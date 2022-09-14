ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 3

One week removed from getting stunned at home by Appalachian State and subsequently dropping 18 spots in the AP poll, the Texas A&M Aggies bounced back with a bend-don't-break defensive effort against the AP No. 13 Miami Hurricanes, winning the marquee Week 3 showdown by a final score of 17-9.
NFL
Bleacher Report

College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 3

The marquee matchups in Week 3 of college football didn't provide much sizzle, but there was still plenty of excitement in a full slate in the sport. Plenty of near-misses provided a weekend of sweating for national-tier programs and Top 25 teams. Meanwhile, the best of the best cruised to easy victories.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Video: Appalachian State Stuns Troy with 53-yard Hail Mary to Win Game

Appalachian State is carving out a niche as the most exciting team in college football this season based on how its first three games have ended. Saturday was the latest chapter in the Mountaineers' story, as Christan Horn caught a 53-yard Hail Mary as time expired to earn a 32-28 win over Troy.
BOONE, NC
Bleacher Report

Houston WRs Fighting on Sidelines in Loss to Kansas 'Unacceptable,' Says HC Holgorsen

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said it was "unacceptable" that two Cougars players got into a brief shoving match on the sideline during Saturday's 48-30 loss to Kansas. Holgorsen explained to reporters that wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV challenged fellow wideout Sam Brown Jr. about a penalty Brown committed. Things quickly escalated.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

5 NFL Trade Ideas That Should Happen Before October

The trade market will be relatively quiet in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but the rumor mill is destined to pick up speed as September rolls into October. Let's be clear: It's definitely not time to blow up a roster. Although snap reactions are enjoyable for both fans and media, a one-game sample size is a terrible way for front offices to manage a team. Executives must be more patient than us.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Former Cowboys DB Brandon Carr Arrested on DWI Charge

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested early Thursday morning in Collin County, Texas, on a DWI charge. According to TMZ Sports, the Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Carr was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday and released on bond at 5:30 p.m. that day. The...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Bleacher Report

How the Super Bowl Hangover Has Impacted Teams in the Past Decade

Whenever a team loses the Super Bowl, a popular refrain is that the franchise is built to return as soon as the next season. The reality, however, is a second consecutive trip often does not happen anymore. And then, the Super Bowl hangover takes another victim. During the last decade,...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, Pat Surtain II Exit Win vs. Texans with Injuries

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. The team announced that Jeudy (ribs) has been ruled out for the remainder of the game along with cornerback Pat Surtain II, who sustained a shoulder injury:. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, X-rays...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Hyped by CFB Twitter After 'Creating a Gap' in Heisman Race

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Toledo Rockets 77-21 in a blowout on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, to move to 3-0 on the season. It was a particularly impressive showing from quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also had two carries for nine yards before being replaced by Kyle McCord with the Buckeyes holding a significant lead in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH

