ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Simon Cowell Tried to Grab ‘…Baby One More Time’ From Britney Spears By Offering Max Martin a Mercedes

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

What kind of world would it be if Britney Spears ‘ debut single wasn’t “… Baby One More Time?” That impossible-to-image parallel universe would have become a reality if Simon Cowell had had his way. In an interview with the British music mogul/reality singing judge on the latest episode of his America’s Got Talent co-star Howie Mandel’s Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast , Cowell revealed that he once offered the song’s producer/writer Max Martin a brand-new Mercedes for the track.

“I had a boy band at the time called Five, who I’d put together, we were just on the verge of breaking them from America,” Cowell told Mandel of the five-piece London act he signed to BMG/RCA. “Someone phones me from America and says I’ve just been played this song. It was written for TLC. TLC passed and he played me down the phone to me and was like, ‘oh my God, I’ve got to have this song.'”

That track, of course, was the one that eventually launched Spears into the pop stratosphere. Spears released her debut single in Sept. 1998 and it went on to become one of the best-selling singles of all time and topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for two weeks.

But it could have gone another way if Cowell had landed the deal with Martin. “So I phoned up Max and said ‘please, please give me this song,'” Cowell said in his first-ever podcast appearance. “And he went, ‘I’ve promised it to someone else.’ And I said, ‘well, I’ll send you a Mercedes 500 SL if I can have this song.'” To Cowell’s chagrin, Martin insisted that the track was already spoken for and that it was going to a new act the former American Idol baddie had never heard of.

“And he went ‘no, I’ve promised it to somebody else,'” Cowell said Martin told him. “And I said ‘who?’ And he went, ‘Britney Spears.’ And I said ‘Max, let me give you some advice, no one is going to have a hit with the name called Britney Spears’. She wasn’t even known.” Even though he didn’t get the song for Five, in the end Cowell told Mandel he thinks it was the right call.

“He’s honorable,” Cowell said. “He promised the song and he wasn’t going to break the promise, and look, he made the right decision… We’re still good friends now. Listen, I would have taken the car! And don’t forget, no one had heard of this girl before so he was not going to break his promise. So I missed out on that, but that’s how we met and became friends.”

Listen to the episode below (“… Baby One More Time” talk begins around 38:30 mark).

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Britney Spears posts bombshell video, declines ‘lots of money’ for Oprah interview

Britney Spears is telling her story in her own words. The pop superstar released a bombshell 22-minute audio clip on YouTube Sunday about the “abuse” she experienced as a result of her conservatorship and also shared why she turned down “lots of money” to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I get nothing out of sharing all of this,” Spears, 40, said. “I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down proper interview.” The “Hold Me Closer” singer...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’

Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Max Martin
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’

Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
MUSIC
Cinemablend

Britney Spears Responds After Son Jayden Explains Why He Didn't Attend Her Wedding

Britney Spears has regained control of her life since the 13-year conservatorship that was run by her father, Jamie Spears, ended last November. In the months since, she’s been able to begin doing a number of things she was prohibited from before, including releasing new music (and with legend Elton John), and marrying her longtime love, Sam Asghari, in June. But, her relationship with her family is very much still fractured, and after her sons didn’t attend her wedding, and her youngest child, Jayden Federline, explained why, Spears has responded by saying “I send all the love in the world to you” while “it deeply saddens” her to hear his words.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Mercedes#One More Time#British#Bmg Rca#Tlc
Daily Mail

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell’s Son Eric, 8, Is His Mini-Me At ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale

Simon Cowell, 62, hit the red carpet with his mini-me son, Eric, 8, at the finale of America’s Got Talent on Sept. 13! The father-son duo were joined by Simon’s gorgeous fiancée and Eric’s mom, Lauren Silverman, 45, as they posed for a family photo. Simon opted for his staple black t-shirt and jeans, while Lauren shined in a maroon one-shoulder gown. Eric was casual like his dad in a blue polo by Lacoste, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Britney Spears body-shames Christina Aguilera, singer unfollows her: report

Christina Aguilera was body-shamed by Britney Spears in a seemingly unprovoked Instagram post on Monday. Spears posted a quote to her Instagram by comedian Rodney Dangerfield that reads, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hangout with fat people." The "Toxic" singer editorialized the comment, writing, "I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small."
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Britney Spears, Jamie Spears and Tri Star Working To Settle Conservatorship Financial Dispute

Lawyers for Britney Spears and Jamie Spears are in talks to end their contentious legal battle ... sources with direct knowledge on both sides tell TMZ. Our sources tell TMZ ... Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has reached out to both Jamie's lawyer and lawyers for Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group to settle up. As you know, Rosengart has accused both Jamie and Tri Star of misappropriating massive amounts of money from Britney ... an allegation they have strongly denied.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Breaks Down In Tears In New Dance Video: ‘A Release I’ve Needed For A Long Time’

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Katy Perry Calls Elizabeth Taylor the ‘First True Influencer’ in New Podcast

Katy Perry is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth — no, not that one. On Thursday (Sept. 15), the 37-year-old pop star uploaded to Spotify a two-minute sneak peek of her new podcast series Elizabeth the First, in which she’ll examine the life and social power of the woman she regards as the O.G. influencer: Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor. Narrated by Perry and produced in partnership between her company, Kitty Purry Productions, and Taylor’s legacy brand House of Taylor, Elizabeth the First will emphasize how people once looked to the Cleopatra star for fashion, lifestyle and political cues — long before there...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Sonia Clavell Talks Being a Female Exec in Male-Dominated Reggaeton in ‘Latin Hitmaker’ Podcast

Sonia Clavell is a rarity: She is a female manager in the world of reggaetón, and her key client is a female reggaetón artist, another rarity. That the artist is Ivy Queen, known as the “Queen” of reggaetón, and the first female artist to foray successfully in the genre — makes Clavell’s career all the more fascinating. As the president of Clavell Marketing, Clavell, a Puerto Rican native, brings to the table years of experience in the genre, where she worked doing everything from public relations and promotions, to marketing, label management and concert promotions, working with a wide range of...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Rina Sawayama Reveals Elton John Helped Save a Special Riff on Her Single ‘This Hell’

Since its release earlier this year, “This Hell” by Rina Sawayama has become something of a battle cry for LGBTQ people around the world. But according to a new interview, the song may not have been the same had it not been for one Sir Elton John. In a new interview with NME, published on Friday (Sept. 16), Sawayama said that when she was putting together “Hell” in the studio, she noticed that the song’s opening guitar riff bore a slight resemblance to ABBA‘s 1979 hit “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” and she began to panic. “I was...
MUSIC
Billboard

Chart Rewind: In 2000, ‘Music’ Made More History for Madonna on the Hot 100

He’s not officially billed on “Music,” but Sting can take credit for inspiring Madonna‘s song that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks, beginning on the chart dated Sept. 16, 2000. “The hook of the song – ‘Music makes the people come together … Music, mix the bourgeoisie and the rebel’ – do you know where I got that idea?” Madonna asked in a 2000 Rolling Stone interview. “At a Sting concert. Weird, isn’t it? “OK. I went to see him in New York at the Beacon Theater,” Madonna explained. “He has a pretty mixed audience – I always look at...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy