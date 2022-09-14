Read full article on original website
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
Local church hoping to better community with new facility and coffee shop
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– One local church is hoping to serve the greater good of the community with its brand new facility. Northstar Church in Panama City just reopened its doors in July after enduring massive damage from Hurricane Michael. Lead pastor, Marty Martin, said during the rebuild he...
Free food for 500 Panama City families
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida. That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County. Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran...
NOW OPEN: Pink Coyote Dessert serving homemade ice cream and baked goods in Destin
Imagine taking ice cream to the next level using handcrafted recipes, locally-sourced ingredients, and homemade mix-ins. That is exactly what Tarra Wixom Destin did when she and her husband, Parker, created Pink Coyote Dessert Company, an ice cream and sweets shop in Destin, Florida. Pink Coyote is located where Dewey’s...
Santa Rosa Co. Commission welcomes new Aldi store, expansions across Gulf Coast
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Commission welcomed a new addition to the Pace/Pea ridge area. Members attended the grand opening of a new Aldi store Thursday, Sept. 15. This is the first Aldi location built in the Pace/Pea Ridge area, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County […]
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
Walton officials urge disaster prep
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
Kendall Leigh Clark to wed Tony Derrill Beckham Jr. Sept. 17
Pierce and Bridget Clark announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Kendall Leigh Clark to Tony Derrill Beckham Jr (TJ). Kendall is the granddaughter of Ralph and Brenda Jenkins and Nancy and the late Jerry Clark. TJ is the son of Tony and Lola Beckham and the grandson of the late Herbert and Linda Faye Beckham and the late DL and Clara Barton.
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
Walton Co. Animal Shelter seeking homes for 150 animals
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a big problem at the Walton County Animal Shelter. With too many cats and dogs, the shelter’s been overcrowded for the last few months, between owner returns and new animal drop-offs, there are nearly 200 animals waiting for forever homes. While they wait, shelter officials said they have dozens […]
Baptist Hospital Neuroscience Services Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
Cassandra Reuben, LPN, has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Reuben works in neuroscience services at Baptist Hospital. A patient’s wife recognized Reuben for the exceptional care she provided. “She made a stressful stay much more enjoyable with her wonderful sense of humor while meeting her obligations as a very busy nurse. She kept us in the know and gave us continued updates,” the nomination read. “She kept focused on the care she provided. I’m so thankful for her caring spirit and heart.”
Watersound Town Center Sees New Tenant Openings and Announces Future Retail and Dining Concepts
WATERSOUND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Watersound Town Center welcomes new tenants and announces future tenants as construction progresses on additional buildings at the growing center. Among the recently opened and future tenants are innovative dining concepts, unique retailers and medical offices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006085/en/ Artist rendering of Watersound Town Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
ALDI GRAND OPENING IN PACE – PEA RIDGE AREA TODAY
Santa Rosa County Commissioners joined ALDI today, Thurs., Sept. 15, for the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony of their first Pace/Pea Ridge store. The opening marks the second location for Santa Rosa County with ALDI Navarre opening earlier this year in March. “The opening of ALDI in the Pace/Pea Ridge...
Governor candidate visits Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist stopped by Bay County Thursday afternoon. Around 75 voters gathered at the Gallery of Art in downtown Panama City to hear the former Governor speak. Crist said if elected governor, he will work to lower power bills that have skyrocketed in the last couple of […]
Grandmother’s near-death experience includes CPR and Jesus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As a local medical professional, Carol O’Driscoll is used to saving lives. But on Thursday, August 11 she needed saving. “I thought I’d come out here in the yard to trim some roses back and I did that,” O’Driscoll said. “I looked down, I had about 20-30 fire ants. […]
Panama City Beach granted $6 million to clean up Lullwater Lake
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The state is helping Panama City Beach clean up an environmental issue causing flooding problems. The legislature has appropriated $6 million to the Lullwater Lake basin project. Lullwater Lake is full of aquatic weeds that make the lake stagnant. The poor water quality and overgrowth contributed to the major […]
Nearly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage released into St. Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A swimming advisory has been issued for a portion of St. Andrews Bay after the City of Panama City reports a release of 4,835 gallons of raw sewage due to heavy rain. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has advised against swimming between...
