Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

How to watch OU vs. Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sooners are all set for the return game of a home-and-home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They enter as 10.5-point favorites in what marks the 88th meeting between the two, with the Sooners leading 46-38-3 all-time. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Harsin says environment against Penn State can be 'advantage' in recruiting

The matchup with Penn State has always been a massive one for Auburn in the recruiting cycle this year. With the Georgia and Alabama games on the road this season, the game becomes even bigger for Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M will be big home games, but the ability to play against a Big 10 school on primetime on CBS is unmatched this season for Auburn. Rarely do recruits in the south have an easy opportunity to watch a big-time SEC program take on another big-time Big 10 program, but that's the case this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Texas commit Jonah Wilson off to scorching start in senior season

Of all the Texas commits in the class, nobody is burning up the stat sheet like Jonah Wilson. The four-star wide receiver from Spring Dekaney has been a bright spot on a 1-2 team. The Longhorns focused in on Wilson after Brennan Marion saw him during a basketball game in January, and the Longhorns pursued him as a priority at the position.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Mississippian Caleb Cunningham lands fifth star

Rion Young contributed this story... Caleb Cunningham has been on fire this season and now he has his fifth star from 247 Sports. His 247Sports Composite is 0.9948. He is nationally ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 10 overall player in his 2025 class at Choctaw County (Miss.) High School.
247Sports

Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018

Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts

In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Arch Manning stats: Texas football 5-star QB commit's 4-TD game guides Newman's 54-52 comeback win over Benton

Arch Manning threw for four touchdowns and led an 18-point comeback Friday in New Orleans Isidore Newman's 54-52 win over Benton (La.) High, via USA TODAY High School Sports. The Texas five-star quarterback commit and Class of 2023's No. 1 overall recruit completed 22 of 38 passes for 317 yards, including the four scores after being held without one in the first half. His performance peaked with a fourth-and-13 touchdown pass to take the lead. He also added a rushing touchdown on the evening as Newman improved to 3-0 this season.
BENTON, LA
247Sports

Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M

Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football upset alert: Teams to watch in Week 3 of the 2022 season

College football chaos, welcome back. Stunning upsets were on full display in Week 2 as multiple AP poll top 10 teams went down, two of them losing at home to an unranked opponent. After Texas flirted with an upset of No. 1 Alabama, Marshall upended Notre Dame in South Bend before Appalachian State knocked off Texas A&M in College Station, highlights of a Saturday featuring a number of shockers across the country.
247Sports

Listen: What's the bigger issue for Buckeyes? The play of Burke or the penalties? Can they both be corrected?

What is the bigger issue right now for Ohio State? The play of sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke, or the Buckeyes committing far too many penalties? And can both of those problems be corrected? Dave Biddle joined the Morning Juice show with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter on Thursday on 97.1 The Fan to discuss that and much more about the 2022 Buckeyes. You can listen to the segment here:
247Sports

247Sports

