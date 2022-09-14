Read full article on original website
Bachelorette fans demand host Jesse Palmer 'hold Erich Schwer accountable' on live TV after he admits to racist photo
THE Bachelorette fans are demanding host Jesse Palmer "hold Erich Schwer accountable" on live TV after he admitted to a racist photo. Bachelorette fans recently discovered an old photo of finalist Erich wearing an Afro wig, a brightly colored shirt, and dark makeup on his skin.
411mania.com
WWE Releases Medical Update on Edge Following The Judgment Day's Attack
Matt Camp shared a medical update from WWE on Edge on today's edition of WWE's The Bump. According to Camp, Edge has suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain. The Judgment Day laid waste to Rey Mysterio and Edge following Edge's match with Dominik Mysterio on last Monday's show.
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer's 'Password' Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere
NBC's "Password" reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show's Aug. 9 premiere. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), "Password" is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That's up from the premiere episode's initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho On How Vince McMahon Reacted When He Told Him He Signed With AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed Vince McMahon's reaction to him signing with AEW, as well as how AEW considered a TV deal with Showtime during its early days. Highlights from his comments are below. On Vince McMahon's reaction to him signing with AEW:
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat Set to Return to the Ring for Big Time Wrestling in November
As first reported by Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Big Time Wrestling has announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in November. The event will be held at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27. Tickets for the event are available now.
ABC News
'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Meet the season 31 celebrity cast
"Dancing with the Stars" season 31 premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+, and "Good Morning America" is exclusively revealing which celebrities will compete for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. The full list of stars was announced Thursday on "GMA." Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks will co-host the new season and Len Goodman,...
NFL・
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin
Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was "really cool" about the whole thing.
411mania.com
TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling-Themed Shows In Future Lineups
A new report says that TNT and TBS could end up including more wrestling-themed content in their lineups. Deadline spoke with Kathleen Finch, the Chairperson and Chief Content Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery's US Network's Group, and in the article it was noted that the networks' success with AEW could lead to more wrestling-themed shows in the networks' lineups as they chart their new futures.
411mania.com
Notes on Tonight's Episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
PWInsider reports that tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be kicked off by X-Division Champion Mike Bailey defending his title against Mascara Dorada. Additionally, the title challenger for Bailey at Victory Road later this month is set to be revealed later tonight. According to the report, the challenger will be someone from outside Impact Wrestling who previously competed for Ring of Honor (ROH). The challenger will not reportedly appear on tonight's show, but Impact will announce the opponent.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Signs WWE Alumnus Lou D'Angeli For Backstage Position
Impact Wrestling has bolstered their backstage crew with former WWE executive Lou D'Angeli. PWInsider reports that the company has hited D'Angeli to head up their marketing along with other backstage duties. D'Angeli was backstage at the company's Slammiversary PPV back in June, and the site reports he was brought on as a consultant several months ago before being hired as a full-time executive recently.
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a 'Shield' Backstage In WWE
Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her "ditzy" character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette's dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette's dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came "full circle" for her when he brought her into ROH.
411mania.com
Update On Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Rock, WWE & More Over 'Trade Secrets'
A new report has the latest on the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, WWE, The Rock, ESPN and more alleging the sharing of "trade secrets" in connection to the XFL. As was reported back in July, David Adrian Smith filed suit against McMahon, WWE, Dani Garcia, ESPN, Dwayne Johnson, Dick Ebersol, WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick, Riddick's wife Carol and others alleging that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared "disclosed confidential trade secret information" throughout the creation of the most recent XFL as well as the new, upcoming version.
411mania.com
Notes On Tonight's Impact Wrestling: Main Event For Show, New Talent To Be Revealed
A new report has details on what will main event tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns match will serve as the headlining bout of tonight's show, which is the Good Brothers' final scheduled appearance for the company.
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which are scheduled to air on September 20 and 27. You can find results below, via PWInsider:. * Nathan Frazier def. Axiom in the second of their Best of Three series. They are now 1-1. * Mandy Rose promises to teach Fallon Henley a lesson.
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn't worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it's reportedly 'not a dead issue'
411mania.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return
A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character's return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the "younger brother" of Elias and showed up back...
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie To Defend Featherweight Title At MLW Super Series
Major League Wrestling has announced that Taya Valkyrie will defend the MLW Featherweight title at Super Series against an unnamed opponent. Valkyrie will defend against the winner of the 4-way Luchadora contenders match (Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado) earlier in the show. It happens on September 18 at the Space Event Center Norcross, GA.
411mania.com
Hall's Smackdown Review – 9.16.22
As has been said multiple times lately, and then everything changed. Over the course of the week, Roman Reigns started focusing on Logan Paul, which seems to be a likely Crown Jewel main event. That is the kind of thing that seems hard to fathom, but here we are with a big segment needed to make it work. Let's get to it.
ETOnline.com
'The Goldbergs' Teases 'Tragic Tales' in Picture-Perfect Season 10 Promo
The Goldbergs are back! But there is tragedy in the family's midst. ET exclusively premieres the new season 10 promo for the ABC family comedy, and the Goldbergs are preparing to welcome another member into the family with newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) expecting their first child. But while they're celebrating the arrival of baby Goldberg, the new season begins with patriarch Murray Goldberg (former star Jeff Garlin) having already died.
