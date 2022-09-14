Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Organizations hosts event on Lake Eufaula for kids with special needs
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Catch A Special Thriller (CAST) for Kids Foundation is in its 31st year of celebrating kids with special needs. On Sept. 15, they hosted one of many free boating and fishing events. The foundation and Eufaula Parks and Recreation hosted the Kiddos on Lake Eufaula...
Auburn Plainsman
Opelika Chamber of Commerce hosts Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
People of all ages, students and families alike, gathered to see Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and The National Parks play in Opelika, Alabama. The concert was hosted by The Opelika Chamber and Cottonseed Studios in downtown Opelika at the John Emerald Distilling Company. "They attempted to get Drew Holcomb...
Auburn Plainsman
EDITORIAL | The Red Zone: What to know
With the beginning of a new school year and the one-year anniversary of the sexual assault protests at Auburn University nearing comes a dire need for students to reflect on the prevalence of sexual violence on college campuses and the ways we can combat it. The time period spanning from...
WTVM
Pumpkins at Callaway Gardens to return this weekend
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re welcoming fall with our arms wide open, especially with cooler mornings this past week. And with cooler weather, comes a family-favorite - fall events!. Pumpkins at Callaway is set to begin this Friday, September 16 and will remain open until Sunday, October 30. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother
Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
wtvy.com
Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
thecitymenus.com
Guthrie’s Wrapping Up in Roanoke, T-Mobile on The Way
2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street, adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Pizza D’Action￼
When I was growing up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), we didn’t have many restaurants at which to dine. We had Cecil’s (now closed), Lake Hill Restaurant (now closed), Pizza Hut, Western Sizzlin’, Hardee’s and various other local fast food establishments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four Columbus women, first responders serving the community and making history
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— First responders are everyday heroes, serving the community they live in. However, they also serve as models for citizens. WRBL spoke with two out of four women who made history here in Columbus and set a precedent for other women looking to start their career in public safety. The Columbus Fire Department […]
WSFA
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
The Extra Point: Dothan vs Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan hit the road to take on another 7A region two team in Smiths Station. The Wolves looked to piece together back to back wins after knocking off Prattville in week 3. Dothan won 57-43.
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: Motorcylist dies in Friday morning crash in Beauregard
A motorcyclist died Friday morning in Beauregard on Lee Road 146 between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112. George Paul Shapley Jr, 57, of Valley, collided with a car, said Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton. Shapley was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. Friday. Lee County EMA had issued a traffic...
Auburn Plainsman
Suite 1111 | Beauty is in the eye of the beholder
This week, Jakai Spikes tells her story on dealing with body image and her experience with overcoming these obstacles. Do you like this story? The Plainsman doesn't accept money from tuition or student fees, and we don't charge a subscription fee. But you can donate to support The Plainsman.
Fort Benning: Retired Commanding General David E. Grange, Jr. of the ‘Best Ranger Competition’ passes away at 97
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Retired Commanding General behind the Best Ranger Competition passed away at the age of 97 on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, according to The U.S. Army Ranger Association. Retired Commanding General David E. Grange, Jr.’s name will always be remembered through the David E. Grange, Jr. Best Ranger Competition. The U.S. Army Ranger Association honored him in […]
WTVM
Popular restaurant in Columbus demolished after deemed total loss in fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire destroys a popular restaurant in Columbus. Fire crews worked all Wednesday morning and afternoon to knock down the blaze at Buckhead Steak and Wine - formerly known as the Buckhead Grill. [WATCH: Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus]. The restaurant...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn Hockey looks to improve in first season under new head coach
By the end of the 2021-22 season, the Auburn University Ice Hockey Club had been through heartbreaking losses, impressive wins and a mid-season coaching change. The Tigers hope to build from last season's adversity as they try to establish a winning culture in the team. New head coach of the...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus. The scene is located on South Lumpkin Road at Meade Street - where the road is blocked off by the Columbus Police Department. Our crews say there is a wrecked Ford Mustang in the...
WTVM
One dead in two-vehicle wreck on Moores Mill Rd. in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Opelika. The incident happened on Moores Mill Road early Friday morning, September 16. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old George P. Shapely of Valley. Officials say Shapely’s...
alabamanews.net
MPD holds Homeless Cleanup on Ann Street to help displaced Montgomery citizens
As a part of Mayor Reed’s action initiative to better serve those in the city of Montgomery who may be experiencing homelessness, ALDOT crews began the city wide clean up at the underpass at Ann Street and I-85. The Montgomery Police Department in partnership with the Montgomery area Coalition...
Comments / 0