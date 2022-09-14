ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody after a gun was found on the campus of a Martin County high school. Martin County deputies said an anonymous tip was shared with school administrators Friday morning about a possible weapon on the campus of Riverside High School. Administrators...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at North Carolina middle school after several students were hospitalized

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Riverside High School student charged with bringing gun to campus

WILLIAMSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Riverside High School student was taken in custody by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. An anonymous tip was shared with school officials regarding a potential weapon on the campus. According, to Martin County School’s policy, administrations conducted a search of a vehicle that matched the tip information. During […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
PITT COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats

Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats. High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting the sexual harassment, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Sunday Shooting Investigation involving minors

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police respond to sounds of gunfire and find two juveniles wounded. Rocky Mount Emergency Communications Center dispatched officers to the 100 block of Elaine Court. There, they found two young girls with non-life threatening injuries. EMS arrived and treated both victims for non-life threatening graze...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
NASH COUNTY, NC

