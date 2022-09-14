ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse

Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium

Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of Favre welfare money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply a Mississippi governor was involved in the state paying more than $1 million in welfare money to Brett Favre to help fund one of the retired NFL quarterback’s pet projects. Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation’s poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group and spent on a new $5 million volleyball facility at a university that the football star and the governor both attended. One of the texts from 2017 showed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was “on board” with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging they misspent millions of dollars in welfare money. The director of the nonprofit has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in decades. The texts were in documents filed Monday in state court by an attorney for the nonprofit, known as the Mississippi Community Education Center. Messages between Favre and the center’s executive director, Nancy New, included references to Bryant. The documents also included messages between Bryant and Favre and Bryant and New.
Jenn Sterger Speaks Out On Favre: NFL World Reacts

A report from Mississippi Today that surfaced this week showed former NFL quarterback Brett Favre's messages with former Gov. Phil Bryant regarding a welfare fund. Jenn Sterger, who was a sideline reporter for the New York Jets in 2008, said Favre sent her suggestive text messages and voicemails back then. She also alleged that Favre sent explicit photos of himself.
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Brett Favre Over Fraud Case

NFL legend and FS1 host Shannon Sharpe verbally eviscerated Brett Favre Wednesday over his connection to the ongoing Mississippi fraud case. Sharpe voiced his displeasure with Favre on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” saying that the Hall of Fame quarterback would have to be a “crazy mofo” to steal from the underserved.
NBC Nightly News focuses on the Brett Favre welfare-fund scandal

The involvement of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is a Mississippi welfare-fund scandal has become something more than a random oddity. The controversy received treatment as a full-blown segment on Wednesday’s edition of NBC Nightly News. That’s a reliable litmus test regarding the extent to which a sports...
