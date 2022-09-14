Read full article on original website
Column: 'You're stepping on the graves of my grandparents': Politicians open old wounds with Nazi talk
California Rep. Mike Garcia and others defending former President Trump by drawing analogies to Hitler cheapen history and violate the true victims.
When Anti-War ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Provoked Nazi Backlash, Shocking Hollywood
“Out Jews!” howled Josef Goebbels. “A dirty film made in America!” The Nazi propagandist was on his feet in the front row of the balcony at Berlin’s ornate Mozartsaal, frothing at the motion picture screen. Behind Goebbels, dozens of brown shirted thugs joined in the jeering — and released white mice and set off stink bombs. Women screamed and stood on their seats. Moviegoers bolted for the exits; several patrons, taken for Jews, were beaten up. The house lights went up, the theater was cleared, and the show was shut down. [*] The date was December 5, 1930, and the American-made film...
LA Times op-ed claims America 'fueled the rise of Nazism and the Holocaust'
The Los Angeles Times spotlighted a piece that chastised America for fueling the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust several decades prior. In the Sunday op-ed titled "Americans fueled the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust. Will we learn from that shameful chapter?" filmmakers Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein described their research while producing a documentary about the U.S. and the Holocaust. Their findings, they claimed, provided "parallels" to "dark moments in our history," including the lead up to World War II.
US will no longer have Christian majority by 2070, study reveals
The United States remains home to more Christians than any other country in the world. By 2070, those demographics could see a shift and the religion that has long been the country’s majority denomination could become a minority, according to a new study.“If recent trends in religious switching continue, Christians could make up less than half of the U.S. population within a few decades,” to as little as a third, modellers from the Pew Research Center wrote in a new study released Tuesday.The projections, which used the country’s current religious composition as the jumping off point, were made by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Muslims are 25% of the world population. But in 200 shows researchers studied, they were just 1% of speaking characters
Despite making up one quarter of the world's population, Muslims are severely underrepresented on television -- and when they are represented, they're depicted as shallow stereotypes, according to a new study.
What Is Whiteness? New ‘Show & Tell’ Book Aims To Dismantle Racism And White Supremacy
“Show & Tell” succeeds well in describing and criticizing, through many examples, how whiteness works. The post What Is Whiteness? New ‘Show & Tell’ Book Aims To Dismantle Racism And White Supremacy appeared first on NewsOne.
