The Hollywood Reporter

When Anti-War ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Provoked Nazi Backlash, Shocking Hollywood

“Out Jews!” howled Josef Goebbels. “A dirty film made in America!” The Nazi propagandist was on his feet in the front row of the balcony at Berlin’s ornate Mozartsaal, frothing at the motion picture screen. Behind Goebbels, dozens of brown shirted thugs joined in the jeering — and released white mice and set off stink bombs. Women screamed and stood on their seats. Moviegoers bolted for the exits; several patrons, taken for Jews, were beaten up. The house lights went up, the theater was cleared, and the show was shut down. [*] The date was December 5, 1930, and the American-made film...
Fox News

LA Times op-ed claims America 'fueled the rise of Nazism and the Holocaust'

The Los Angeles Times spotlighted a piece that chastised America for fueling the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust several decades prior. In the Sunday op-ed titled "Americans fueled the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust. Will we learn from that shameful chapter?" filmmakers Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein described their research while producing a documentary about the U.S. and the Holocaust. Their findings, they claimed, provided "parallels" to "dark moments in our history," including the lead up to World War II.
The Independent

US will no longer have Christian majority by 2070, study reveals

The United States remains home to more Christians than any other country in the world. By 2070, those demographics could see a shift and the religion that has long been the country’s majority denomination could become a minority, according to a new study.“If recent trends in religious switching continue, Christians could make up less than half of the U.S. population within a few decades,” to as little as a third, modellers from the Pew Research Center wrote in a new study released Tuesday.The projections, which used the country’s current religious composition as the jumping off point, were made by...
