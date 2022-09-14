Read full article on original website
Related
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival
Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans. Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
Enjoy Free Music, Food & Drinks In CNY; All For An Amazing Cause!
A free event for the entire family to enjoy... why wouldn't you want to join in on the fun?. Madison County is proud announce the first-ever Get Your Shot Together Music & Health Festival, set for Sunday, September 18th at Good Nature Farm Brewery. The goal is to celebrate health and good vibes with FREE live music, food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.
Ready to Laugh? SNL Star Set to Bring Live Comedy Show to Upstate NY
A legend of Saturday Night Live, and the big screen, is bringing his touring show to Upstate New York. The legend in question, is Adam Sandler. The comedic powerhouse recently announced dates for his Adam Sandler Live tour, and a few of the shows will be happening in the Empire State. Given that Sandler is originally from Brooklyn, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise for fans of his.
Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
25 In-Season Fruits and Vegetables to Enjoy This September
As the seasons change and months go by, certain fruits and vegetable go in and out of season. As we head into the fall months, there are certain items that are going out of season, like strawberries, but there are plenty of other delicious fruits that are in season, like apples. Sure, strawberries will still be on the shelf for the rest of the year, just like apples always are, but if you want the best tasting produce, you want to purchase it when its in season.
IRS Refunds $1.2 Billion This Month! Are You An Eligible New Yorker?
It isn't every day that we receive good news from the Internal Revenue Service. Typically we are too frustrated trying to properly file our tax returns and sorting through new tax laws each year to enjoy our relationship with the IRS. By the end of September, if you are one of these New Yorkers, good news could be coming your way.
