ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Qosina Expands Class VI Tubing Portfolio for Single-Use Medical Device and Bioprocess Applications

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymTsT_0hvEfZ4h00

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--

Qosina, a global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and bioprocess industries, has expanded its Class VI tubing portfolio with several new brands including Venabio ®, Braided Flexelene™, Flexelene 135C™ and EJ Prene™.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005821/en/

Medical-grade tubing from Qosina – more than 200 options available. (Photo: Business Wire)

Qosina offers an extensive selection of stock and custom tubing in conveniently packaged small coils for prototyping and extended lengths for large-scale production requirements. Choose from more than 200 options in a variety of brands, types, diameters, durometers and materials.

Qosina carries a broad selection of these well-known Class VI tubing brands:

  • PharMed ® BPT
  • SaniPure ™ BDF ™
  • TuFlux ®
  • C-Flex ®
  • Tygon ®
  • PharMed ® BPT
  • Sani-Tech ®
  • Venabio ®
  • Braided Flexelene™ 135C
  • Flexelene™ 135C
  • EJ Prene™

Custom tubing configurations are available to meet exact specifications including cut-to-length pieces and custom coil sizes, colors and materials.

Qosina is a one-stop source for medical and single-use bioprocess tubing, with low minimum order quantities, a liberal sampling policy and bill of material kitting, all supported by regulatory documentation and backed by Qosina’s assurance of supply. Explore Qosina’s extensive selection of tubing options at qosina.com/tubing.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005821/en/

CONTACT: Qosina Corp.

Lauren Guerra

+1 (631) 242-3000

lguerra@qosina.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY MEDICAL DEVICES MEDICAL SUPPLIES HOSPITALS CHEMICALS/PLASTICS MANUFACTURING BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Qosina

PUB: 09/14/2022 12:46 PM/DISC: 09/14/2022 12:47 PM

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2022-2027: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact And Forecast Analysis

The sleep apnea devices market to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the sleep apnea devices market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

FCC Grants Lynk First-Ever License for Commercial Satellite-Direct-to-Standard-Mobile-Phone Service

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-standard-phone telecoms company, today expressed its appreciation to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for granting Lynk the world’s first-ever commercial license for a satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone service. This FCC license enables Lynk to launch commercial services for its global constellation of satellites later this year, paving the way for universal mobile connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005512/en/ Margo Deckard, COO and co-founder of Lynk, said, “The FCC is the gold standard of telecommunication regulators. They have deep technical knowledge and conducted a rigorous review process, which validates that Lynk’s first-of-its-kind satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone service is ready to be deployed globally.” Deckard added, “We applaud the FCC and its staff for using their smallsat rules to accelerate innovation in space. We are honored to receive the very first commercial license for the world’s first true satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone service from such a credible and respected regulator.”
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

TPMS porous structures: From multi-scale design and precise additive manufacturing to multidisciplinary applications

With the rapid development of material science and manufacturing science, a large number of complex structures have been designed, manufactured and applied in the industrial field. Most of the current industrial applications belong to solid structures without holes. Some internal holes are even regarded as structural manufacturing defects. However, there...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Devices#Biotechnology#Product Design#Bioprocess Applications#Ronkonkoma#Braided Flexelene#Bdf#Tygon Pharmed#Bpt Sani Tech
The Associated Press

Taqtile Announces $5M Equity Raise Supporting Global Deployment of Manifest, the Leading AR-Enabled Work Instruction Platform for Industry and Defense

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Taqtile, Inc., maker of Manifest®, the leading augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction platform for deskless workers, announces completion of a $5 million preferred equity round. The Seattle-based company will utilize proceeds to increase sales and marketing efforts, reinforce engineering and development teams and increase its global footprint through its extensive partnership network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005088/en/ Taqtile announces $5M equity raise supporting global deployment of Manifest, the leading AR-enabled work instruction platform that is fundamentally changing how companies support their employees with modern digital tools, and improve the overall safety and performance of their businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

AeroVironment Introduces Puma VNS, a Visual-Based Navigation System That Enables GPS-Denied Navigation Across GPS-Contested Environments

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today introduced Puma™ VNS, a visual-based navigation system for Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS) that will enable GPS-denied navigation across increasingly GPS-contested environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005434/en/ Operators can deploy Puma AE small unmanned aircraft systems across GPS-contested environments with Puma VNS, which will automatically transition to and from GPS-denied navigation mode without any input from operator for seamless connectivity. (Image: AeroVironment, Inc.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “Printer is in an error state” Error? 8 Proven Ways

“Printer is in an error state” is an error message that you normally encounter when giving a print command to your printer. While you get this error irrespective of the printer you are using, many users have reported this error after installing the latest Windows update. Most of the...
COMPUTERS
Sourcing Journal

Brains Behind North Face FutureLight Helping Kraig Biocraft Develop New Yarns, Fabrics

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announced that it has contracted textile expert Jeff Dorton to assist in developing new and innovative yarns and fabrics utilizing Dragon Silk. The initial customer for these yarns and fabrics will be Spydasilk Enterprises, the company’s joint venture apparel brand headquartered in Singapore. The joint venture with MtheMovement, an eco-friendly luxury streetwear apparel line that is part of the Kings Group of companies, is developing and selling Kraig Labs’ spider silk fibers under apparel and fashion brand SpydaSilk. Under the terms of the agreement, Kraig Labs granted...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
wasteadvantagemag.com

Anellotech Wins Plastics Industry Association Bioplastics Innovation Award

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced sustainable technology company, Anellotech, as the winner of PLASTICS’ 2022 Innovation in Bioplastics Award. The announcement came as part of PLASTICS’ annual, online #BioplasticsWeek awareness and education event. Anellotech won the award in recognition of the development of the first PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottle made entirely from loblolly pine and other biomass feedstocks, potentially lessening the industry’s reliance on petroleum and natural gas as feedstocks. PET is a widely used plastic most commonly seen by consumers in plastic beverage bottles.
BUSINESS
cxmtoday.com

Qualtrics Announces new XM Benchmarks to Enhance Organizations Insights

Qualtrics, the creator of the experience management category, announced new XM Benchmarks that will give organizations insights to make critical decisions based on Qualtrics’ vast experience data and industry-leading analytics. These new XM Benchmarks are powered by organic feedback from Qualtrics’ nearly 17,000 customers spanning dozens of industries around...
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Profit And Loss Analysis, And Forecast To 2030

Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
CONSTRUCTION
Benzinga

Coresight Research Features Digital Wave Technology in PIM Innovator Intelligence Report

As part of Coresight Research's Innovator Intelligence series of reports, the research and advisory firm that specializes in retail and technology, provides an in-depth look at modern product information management (PIM) and Digital Wave Technology, the solutions provider that makes omnichannel possible for retailers and brands. This press release features...
SOFTWARE
CNBC

This startup's chemically engineered water filtration system helps large farms and industrial processors recycle their wastewater

Wastewater reprocessing startup ZwitterCo announced on Thursday that it has raised $33 million to scale up its chemically engineered membrane water filtration technology to help industrial companies and large farms recycle wastewater. The patented filtration technology came out of a research lab at Tufts University. In many cases — such...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Pexco LLC Acquires Performance Plastics Ltd.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Pexco LLC, a leading North American specialty plastics manufacturer, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Performance Plastics Ltd. Located in Cincinnati, OH, and founded in 1982, Performance Plastics is a precision injection molder of high performance, tight tolerance components for the most demanding applications within industries such as aerospace, defense, medical & life science, and precision industrial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005964/en/ Pexco Acquires Performance Plastics Ltd. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Fujitsu's new optical system can transmit data at 1.2 Tbps per wave

Something to look forward to: Fujitsu has developed an optical transmission technology capable of delivering up to 1.2 Tbps per optical wave, or the equivalent of six Blu-ray discs (25 GB) per second. The new tech is superior to traditional optical networking solutions at virtually every avenue. It utilizes a...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

SOSLAB Launches Next-generation 3D Solid-state LiDAR, ML-X

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- SOSLAB, a self-driving technology startup that has won recognition for its global-standard LiDAR technology, on the 15 th announced the launch of its next-generation 3D Solid-state LiDAR, ML-X. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005134/en/ The 3D Solid-state LiDAR, ML-X unveiled (Photo: Business Wire)
WORLD
The Associated Press

AeroVironment Introduces Next-Generation All-Electric VAPOR 55 MX Helicopter Unmanned Aircraft System, Built for Heavier Payloads and Longer Distances

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced the launch of the next-generation VAPOR® Helicopter unmanned aircraft system (UAS), VAPOR 55 MX. Delivering new levels of operational performance with a completely redesigned modular autonomy framework, VAPOR 55 MX enables increased endurance and expanded payload capacity to meet current and emerging needs of defense, commercial and industrial customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005261/en/ VAPOR 55 MX is more rugged and packable than its predecessor and can stay in the air longer, hover and cover more ground. (Image: AeroVironment, Inc.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Unloading with Impella for 30 Minutes Before PCI Associated with Reduced Infarct Size in STEMI Patients

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2022-- Results of a new per-protocol analysis of the ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction Door-To-Unload (STEMI DTU) pilot trial data show significantly reduced infarct size in patients who received left ventricular (LV) unloading with Impella CP for 30 minutes prior to their percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) compared to patients who received LV unloading followed by immediate PCI. The data were presented today during the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston by Navin K. Kapur, MD, executive director of the Cardiovascular Center for Research and Innovation (CVCRI) at Tufts Medical Center and the principal investigator for the STEMI DTU pivotal randomized controlled trial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220917005003/en/ The STEMI DTU pilot trial demonstrated for the first time that LV unloading using the Impella CP® heart pump with a 30-minute delay before reperfusion is safe and feasible. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
524K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy