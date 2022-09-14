Read full article on original website
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 3
One week removed from getting stunned at home by Appalachian State and subsequently dropping 18 spots in the AP poll, the Texas A&M Aggies bounced back with a bend-don't-break defensive effort against the AP No. 13 Miami Hurricanes, winning the marquee Week 3 showdown by a final score of 17-9.
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 3
The marquee matchups in Week 3 of college football didn't provide much sizzle, but there was still plenty of excitement in a full slate in the sport. Plenty of near-misses provided a weekend of sweating for national-tier programs and Top 25 teams. Meanwhile, the best of the best cruised to easy victories.
Report: Kurt Warner's Son E.J. to Make 1st Career Start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
Temple quarterback E.J. Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, will reportedly make his first college start Saturday against Rutgers. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Warner will replace D'Wan Mathis, who was benched after losing two fumbles during last week's 30-14 win over Lafayette. Warner, a...
Report: Evan Stewart, Denver Harris Among Texas A&M Players Suspended vs. Miami
Four key freshman on the Texas A&M football team—Denver Harris, Evan Stewart, Chris Marshall and Smoke Bouie—have been suspended by the program and ruled out for Saturday night's game against No. 13 Miami, per Marshall Levenson of On3.com. The suspensions are related to a curfew violation, according to...
Urban Meyer, Nebraska Reportedly Have Not Had Contact About HC Job Despite Rumors
Nebraska officials and Urban Meyer haven't been in contact as the school looks for a replacement for former head football coach Scott Frost, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Thamel reported Meyer is expected to continue working as an analyst with Fox moving forward and "not pursue coaching opportunities." Dennis Dodd...
Georgia's Brock Bowers Draws Heisman Hype, George Kittle Comps vs. South Carolina
The Brock Bowers hype train is out in full effect after the superstar tight end turned in another dominant performance for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. With Bowers leading the way, Georgia jumped out to a 31-0 lead early in the third quarter...
Marcus Freeman Gets 1st Win with Notre Dame as Twitter Questions His Job Security
Marcus Freeman is finally in the win column as Notre Dame's head coach after the Fighting Irish earned a 24-17 victory over California on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. Drew Pyne hit Michael Mayer on a six-yard touchdown pass to put Notre Dame ahead 24-17 with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter.
Video: Appalachian State Stuns Troy with 53-yard Hail Mary to Win Game
Appalachian State is carving out a niche as the most exciting team in college football this season based on how its first three games have ended. Saturday was the latest chapter in the Mountaineers' story, as Christan Horn caught a 53-yard Hail Mary as time expired to earn a 32-28 win over Troy.
Herm Edwards, Arizona State Mutually Agree to Part Ways After Eastern Michigan Loss
The Arizona State Sun Devils will be searching for a new head coach. The school announced Sunday that Herm Edwards will no longer be its head coach following Saturday night's loss against Eastern Michigan that dropped the team to 1-2 this season. Edwards was hired as head coach in December 2017.
Texas Spent Nearly $280K on Arch Manning, More Prospects' Recruiting Weekend
Texas may not be able to pay Arch Manning to play for the Longhorns, but the university reportedly opened up the vault for the top recruit to make him feel like the king of Austin. Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic reported Texas spent nearly $280,000 during Manning's two-day official...
Houston WRs Fighting on Sidelines in Loss to Kansas 'Unacceptable,' Says HC Holgorsen
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said it was "unacceptable" that two Cougars players got into a brief shoving match on the sideline during Saturday's 48-30 loss to Kansas. Holgorsen explained to reporters that wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV challenged fellow wideout Sam Brown Jr. about a penalty Brown committed. Things quickly escalated.
Lamar Jackson on Ravens Blowing 21-Point Lead to Dolphins: 'We Just Got to Finish'
Lamar Jackson did almost everything Sunday. Except for getting a win. The Baltimore Ravens blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and Jackson told reporters: "We just got to finish when we're up. That was a good team win for them, though."
Bears Offense Hits Rock Bottom in Week 2
Just 10 points, a failed goal-line running play and valued offensive players who are struggling but need to work back into shape have only a handful of days to do this.
Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Downgraded to Out with Quad Injury for Week 2 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will miss the team's Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a quad injury. Pittman was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday before sitting out practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. As the Colts' unquestioned...
5 NFL Trade Ideas That Should Happen Before October
The trade market will be relatively quiet in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but the rumor mill is destined to pick up speed as September rolls into October. Let's be clear: It's definitely not time to blow up a roster. Although snap reactions are enjoyable for both fans and media, a one-game sample size is a terrible way for front offices to manage a team. Executives must be more patient than us.
Former Cowboys DB Brandon Carr Arrested on DWI Charge
Former NFL cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested early Thursday morning in Collin County, Texas, on a DWI charge. According to TMZ Sports, the Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Carr was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday and released on bond at 5:30 p.m. that day. The...
How the Super Bowl Hangover Has Impacted Teams in the Past Decade
Whenever a team loses the Super Bowl, a popular refrain is that the franchise is built to return as soon as the next season. The reality, however, is a second consecutive trip often does not happen anymore. And then, the Super Bowl hangover takes another victim. During the last decade,...
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, Pat Surtain II Exit Win vs. Texans with Injuries
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. The team announced that Jeudy (ribs) has been ruled out for the remainder of the game along with cornerback Pat Surtain II, who sustained a shoulder injury:. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, X-rays...
Troy Aikman: UCLA Attendance vs. Southern Alabama at Rose Bowl an 'Embarrassment'
The UCLA Bruins defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 32-31 on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, with a last-minute field goal, but even the excitement of a win couldn't hide the fact that there was a lack of fans in the stands. Former UCLA and Dallas Cowboys quarterback...
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Hyped by CFB Twitter After 'Creating a Gap' in Heisman Race
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Toledo Rockets 77-21 in a blowout on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, to move to 3-0 on the season. It was a particularly impressive showing from quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also had two carries for nine yards before being replaced by Kyle McCord with the Buckeyes holding a significant lead in the fourth quarter.
