rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Developing: Star DT Jalen Carter "Banged Up" vs South Carolina
Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart told the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network prior to kickoff between South Carolina and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs that star defensive tackle Jalen Carter is "a little banged up" as they get set to kick off in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia has avoided...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Final Injury Report: Georgia to be Without Mitchell and Gilbert
It was well known heading into Friday that the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs would be without starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell after Kirby Smart declared his status for Saturday's game "doubtful" following an ankle injury he suffered on the Bulldogs' first offensive play last Saturday against Samford.
5-star, nation's No. 1 athlete will be at Clemson this weekend
Clemson is set to play host to one of the nation’s best prospects in the class of 2024 this weekend. Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) five-star Mike Matthews announced via social media Thursday evening that he'll be in (...)
WCNC
Sister of Clemson football star dies: 'You amazed me every single day'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ella Bresee, the younger sister of Clemson football standout Bryan Bresee, died after a lengthy battle with brain cancer, her family announced Thursday. "My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle," Bryan Bresee wrote on Instagram. "Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you ... You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today."
Look: Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Clemson Suggestion
Just a few days ago, Nebraska fired Scott Frost. Since he's currently on the open market, Cooper Petagna of 247Sports believes an ACC program should pursue him. During the latest edition of 247Sports' Preps to Pros, Petagna made an argument that Clemson should consider hiring Frost. “What about Clemson? What...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia announces replacement for Oklahoma on 2023 schedule
With news that the SEC directed Georgia to not play its home-and-home schedule against Oklahoma in 2023, the Bulldogs have replaced the Sooners with Ball State for a game on Sept. 9. Ball State has faced teams from the SEC 11 times in program history, including this season’s opener at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame announces 4 inductees for class of 2022
The Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame is recognizing 4 greats from the 2 schools ahead of this year’s meeting in Jacksonville. On Thursday, it was announced that 2 players from each school will be inducted into the game’s Hall of Fame. Champ Bailey and John Little from Georgia will...
What Oklahoma series cancelation means for Georgia football future
Georgia’s 2023 schedule got a lot softer on Wednesday, as the school announced it would be canceling its home-and-home with Oklahoma at the behest of the SEC. The reason being is that Oklahoma’s return trip to Athens is scheduled for 2031, well after the Sooners officially join the SEC. Tennessee and LSU have also had future series against the Sooners canceled as well.
accesswdun.com
Football: White County tripped up by Stephens County
TOCCOA, Ga. - Stephens County took control of all three phases Friday night as they defeated White County, 53-14, Friday night. The Indians jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before White County answered on a Caysen Duvall 95-yard kickoff return to cut the lead in half. From there, however, Stephens County scored 30 straight points on three short touchdown runs from Javin Gordon, a 50-yard pitch and catch and a safety that gave the Indians a 44-7 lead.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
flagpole.com
Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens
Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: UGA student ID stolen to scam other students and more
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a call at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Sept. 9 reporting the identity theft of a University of Georgia student on Aug. 29, according to a report from ACCPD. The student was in a GroupMe chat for UGA football tickets when he was asked by...
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Red and Black
The Athens Frontline: Debunking Monkey Pox
In our season two premiere, health editor and host Alander Rocha sits down with Jeff Hogan, professor of infectious diseases at UGA's Animal Health Research Center, to discuss everything you need to know about the monkeypox virus. Hogan shares his expertise on the monkeypox virus, the vaccine, and whether we can call it an STD or not.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387)
Monroe Local News
Gov. Kemp reappoints 2 former Walton County law enforcement officials to state boards
Walton County, Ga. (Sept. 14, 2022) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two Walton County residents and former law enforcement officials to state boards this summer. Former Monroe Public Safety director Keith Glass has been reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Glass is the former Public Safety director for the City of Monroe. He retired in 2018 after a 25-year law enforcement career in his hometown of Monroe. At that time, Glass was the longest-serving police chief in the Monroe Police Department’s history. He currently serves as the chairperson of the Governor’s Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Photo credit: Board of Commissioners of Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia.
NE Ga police blotter: Athens woman found in Habersham Co ID’d, man charged after chase in Bank Co
We have this morning the name of the Athens woman whose body was found earlier this week in Habersham County: Deborah Collier was 59 years old. Her family says she disappeared from home in Athens last weekend. Her body was discovered off Highway 441 near Tallulah Falls. An investigation into Collier’s death is ongoing.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Rockdale and Newton County areas this weekend, September 16-18
With cooler weather coming in, this weekend is perfect for spending some time outside. From a food and wine festival to Michael Bolton live in concert, here's what's going on in the Rockdale and Newton County areas this weekend.
fox5atlanta.com
Body found inside car along I-20 in Covington, troopers say
COVINGTON, Ga. - Authorities have not said if the car found along Interstate 20 not far from exit 90 belongs to a missing Newton County woman. Troopers said a body was inside that vehicle. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned.
