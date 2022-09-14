ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Antony Expressed His Eagerness To Play His First Away Game With Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RryYF_0hvEfXJF00

The Right-winger is ready to take on Sheriff for the Manchester United UEFA Europa League away fixture and has given his opinion on the match that will take place on Thursday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Right-winger is ready to take on Sheriff for the Manchester United UEFA Europa League away fixture and has given his opinion on the match that will take place on Thursday.

Antony played his first game for the Red Devils on September 4 in the Premier League fixture against Arsenal scoring a goal on his debut making a great impression on the supporters.

On his second appearance at Old Trafford, the number 21 did not make the expected impact as Erik Ten Hag's side saw a polemic penalty provoked by Lisandro Martinez which was exchanged for a Real Sociedad goal ending up in a defeat (0-1).

However, the Dutchman used a fairly alternative starting squad to give playtime to the inactive bench players that would not start in the Premier League fixtures like Cristiano Ronaldo, Fred, Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Antony Elanga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4XmJ_0hvEfXJF00

IMAGO / PA Images

As it was the mere start to the UEFA Europa League it is understood that it's not a big deal for Erik Ten Hag as he knows how powerful his current squad is and what he could do to recover in the group stage.

According to an interview from MUTV , Antony has spoken about his excitement to play his first away game under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United, the Brazilian said:

“I always look forward to playing in a United shirt,” Then added. “It's always a reason to get excited.

“Unfortunately, we lost the last home game, [but] we now need to focus 100 per cent on the away game and bring the three points home.”

When it was mentioned how difficult this Sheriff game could be as the side from Moldova defeated Real Madrid in the last season's UEFA Champions League, Antony added:

“We'll face difficulties,” he said. “We know it will be a tough game.

“[But] everybody knows about the greatness of Manchester United, so we'll go on the pitch and honour this important badge.”

The winger knows the club he is playing for and it is emotional for many people to see his passion for Manchester United hopefully this is the beginning of a successful era under the Red Devils.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Daily Mail

'I must inform you that you have started a losing streak': Jon Rahm shuts down rumors linking him to the rebel LIV Golf series as he jokes the claim has boosted his PIP standings

Jon Rahm swiftly shut down rumors linking him to the rebel LIV Series as he joked the claims could boost his Player Impact Program (PIP) standings. A Twitter account called 'LIV Golf Insider' claimed that a source had allegedly informed it that the Spaniard was the next high-profile name to defect to the Saudi-backed series from the PGA Tour.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#The Red Devils#Arsenal#Old Trafford#Imago Pa Images#The Uefa Europa League#Mutv#Brazilian
ESPN

Man United's Marcus Rashford suffers injury as Erik ten Hag faces striker crisis

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag faces a potential crisis up front after confirming Marcus Rashford has picked up a "muscle injury." Rashford has been ruled out of Thursday's Europa League clash at FC Sheriff and with Anthony Martial also injured, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only main option in attack.
MLS
Yardbarker

Inter Milan looking to make January move for Manchester United star

Inter Milan are looking to make a January move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. Since joining Manchester United, Van de Beek has struggled to cement a regular place in the side. When Erik ten Hag arrived at the club, many expected Van de Beek to be given more of a chance, due to their history together with Ajax.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Dubai
SB Nation

Jackie Groenen could make move to PSG before deadline

Manchester United Women and Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen is reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential move before the France transfer window shuts on September 20. Groenen has been a vital player in the United midfield since her arrival in 2019, and her creativity would be sorely missed should the move happen.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Jadon Sancho Praises Christian Eriksen Quality For Manchester United

Manchester United in form winger Jadon Sancho has spoken out about new signing Christian Eriksen’s real quality since joining the club. Eriksen has been a fantastic addition to the United squad since signing on a free transfer. The Danish international has proved to be United’s best value signing of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy