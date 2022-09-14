Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Baka Joins Transcend Capital Advisors as Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer
MADISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Transcend Capital Advisors today announced the appointment of Jim Baka as Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer. Baka will assume responsibility for day-to-day leadership of Transcend, including firm strategy, geographic expansion, advisor recruiting, operations, and organic growth initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005256/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Business Insider
Peloton's founder is severing his last remaining ties with the embattled company as he resigns immediately as chairman
The company announced Foley will step down as the company's executive chairman, effective Monday.Karen Boone, an existing Peloton board member, will take Foley's place. Peloton co-founder and former CEO John Foley is officially severing his final ties to the embattled exercise company. Peloton announced that Foley is stepping down as...
The Standard Promotes Shannon Martin to Second Vice President and Assistant Controller
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has promoted Shannon Martin to second vice president and assistant controller. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005104/en/ Shannon Martin, second vice president and assistant controller at The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
AJW Group appoints Tathiana Victoria Rice as Senior Sales Director for North America
Tathiana Victoria Rice will handle the responsibilities of the sales team leadership, meanwhile accelerating AJW’s revenue by expanding AJW’s presence in the North American region. AJW Group recently announced the appointment of Tathiana Victoria Rice as the company’s Senior Sales Director for North America. Tathiana Victoria Rice will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Project Managers
Project management teaches us many lessons that can be applied to running a business. Learn from these Project Management essentials.
Technology or Strategy: How Is the Workplace Being Reimagined?
One of the biggest arguments surrounding the modern workplace today is the question of what drives the transformation of the remote working environment: technology or strategy?. But let's take a little detour and see how we got here. The workplace is no longer a place where people ‘go to' but...
Stratix Completes Equity Recapitalization with LLR Partners
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS), today announced an equity recapitalization with LLR Partners. The new partnership with LLR will help support Stratix’s continued rapid and uniquely “customer-obsessed” growth. Stratix’s previous investor, Tailwind Capital, remains a minority shareholder in the business. Stratix CEO Louis Alterman and the existing management team will continue to lead the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005015/en/ Stratix is Now Part of LLR Partners (Graphic: Business Wire)
Retail AI, Inc. Announces Joint Project With Toshiba Tec
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Retail AI, Inc., a Japanese retail-tech company based in Tokyo, and Toshiba Tec have launched a joint project aiming to “create a new era of shopping experience and revolutionizing retail operations.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005421/en/ Smart Shopping Cart used in supermarkets. (Photo: Retail AI)
IN THIS ARTICLE
What to Look for When Hiring a CISO for a Growing Startup
A CISO is a critical position in any startup, but selecting the right CISO can be a difficult process. Here are some of the qualities that make a good CISO and some tips on how to select one for your startup.
JOBS・
Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability
Eyewear sits at a special intersection: it’s both a medical device, found at an optometrist’s office, and a fashion accessory found on the runway of many luxury brands. It’s a popular topic on social channels, with conversations around trends, sustainability and overall eye care. Here, WWD talks to three executives at U.S eyewear offices about trends and more. Meera Dua, chief merchandising officer, AEG VisionMore from WWDIconic Eyewear Options for Spring 2023Women's Sunglasses: Shout It OutSunglasses Trend Spring 2023: Athleticism WWD: How have you seen eye care shift post-pandemic? There was an upswing from working from home, and now as people return...
Comments / 0