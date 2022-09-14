For voters interested in researching candidates, here are the competitive races that will appear on ballots in Sedgwick County on Nov. 8, with links to each candidate’s campaign website (if one exists) and Ballotpedia page. Which candidates will appear on your ballot depend on where you live. You can enter your address here to see which races will be on your ballot. Judicial and uncontested races are not listed here. Judicial races will be covered in upcoming stories.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO