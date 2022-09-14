ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Carries the rock like a friggin horse’: Tristan Wirfs sounds off on Leonard Fournette crushing the Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had an outstanding season opener against the Dallas Cowboys during Sunday Night Football. His hard-nosed running style caught the eye of at least one of his teammates. Star offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs had a whole lot to say about Fournette, and he perfectly described what he saw from an on-field perspective as Fournette torched the Dallas defense. Via ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Wirfs claimed the Cowboys’ defense wanted nothing to do with Fournette in the 19-3 rout.
Giants' Saquon Barkley ranked No. 1 RB after Week 1 of season

The stock associated with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley seemingly hasn't been this high since the fall of 2019. Barkley earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after he recorded 164 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries with six catches for 30 yards in a Week 1 road victory over the Tennessee Titans. Following that result, ESPN's Jordan Raanan confidently declared that the version of Barkley who won Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018 is "back."
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others

As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
Saints' Alvin Kamara (ribs) downgraded to DNP on Thursday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kamara was at practice on Thursday but did not participate. It's a downgrade from the limited session he logged on Wednesday and casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday's clash with the Buccaneers. A return to practice on Friday would be a positive sign, but a decision on Karma's status may come down to game day. Mark Ingram (ankle) was limited again on Thursday.
