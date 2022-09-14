We all know that in Texas it can get hot but the lazy river that comes with this property is all you need to cool down. Located in Boerne, Texas described by the real estate post online as hidden in the hill country there is no doubt that you would love this place. It's 7 miles outside of downtown Boerne, Texas and while it has more bathrooms than it does bedrooms that doesn't matter because of that incredible lazy river located in the backyard.

BOERNE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO