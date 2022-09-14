Read full article on original website
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees shoulders blame for Fighting Irish struggles
Notre Dame enters a new weekend of college football, looking to bounce back with a much stronger offensive showing. The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the season and have averaged just 15.5 points per game in their first two games. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees accepted full responsibility for the offensive struggles during a media session this week.
How to watch OU vs. Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sooners are all set for the return game of a home-and-home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They enter as 10.5-point favorites in what marks the 88th meeting between the two, with the Sooners leading 46-38-3 all-time. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest...
Harsin says environment against Penn State can be 'advantage' in recruiting
The matchup with Penn State has always been a massive one for Auburn in the recruiting cycle this year. With the Georgia and Alabama games on the road this season, the game becomes even bigger for Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M will be big home games, but the ability to play against a Big 10 school on primetime on CBS is unmatched this season for Auburn. Rarely do recruits in the south have an easy opportunity to watch a big-time SEC program take on another big-time Big 10 program, but that's the case this weekend.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
Texas commit Jonah Wilson off to scorching start in senior season
Of all the Texas commits in the class, nobody is burning up the stat sheet like Jonah Wilson. The four-star wide receiver from Spring Dekaney has been a bright spot on a 1-2 team. The Longhorns focused in on Wilson after Brennan Marion saw him during a basketball game in January, and the Longhorns pursued him as a priority at the position.
Top in-state target hearing plenty from Vols, set to return to Tennessee
One of Tennessee's top in-state targets, four-star Class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter, discusses his recent interactions with the Vols and his upcoming visit plans.
Mississippian Caleb Cunningham lands fifth star
Rion Young contributed this story... Caleb Cunningham has been on fire this season and now he has his fifth star from 247 Sports. His 247Sports Composite is 0.9948. He is nationally ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 10 overall player in his 2025 class at Choctaw County (Miss.) High School.
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks recent Oregon visit, timeframe for decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend while he and his Brave teammates were in town to play Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic. The Braves always play a national schedule, partly for the players to experience getting out on the road...
Kenny Payne adds to recent recruiting comments, rebuilding rivalry with Kentucky
The moment that Kenny Payne was introduced as the next head coach at the University of Louisville, the expectations for recruiting rose tremendously. With a lengthy track record of recruiting at a high level, it is understandable why the anticipation of recruiting success climbed within that instant. Once he took...
Arch Manning stats: Texas football 5-star QB commit's 4-TD game guides Newman's 54-52 comeback win over Benton
Arch Manning threw for four touchdowns and led an 18-point comeback Friday in New Orleans Isidore Newman's 54-52 win over Benton (La.) High, via USA TODAY High School Sports. The Texas five-star quarterback commit and Class of 2023's No. 1 overall recruit completed 22 of 38 passes for 317 yards, including the four scores after being held without one in the first half. His performance peaked with a fourth-and-13 touchdown pass to take the lead. He also added a rushing touchdown on the evening as Newman improved to 3-0 this season.
WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Arch Manning puts on a show against 5A competition
Texas five-star quarterback commit Arch Manning put together one of his best performances of his high school career Friday night against 5A Benton, totaling 317 passing yards on 22/38 for 4 touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown. The highlight of Manning's elite performance in a comeback 54-52 win was a...
Week 3 CFB Bold Predictions: BYU Will Expose Oregon's Defense
Chip Patterson joins Chris Hassel to discuss his bold prediction that BYU will expose Oregon's defense.
Ideal Candidate For Nebraska's Next Head Coach
Josh Pate, Bryant McFadden and Dennis Dodd discuss the ideal candidate for Nebraska's next head coach.
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M
Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
Three Things We Learned from FSU’s 35-31 win over Louisville
Florida State, again, found a way. It wasn't always pretty as adversity struck time and time again, yet the Seminoles managed to overcome a rash of injuries and missed opportunities to beat Louisville 35-31 on the road. In this edition of Three Things We Learned, I (we, hopefully) eat some...
College football upset alert: Teams to watch in Week 3 of the 2022 season
College football chaos, welcome back. Stunning upsets were on full display in Week 2 as multiple AP poll top 10 teams went down, two of them losing at home to an unranked opponent. After Texas flirted with an upset of No. 1 Alabama, Marshall upended Notre Dame in South Bend before Appalachian State knocked off Texas A&M in College Station, highlights of a Saturday featuring a number of shockers across the country.
Listen: What's the bigger issue for Buckeyes? The play of Burke or the penalties? Can they both be corrected?
What is the bigger issue right now for Ohio State? The play of sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke, or the Buckeyes committing far too many penalties? And can both of those problems be corrected? Dave Biddle joined the Morning Juice show with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter on Thursday on 97.1 The Fan to discuss that and much more about the 2022 Buckeyes. You can listen to the segment here:
