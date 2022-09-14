Read full article on original website
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Air Methods closes bases in Kerrville and Pleasanton over financial pressures
SAN ANTONIO — Two Air Methods bases have shut down for financial reasons, prompting some concern among the regional emergency health care system on how the closures could affect response times. Air Methods, parent company of San Antonio AirLIFE, has provided medical helicopter transport for communities within a 150-mile...
Katy-based Italian restaurant to build new Fredericksburg location
Construction will begin next month.
Black Rifle Coffee's film production to close several Boerne roads
The streets will be closed for three days during filming.
This Boerne, Texas Property Has the Amazing Lazy River You Need
We all know that in Texas it can get hot but the lazy river that comes with this property is all you need to cool down. Located in Boerne, Texas described by the real estate post online as hidden in the hill country there is no doubt that you would love this place. It's 7 miles outside of downtown Boerne, Texas and while it has more bathrooms than it does bedrooms that doesn't matter because of that incredible lazy river located in the backyard.
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
San Antonio-area towns have some of the fastest-rising home prices in Texas
One Far Northside neighborhood returns to the list.
New Braunfels Starbucks votes to become 8th Texas location to unionize
It is Texas' eighth Starbucks to unionize.
BIZ: Newly open Marble Falls Bealls Outlet first in country for rebrand
A new Bealls Outlet and Home Centric opened in Marble Falls on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 1400 RR 1431 West across from H-E-B, the first rebranding of Burkes Outlet to Bealls Outlet in the nation. Combined with Home Centric, the store offers discount apparel, accessories, home goods, and decor. Bealls...
10 best restaurants in San Antonio to celebrate National Guacamole Day
Eat it however you want.
Paranormal Fest returns to San Antonio's Black Swan with booze and boos
Plus food news you might have missed this week.
10 uniquely fun fall festivals in or a short road trip from San Antonio
From mermaids to sausages to kolaches, there's a fall fest for everyone.
Several People Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to San Antonio police, several people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The crash happened in the 9000 block of W. Commerce [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Semi-truck hit by freight train in Schertz, shuts down crossing for days
The collision happened on Thursday afternoon.
San Antonio City Council approves $50 million CPS Energy rebate and $3.4 billion budget for 2023
CPS Energy customers will receive a rebate in November following the proposal's inclusion in the full 2023 budget, which council members approved on Thursday along with the operating budget for 2023. The return of $50 million to CPS Energy customers is split into two pots: $42.7 million will be directly...
Rent has increased across Bexar County. How does your ZIP code stack up?
SAN ANTONIO – The real estate market in San Antonio is starting to cool down after nearly two years of surging sales and increases in price but renters are facing large increases in some areas as well. Rent prices in San Antonio and the surrounding areas have not been...
Missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be featured on Investigation Discovery
Her case will be on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh.'
Another Bojangles Location Revealed As Part Of Expansion Into Texas
Bojangles announced its expansion into Texas last year and now we have more details about a new location.
Inside a small Texas town restaurant with big burgers, loaded fries | Neighborhood Eats
POTEET, Texas — If you're looking for a small town business with big eats, look no further than The Backyard Kitchen, located on 973 Avenue H in Poteet. On Neighborhood Eats, we visited the business to see why locals and Texans alike have raved about them. "It means everything....
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
