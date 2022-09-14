ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Skanner News

Tentative Deal Reached to End Seattle Teachers Strike

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools said late Monday it had reached a tentative agreement with the union for teachers who went on strike last week over issues like pay and classroom support. Earlier Monday the district had cancelled classes Tuesday, the fifth school day that students have missed...
SEATTLE, WA
The Skanner News

Seattle Teacher Strike Persists, No Classes Monday

SEATTLE (AP) — Students in Seattle on Monday will miss a fourth day of school as teachers strike over pay and classroom support. The school district Sunday afternoon announced the cancellation of Monday classes and said negotiations with the union were ongoing. “We are optimistic an agreement will be...
SEATTLE, WA
The Skanner News

City of Seattle to Distribute Meals to Children Amid Teacher Strike

Seattle, WA – Starting Monday, September 12, the City of Seattle will distribute meals for students daily while the start to the school year remains delayed. The City of Seattle is partnering with PTSAs and community groups across the city to sign up volunteers to hand out meals prepared by the Seattle Public Schools’ culinary services team. The City previously announced that it would open eight recreation drop-in sites for school-age students starting Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
The Skanner News

Seattle Teachers on Strike Over Pay, Staffing Issues

SEATTLE (AP) — The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools Wednesday was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. “No one wants to strike,” Seattle Education Association President Jennifer Matter said....
SEATTLE, WA
The Skanner News

Seattle Announces 3 Finalists for Police Chief

SEATTLE (AP) — The three finalists to be Seattle’s next police chief include the current acting chief, another internal candidate and a longtime police official from Tucson, Arizona. The former fulltime chief, Carmen Best, retired in 2020. Interim Chief Adrian Diaz succeeded Best and is one of the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Skanner News

Seattle Environmental Justice Fund 2022 Grant Applications Open

Seattle’s Office of Sustainability & Environment (OSE) has announced that the Environmental Justice Fund is now accepting applications. This funding opportunity supports projects that benefit and are led by or in partnership with those most affected by environmental and climate inequities: Black, Indigenous, People of Color, immigrants, refugees, people with low incomes, youth, and elders. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
SEATTLE, WA
