountain lion in Visalia walked from opposite side of Sierra
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mountain lion tranquilized and relocated from Visalia Sunday was wearing a tracking collar. It was fitted a year ago by researchers studying the movement of mountain lions. The cat is now about 18 months old and was of age to seek a territory to make his own. When a wild […]
thesungazette.com
Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia
VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
yourcentralvalley.com
Iconic WWII planes on display in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visitors can now get an up-close look at two of the rarest and most iconic military aircraft from World War II. Two warbirds, the B-17 “Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey” and B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” are on public display at the Visalia Municipal Airport from Tuesday to Sunday.
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter. In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
Porterville Recorder
Porterville receives $7.2 million grant for new library
Of course Porterville Librarian Vikki Cervantes was overjoyed with it was announced the city would receive a $7.2 million grant to help fund the construction of the new library. “Trying to contain my excitement,” Cervantes said. Governor Gavin Newsom's office came out with a press release on Tuesday announcing...
Porterville Recorder
Parole accused of having loaded firearm arrested
A parole accused of having a loaded firearm was arrested on Wednesday night. Isaiah Miranda, 24 of Porterville, was arrested. On Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m. Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on Miranda, who’s on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9millimeter handgun.
Porterville Recorder
City On the Move: Ridenour talks Porterville projects
Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, TKHCC, hosted a luncheon and meeting at Porterville's La Cocina de Dona Maggie Restaurant at the former Paul Bunyan Lodge on Wednesday. Before the meeting everyone socialized, and spoke together about their businesses, and basically networked. More than a dozen representatives from both Visalia...
KMPH.com
Family asking for help finding man missing from Kings County
AVENAL, Calif. (FOX26) — 43-year-old Noe Echeverria Soto has been reported missing in Kings County. He has been missing since Wednesday, Sept. 7th when he left his parents' house in Avenal around 11:00 p.m. According to the Avenal Police Department, surveillance video from Chalio's Restaurant recorded him early the...
DA: Porterville man gets life in jail for child molestation
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sentenced on Tuesday, September 13 to life in state prison for child molestation according to the Office of the District Attorney, Tulare County. According to officials, 30-year-old Juan Gutierrez was sentenced in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 40 years to life in […]
