The Associated Press

Jim Baka Joins Transcend Capital Advisors as Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer

MADISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Transcend Capital Advisors today announced the appointment of Jim Baka as Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer. Baka will assume responsibility for day-to-day leadership of Transcend, including firm strategy, geographic expansion, advisor recruiting, operations, and organic growth initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005256/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Business Insider

Peloton's founder is severing his last remaining ties with the embattled company as he resigns immediately as chairman

The company announced Foley will step down as the company's executive chairman, effective Monday.Karen Boone, an existing Peloton board member, will take Foley's place. Peloton co-founder and former CEO John Foley is officially severing his final ties to the embattled exercise company. Peloton announced that Foley is stepping down as...
The Associated Press

The Standard Promotes Shannon Martin to Second Vice President and Assistant Controller

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has promoted Shannon Martin to second vice president and assistant controller. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005104/en/ Shannon Martin, second vice president and assistant controller at The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com

AJW Group appoints Tathiana Victoria Rice as Senior Sales Director for North America

Tathiana Victoria Rice will handle the responsibilities of the sales team leadership, meanwhile accelerating AJW’s revenue by expanding AJW’s presence in the North American region. AJW Group recently announced the appointment of Tathiana Victoria Rice as the company’s Senior Sales Director for North America. Tathiana Victoria Rice will...
The Associated Press

Stratix Completes Equity Recapitalization with LLR Partners

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS), today announced an equity recapitalization with LLR Partners. The new partnership with LLR will help support Stratix’s continued rapid and uniquely “customer-obsessed” growth. Stratix’s previous investor, Tailwind Capital, remains a minority shareholder in the business. Stratix CEO Louis Alterman and the existing management team will continue to lead the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005015/en/ Stratix is Now Part of LLR Partners (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Retail AI, Inc. Announces Joint Project With Toshiba Tec

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Retail AI, Inc., a Japanese retail-tech company based in Tokyo, and Toshiba Tec have launched a joint project aiming to “create a new era of shopping experience and revolutionizing retail operations.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005421/en/ Smart Shopping Cart used in supermarkets. (Photo: Retail AI)
WWD

Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability

Eyewear sits at a special intersection: it’s both a medical device, found at an optometrist’s office, and a fashion accessory found on the runway of many luxury brands. It’s a popular topic on social channels, with conversations around trends, sustainability and overall eye care. Here, WWD talks to three executives at U.S eyewear offices about trends and more. Meera Dua, chief merchandising officer, AEG VisionMore from WWDIconic Eyewear Options for Spring 2023Women's Sunglasses: Shout It OutSunglasses Trend Spring 2023: Athleticism WWD: How have you seen eye care shift post-pandemic? There was an upswing from working from home, and now as people return...
