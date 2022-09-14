Read full article on original website
Another busy night of high school football
The Orange Belt schools will be busy with four of the five schools gearing up for their next football games tonight. The Strathmore High football team will be traveling to Orange Cove to face off against the Orange Cove Titans for a game scheduled at 7:15 p.m. today. The Lindsay High Cardinals will take on Woodlake with a scheduled kickoff of 7:15 p.m. Today at Frank Skadan Stadium.
PHS wins a thriller: Strathmore rolls past Orange Cove
The Porterville High football team is still unbeaten after winning a thriller. Meanwhile Strathmore High wasted no time in rolling up a big win against Orange Cove. PHS improved to 4-0 with a 30-28 win at Highland on Friday while Strathmore rolled to a 63-0 win at Orange Cove. Porterville...
Lindsay football loses hard fought game against Woodlake
The Lindsay High football team hosted the Woodlake Tigers on Friday night at Frank Skadan Stadium and after a hard fought game the Tigers ended up winning 28-16 for the Cardinals. In the first quarter started the Cardinals and the Tigers tugged back and forth with the ball, neither gaining...
Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
City On the Move: Ridenour talks Porterville projects
Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, TKHCC, hosted a luncheon and meeting at Porterville's La Cocina de Dona Maggie Restaurant at the former Paul Bunyan Lodge on Wednesday. Before the meeting everyone socialized, and spoke together about their businesses, and basically networked. More than a dozen representatives from both Visalia...
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
Valley Animal Center postpones concert, will ‘focus on raising funds’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Valley Animal Center is postponing its upcoming concert fundraiser event “Bark-in-the-Bark” due to low ticket sales. The shelter issued a statement Thursday revealing that it needs more than $250,000 to make it through the end of the year. So far the Valley Animal Center says it has raised $100,000 and is […]
Mountain lion in Visalia walked from opposite side of Sierra
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mountain lion tranquilized and relocated from Visalia Sunday was wearing a tracking collar. It was fitted a year ago by researchers studying the movement of mountain lions. The cat is now about 18 months old and was of age to seek a territory to make his own. When a wild […]
csufresno.edu
How is Fresno preparing for gun incidents on campus?
There have been more than 430 mass shootings in the country this year. Twenty-seven of those shootings took place on a school campus, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Most recently, a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 left 19 children and two adults dead, one of the deadliest shootings to have taken place on a school campus.
This Fresno movie theater is closing its curtains forever
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UA Broadway Faire movie theatre in Fresno is closed, effective Thursday, Sept. 15, company officials say. The theater is located in northwest Fresno at 3351 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. The movie screening venue was well known to the community as another option when other local theaters were packed. […]
Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
Take a ride in a vintage WWII aircraft above Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Flying tours on a pair of historic aircraft began on Friday in Visalia. Passengers are being welcomed to ride the B-17 and B-25 in the skies above the Central Valley. Flights are scheduled from Friday until Sunday from the Visalia Municipal Airport. “The airplanes are noisy, they’re breezy, they can be hot […]
Man hit by train in Downtown Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was hit around 4:00 a.m. near H and Fresno Street. According to police, the conductor saw what he thought was a garbage bag on the tracks. As […]
‘No danger’ at Bullard High School, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say there is not an active shooter at Fresno’s Bullard High School, after reports of a police response at the campus Wednesday morning. In a post on social media, officers wrote that there are no injuries at Bullard High School – or any other school […]
Tulare County Fair kicks off weekend of entertainment
The Tulare County Fair has kicked off and is already seeing a return to pre-pandemic numbers, despite the fact that the best of the Fair is yet to come. “We’ve already beat 2019’s numbers for opening day today,” said Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo Wednesday with about five hours of fair operation left in the evening. “Our presale tickets have also already beat 2019.”
Fresno Gumbo House holding grand opening for new restaurant
The Fresno Gumbo House has been serving seafood platters to the people in the Valley from either their home or their food truck. Now, the husband and wife duo finally got the keys to their first ever brick-and-mortar.
Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno identified
40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez was killed Friday night just after 8 pm in front of his mother's house, where he had been staying.
Valley Animal Center needs funds to stay open
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest private no-kill animal shelter in the Central Valley needs funds to get through the year. The Valley Animal Center needs to raise over $250,000 to continue operating through the year. They say that last year, the adoption rates at the center decreased. Instead, there has been a significant increase […]
Visalia Unified changes graduation requirements
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students in the Visalia Unified School District will now have to take three years of math in order to meet their graduation requirements. On Wednesday, officials announced that the Visalia Unified School Board had voted during a meeting to increase the graduation requirement in math to meet the state’s college and […]
Ally Venable headlines 21st annual Blues and Roots Festival
Main Street Hanford and Michelob Ultra present the 21st annual Blues and Roots Festival from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 under the stars, in Civic Park. The community is invited to enjoy one of the only free Blues Festivals in the country, which features live music, a beer and wine garden and delicious-food vendors.
