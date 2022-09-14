ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Wife of Cavaliers great Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Jennifer, dead at 50

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkVZv_0hvEfYBy00

Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50.

A cause of death was not listed in her obituary , which was published by McGreevey Funeral Homes.

Jennifer worked in medical care in Northeast Ohio, where she was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care, Lakewood Urgent Care, and medical billing company Darbo, according to her obituary , which highlighted her charitable efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQ3ru_0hvEfYBy00
Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas.
Facebook/Jennifer Ilgauskas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16evQQ_0hvEfYBy00
Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas and his wife Jennifer Ilgauskas.
Facebook/Jennifer Ilgauskas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtpIM_0hvEfYBy00
(L-R) Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Juwan Howard, Janine Howard, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Jennifer Ilgauskas, Chris Bosh and Adrienne Bosh attend “Unlock” Art of Basketball Event during Graffiti Gone Global on December 3, 2011, 2011 in Miami, Florida.
Alexander Tamargo

“Many individuals were touched by her acts of kindness, but few knew the far reaching extent of her charitable work. She was a wonderful, giving and intimate friend to so many,” Jennifer’s obituary states.

Ilgauskas — whose No. 11 jersey was retired by the Cavaliers in 2014 and hangs in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — and his wife married in 2004.

The couple share two sons, Deividas and Povilas, whom they adopted from Ilgauskas’ hometown in Lithuania in 2009, according to Cleveland Scene .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUV3o_0hvEfYBy00
Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas with his wife Jennifer and their sons at his jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of Cleveland’s game against the New York Knicks at The Quicken Loans Arena on March 8, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio.
NBAE via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8dkM_0hvEfYBy00
Zydrunas Ilgauskas of the Cleveland Cavaliers puts up a shot over Channing Frye of the Phoenix Suns during an NBA game at US Airways Center on December 21, 2009, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Getty Images

llgauskas was selected by the Cavaliers with the 20th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. He went on to play 12 seasons with Cleveland.

The former All-Star center signed with the Heat for the 2010-11 season, joining Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, before he announced his retirement in September 2011.

A funeral mass for Jennifer will be open to the public at St. James Church in Lakewood on Saturday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Putting Up His $29.9 Million LA Home For Sale: "Finally, He Is Done With The Lakers."

While the entire basketball world is anticipating the start of the new NBA season, perhaps no one is more ready for it to begin than Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has endured large amounts of hate and criticism since his move to the Los Angeles Lakers last season. And considering that the team's failures and his own declining stats were the reason for that, he probably wants to rewrite the narrative as soon as possible.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, OH
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Obituaries
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah

It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Newest Cavs star Mitchell gets warm welcome in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — From the moment he arrived, Donovan Mitchell received the kind of love once reserved in this city for his basketball idol. The New York kid, who grew up cheering for Cleveland from afar while wondering what it was like to be LeBron James, got his first taste.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zydrunas Ilgauskas
Person
Lebron James
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
Channing Frye
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Dwyane Wade
NBC Sports

Donovan Mitchell refutes Danny Ainge's take on Jazz's struggles

Donovan Mitchell is getting a fresh start with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he felt the need to defend his former team Wednesday after some eye-opening comments from Danny Ainge. Ainge, who joined the Jazz in December 2021 as their CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor, said Monday he wasn't...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mcgreevey Funeral Homes#Lakewood Urgent Care
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Thinks Donovan Mitchell Wanted To Be On The Cavaliers, Not The Knicks From A Basketball Perspective: "Donovan Mitchell Is On The Team He'd Rather Be On."

Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, and there's no doubt that this was a big move for both him and the franchise. He is now on a top-tier Eastern Conference team with championship aspirations. When he found out about himself getting traded to the Cavaliers, Donovan...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."

The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Muhammad Ali Grandson News

Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh is set to take the next step in his MMA career. Ali Walsh, 24, a former University of Cal and UNLV football player, has been signed by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to compete in its tournament finals event in November. Ali Walsh is...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers’ New Star Backcourt Is Spotted Together

A new era for the Cleveland Cavaliers has begun and fans are absolutely ecstatic about it. Things were already looking up for the team, which had a stellar regular season last year but sputtered and fell apart towards the end. The upcoming season had a lot of promise but then...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy