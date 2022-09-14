Qosina Expands Class VI Tubing Portfolio for Single-Use Medical Device and Bioprocess Applications

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--

Qosina, a global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and bioprocess industries, has expanded its Class VI tubing portfolio with several new brands including Venabio ®, Braided Flexelene™, Flexelene 135C™ and EJ Prene™.

Qosina offers an extensive selection of stock and custom tubing in conveniently packaged small coils for prototyping and extended lengths for large-scale production requirements. Choose from more than 200 options in a variety of brands, types, diameters, durometers and materials.

Qosina carries a broad selection of these well-known Class VI tubing brands:

PharMed ® BPT

SaniPure ™ BDF ™

TuFlux ®

C-Flex ®

Tygon ®

Sani-Tech ®

Venabio ®

Braided Flexelene™ 135C

Flexelene™ 135C

EJ Prene™

Custom tubing configurations are available to meet exact specifications including cut-to-length pieces and custom coil sizes, colors and materials.

Qosina is a one-stop source for medical and single-use bioprocess tubing, with low minimum order quantities, a liberal sampling policy and bill of material kitting, all supported by regulatory documentation and backed by Qosina’s assurance of supply. Explore Qosina’s extensive selection of tubing options at qosina.com/tubing.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.

