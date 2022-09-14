ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

2 Wichita area schools among 3 in Kansas to receive national honor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two of three Kansas elementary schools honored with national recognition are in the Wichita area. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday recognized 297 schools nationwide as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The schools recognized in Kansas include Andover’s Cottonwood Elementary School, Sedgwick’s R.L....
KWCH.com

"It helps remove financial barriers": A-State student awarded scholarship

In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. A groundbreaking happened Thursday, Sept. 15, in Wichita for an affordable housing project meant to benefit the community. Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from...
KWCH.com

Local group building affordable housing across Wichita

In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from injury. Updated: 13 hours ago. A season ago, Wichita Trinity senior Isabella Sebits was told she would not...
KWCH.com

Wichita Wind Surge to host 2 USD 259 high school football games

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will add two USD 259 high school football games to its schedule. West High v. Northwest will be played on Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m., and South High v. West High on Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m. “Wichita Public Schools...
Hutch Post

Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 scores and highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED: Derby 45vs. Bishop Carroll 38 Newton 0vs. Maize 49 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14vs. Wichita […]
KSN News

WSU in talks to make over $40m in changes to Cessna Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cessna Stadium, which was once home to Wichita State University (WSU) football, could see some changes soon. During the Kansas Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, WSU requested to amend the fiscal year improvement plan for “University Stadium projects as a replacement for Cessna Stadium.” According to the Board of Regents […]
KWCH.com

Victory in the Valley previews East Meets West Walk/Run

In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. Local group building affordable housing across Wichita. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT. A groundbreaking happened Thursday, Sept. 15, in Wichita for an affordable housing project...
KSN News

How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
The Wichita Beacon

How to research federal, state and local candidates on the November ballot in Wichita

For voters interested in researching candidates, here are the competitive races that will appear on ballots in Sedgwick County on Nov. 8, with links to each candidate’s campaign website (if one exists) and Ballotpedia page. Which candidates will appear on your ballot depend on where you live. You can enter your address here to see which races will be on your ballot. Judicial and uncontested races are not listed here. Judicial races will be covered in upcoming stories.
The Wichita Beacon

Want to read a banned book? Here are books that have been recently challenged in the Wichita area

Banned Books Week is coming back to Wichita Sept. 18-24 thanks to the Wichita Public Library, which is highlighting books that get challenged in schools. One event the library is having centers around the book “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.” On Friday, Sept. 23, the library will host a special live version of the library’s podcast “Read. Return. Repeat.” It will feature the author of the book, Sherman Alexie.
kmuw.org

The state of incarceration in our communities and around Kansas

Monique Centeno | Attorney and Part-Time Judge, Sedgwick County District Court. Jim Echols | Executive Director, Reaching Out From Within. Steven Stonehouse | Director, Sedgwick County Department of Corrections. Here is the recorded conversation:. Our deep dive into many of the issues relating to incarceration in our community and around...
KWCH.com

Windfarm proposal moves to Harvey Co. Commission

Harry Street Elementary hosts 'Donuts with Grownups'. Parents were invited to eat breakfast with their child, go to their classroom for activities and learn how they can support their children at home. Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends by corruption claims. Updated: 9 hours ago. The corruption claims stem from the county...
WIBW

Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.
KWCH.com

Drought impacting water wells in Wichita

Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents. Updated: 13 hours ago. In an honor of the 345 firefighters killed on Sept. 11...
WICHITA, KS

