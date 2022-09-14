ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Donald Trump is coming to Wilmington. What you need to know.

By Emma Dill, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago
Former president Donald Trump is coming to Wilmington next week to hold a "Save America" rally.

The rally will be held on Sept. 23 at Wilmington International Airport's Aero Center. Trump will appear with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd. He plans to "deliver remarks in support" of Budd, according to a news release.

Budd, a candidate who Trump has previously endorsed, won the Republican U.S. Senate primary in May and is set to face off against Democrat Cheri Beasley in November's general election. Trump also plans to offer support for the "entire North Carolina Trump Ticket," the news release states. The former president's endorsement has remained much-coveted among candidates running in this fall's midterm elections.

Polls for the past month show that Budd and Beasley are currently tied with about 12% of voters saying they are undecided.

This isn't the Trump family's first time in the Port City. He visited the city as president in September 2020 when he officially designated Wilmington the country's first World War II Heritage City. Trump's daughter-in-law Laura Trump, a Wrightsville Beach native, hosted a campaign event in Wilmington in October 2020 ahead of the November presidential election.

Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m. with doors for the event opening at 2 p.m. The Aero Center is located at Aero Center 1830 Flightline Road in Wilmington. Tickets are available online and are limited to two tickets per mobile number for the event, according to the event's website.

Joanna Kreimer Cherry
1d ago

We just registered for tickets and I'm excited to take my 8 mo old. We are a Trump family. All of our friends signed up for tickets too.

Linda Butler Hawthorne
2d ago

No need for him to come. If all registered Demos and Independents etc vote the next election, he doesn't stand a chance (If the Repubs are stupid enough to endorse him ar all)!!!!!!!

SEA of RED
2d ago

Trump2024 Best World leader in history. Not just President. "WORLD HISTORY" ......bots need not reply🤣

