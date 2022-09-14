ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Homa defends title at Fortinet Championship

Max Homa shot a final-round 68 on a rainy Sunday in Napa, California, to successfully defend his title in an exciting finish at the Fortinet Championship. Homa entered the 18th hole one shot back of Danny Willett while playing in the final group with Willett and Justin Lower. Homa's third...
Cam Smith wins LIV Chicago

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith made his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf pay off Sunday when he closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. Smith was only briefly threatened in the third and...
