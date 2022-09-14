ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers have made their Wednesday injury report available. The Packers entered practice with a banged up offensive line this week after a disappointing loss in the season opener to the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Wednesday practice,...
GREEN BAY, WI
High School Blitz 2022: In-town rivalries highlight Week 5

MILWAUKEE - Time just keeps racing by as we have reached the midway point of the high school football regular season. Week 5 of the FOX6 High School Blitz is where more than the standings matter, and trophies are on the line. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the...
GREENFIELD, WI
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears

CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Lambeau Field ready for Packers-Bears home opener Sunday night

Lambeau Field is set to welcome fans for Sunday night's home opener between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, the first regular season game at Lambeau Field. Kickoff Weekend festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with the Kickoff Weekend concert event, presented by SiriusXM, Ticketmaster, Polaris and American Family Insurance. The concert will feature multi-GRAMMY award-winning band Train, in the parking lot on the northwest side of Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
Allen Lazard rallies around Packers rookie WR Christian Watson

No one presumably felt worse than Christian Watson after the Packers rookie wideout dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown pass on Green Bay’s first offensive play of the game in Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Relegated to the sidelines after suffering an injury during training camp after...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers' Allen Lazard (ankle) limited again on Thursday

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Chicago Bears. Lazard has now logged back-to-back limited practices to start the week after sitting out Week 1's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Lazard's status for Sunday is still up in the air, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after not practicing heading into Week 1. Friday's practice report and game designation will provide more information.
GREEN BAY, WI
'It's going to be electric' at Lambeau for primetime Packers-Bears

GREEN BAY – Three years ago, when Matt LaFleur coached in his first Packers-Bears game, there was a lot more in the air than just the rivalry. It was LaFleur's first game, period, as a head coach, and the first game of the entire 2019 NFL season, televised nationally in prime time.
GREEN BAY, WI

