Interior Design

hunker.com

5 Trends in Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Home That You'll Want to Copy ASAP

In a new ​Architectural Digest​ home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes that are the ultimate micro-living setups

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
BHG

Behr's Color of the Year 2023 Is All About Versatility and Tranquility

As we inch closer and closer to the end of the year, paint companies, designers, and decor experts alike are all sharing their predictions for 2023 Color of the Year. So far this year we've seen a range of picks that make it clear that there won't be a one-hue-everywhere color takeover in 2023, but instead plenty of paint color options to suit all tastes and design preferences. This trend toward versatility is no more apparent than in Behr's Color of the Year 2023 prediction, Blank Canvas.
BHG

Are Daisies Perennials or Annuals? Plus, the Best Types to Grow

Think of a daisy, and perhaps the childhood game of "He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not" comes to your mind, where petals plucked one-by-one from the flower could reveal affections. Or maybe you simply picture the classic ring of white petals around a yellow button center. But there are several types of perennial daisies, and a few annual ones too, that come in different sizes, shapes, and colors. Plus, a daisy can go by various names such as gerbera daisy, Shasta daisy, and English daisy. Here's what you need to know about the best types of daisies to grow, as well as the answer to: are daisies perennials or annuals?
BHG

What Is a Lazy Susan? Plus 4 Ways to Use One for Storage

I'll admit that I didn't always love lazy Susans. Prior to entering the professional organizing industry, I neglected to use them in my own home because I had the preconceived notion that they wasted space. However, once I started experimenting with them in clients' homes, I had a rather quick change of heart.
Family Handyman

What To Know About Kitchen Cabinet Refacing

Did you know the average cost of kitchen cabinets for a remodel is around $11,000? While kitchen remodels often come with a healthy return on investment, that’s still one big bill. Imagine if some of that money could go toward appliances, flooring or other custom touches. That could be...
