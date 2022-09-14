Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flare
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 2 vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers listed receiver Allen Lazard, left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins and left guard Jon Runyan Jr. as questionable for Sunday’s Week 2 showdown with the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 2:...
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Aaron Rodgers says ‘communication’ is biggest issue between him and Green Bay Packers receivers
Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers seems to like his 2022 wide receiver corps. However, he plans to hold them
Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Wednesday injury report
Ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers have made their Wednesday injury report available. The Packers entered practice with a banged up offensive line this week after a disappointing loss in the season opener to the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Wednesday practice,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: In-town rivalries highlight Week 5
MILWAUKEE - Time just keeps racing by as we have reached the midway point of the high school football regular season. Week 5 of the FOX6 High School Blitz is where more than the standings matter, and trophies are on the line. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the...
Sports World Reacts to Nebraska Fans Chanting for Urban Meyer
The Cornhuskers crowd gave the former Buckeyes coach a warm welcome to Lincoln on Saturday.
FOX Sports
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
Packers.com
Lambeau Field ready for Packers-Bears home opener Sunday night
Lambeau Field is set to welcome fans for Sunday night's home opener between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, the first regular season game at Lambeau Field. Kickoff Weekend festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with the Kickoff Weekend concert event, presented by SiriusXM, Ticketmaster, Polaris and American Family Insurance. The concert will feature multi-GRAMMY award-winning band Train, in the parking lot on the northwest side of Lambeau Field.
6 Key Packers players to watch this week against the Bears
It’s been a long time since we have been able to say the Chicago Bears are undefeated and the Green Bay Packers are winless. That streak has a chance to continue this weekend when the two teams renew their historic rivalry. The Bears are coming off an improbable victory...
Yardbarker
Allen Lazard rallies around Packers rookie WR Christian Watson
No one presumably felt worse than Christian Watson after the Packers rookie wideout dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown pass on Green Bay’s first offensive play of the game in Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Relegated to the sidelines after suffering an injury during training camp after...
numberfire.com
Packers' Allen Lazard (ankle) limited again on Thursday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Chicago Bears. Lazard has now logged back-to-back limited practices to start the week after sitting out Week 1's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Lazard's status for Sunday is still up in the air, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after not practicing heading into Week 1. Friday's practice report and game designation will provide more information.
Packers.com
'It's going to be electric' at Lambeau for primetime Packers-Bears
GREEN BAY – Three years ago, when Matt LaFleur coached in his first Packers-Bears game, there was a lot more in the air than just the rivalry. It was LaFleur's first game, period, as a head coach, and the first game of the entire 2019 NFL season, televised nationally in prime time.
