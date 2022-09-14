Slide 1 of 6: Microgreens have been around for quite some time, but they've just recently started gaining more popularity as flavor-filled salad toppers or a yummy addition to your favorite avocado toast. And although many people mistake microgreens for sprouts, they're actually not the same at all.According to Healthline, microgreens are more developed than sprouts but not quite a baby green. These greens are harvested as soon as they start to grow their leaves, which is usually anywhere from seven to 21 days after the seeds are germinated.Many different types of seeds can yield microgreens, with some of the most popular ones being from the seeds of radishes, broccoli, arugula, and even sunflowers.These tiny greens not only pack a punch of flavor, but they come with a ton of health benefits, too. While the specific benefits often vary based on the type of seed the microgreen originates from, a recent report from the Journal of Future Foods found that microgreens can have anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and anti-bacterial properties to them.More research is being done on microgreen nutrition as it continues to grow in popularity, but read on to learn what dietitians and researchers have to say about this nutrient-dense food. Then for more healthy eating tips, check out Major Effects Bananas Have on Your Health.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!

