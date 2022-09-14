ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WTVM

Organizations hosts event on Lake Eufaula for kids with special needs

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Catch A Special Thriller (CAST) for Kids Foundation is in its 31st year of celebrating kids with special needs. On Sept. 15, they hosted one of many free boating and fishing events. The foundation and Eufaula Parks and Recreation hosted the Kiddos on Lake Eufaula...
EUFAULA, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Opelika Chamber of Commerce hosts Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

People of all ages, students and families alike, gathered to see Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and The National Parks play in Opelika, Alabama. The concert was hosted by The Opelika Chamber and Cottonseed Studios in downtown Opelika at the John Emerald Distilling Company. "They attempted to get Drew Holcomb...
OPELIKA, AL
Auburn Plainsman

EDITORIAL | The Red Zone: What to know

With the beginning of a new school year and the one-year anniversary of the sexual assault protests at Auburn University nearing comes a dire need for students to reflect on the prevalence of sexual violence on college campuses and the ways we can combat it. The time period spanning from...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Pumpkins at Callaway Gardens to return this weekend

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re welcoming fall with our arms wide open, especially with cooler mornings this past week. And with cooler weather, comes a family-favorite - fall events!. Pumpkins at Callaway is set to begin this Friday, September 16 and will remain open until Sunday, October 30. This...
HAMILTON, GA
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Auburn, AL
Lifestyle
Opelika-Auburn News

Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother

Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
thecitymenus.com

Guthrie’s Wrapping Up in Roanoke, T-Mobile on The Way

​​2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street, adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.
ROANOKE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: Pizza D’Action￼

When I was growing up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), we didn’t have many restaurants at which to dine. We had Cecil’s (now closed), Lake Hill Restaurant (now closed), Pizza Hut, Western Sizzlin’, Hardee’s and various other local fast food establishments.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Dothan vs Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan hit the road to take on another 7A region two team in Smiths Station. The Wolves looked to piece together back to back wins after knocking off Prattville in week 3. Dothan won 57-43.
DOTHAN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Update: Motorcylist dies in Friday morning crash in Beauregard

A motorcyclist died Friday morning in Beauregard on Lee Road 146 between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112. George Paul Shapley Jr, 57, of Valley, collided with a car, said Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton. Shapley was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. Friday. Lee County EMA had issued a traffic...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Suite 1111 | Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

This week, Jakai Spikes tells her story on dealing with body image and her experience with overcoming these obstacles. Do you like this story? The Plainsman doesn't accept money from tuition or student fees, and we don't charge a subscription fee. But you can donate to support The Plainsman.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Fort Benning: Retired Commanding General David E. Grange, Jr. of the ‘Best Ranger Competition’ passes away at 97

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Retired Commanding General behind the Best Ranger Competition passed away at the age of 97 on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, according to The U.S. Army Ranger Association. Retired Commanding General  David E. Grange, Jr.’s name will always be remembered through the David E. Grange, Jr. Best Ranger Competition. The U.S. Army Ranger Association honored him in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn Hockey looks to improve in first season under new head coach

By the end of the 2021-22 season, the Auburn University Ice Hockey Club had been through heartbreaking losses, impressive wins and a mid-season coaching change. The Tigers hope to build from last season's adversity as they try to establish a winning culture in the team. New head coach of the...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus. The scene is located on South Lumpkin Road at Meade Street - where the road is blocked off by the Columbus Police Department. Our crews say there is a wrecked Ford Mustang in the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

One dead in two-vehicle wreck on Moores Mill Rd. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Opelika. The incident happened on Moores Mill Road early Friday morning, September 16. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old George P. Shapely of Valley. Officials say Shapely’s...
OPELIKA, AL

