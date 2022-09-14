Read full article on original website
North Carolina teacher injured in assault by high schooler, principal says
A student of Green Hope High School physically assaulted a teacher on campus last week, prompting a statement to all parents of the school from Principal Alison Cleveland.
Wake County high school student assaulted a teacher. It was caught on video.
The video has circulated on social media. The school’s principal says the student’s behavior was unacceptable and that the student was disciplined.
Judge reduces $1 million bond to $75K for North Carolina teacher charged with statutory rape of student
A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape had her bond reduced by more than 90 percent in a Thursday court hearing.
N.C. pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction
It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse as people gathered to celebrate the exoneration while also acknowledging the long road ahead to justice.
WITN
Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody after a gun was found on the campus of a Martin County high school. Martin County deputies said an anonymous tip was shared with school administrators Friday morning about a possible weapon on the campus of Riverside High School. Administrators...
WRAL
After being receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
Cary homeowner believes attempted break-in connected to teen social media trend
Cary police are investigating after an attempted robbery at home in the 200 block of Bebington Drive.
Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at North Carolina middle school after several students were hospitalized
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
WITN
Several Pitt County middle school students hospitalized as THC gummies & marijuana seized
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement says several middle school students in an Eastern Carolina county were hospitalized after showing signs that they were impaired. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, several Hope Middle School students were acting abnormally and showing signs of impairment.
Riverside High School student charged with bringing gun to campus
WILLIAMSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Riverside High School student was taken in custody by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. An anonymous tip was shared with school officials regarding a potential weapon on the campus. According, to Martin County School’s policy, administrations conducted a search of a vehicle that matched the tip information. During […]
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
WITN
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
WRAL
Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats
Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats. High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting the sexual harassment, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
cbs17
Former law enforcement speak on petition to remove Wake Co. Sheriff Gerald Baker from office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has responded to legal action attempting to remove him from office saying it has no legal basis and that the attorney who filed it, Jeff Dobson, had no right to file it. CBS 17 spoke with one former Raleigh police...
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
Enfield police chief's resignation cites hostile work environment
Enfield Police Chief James Ayers wrote in his resignation letter that he could no longer work in an oppressive and hostile work environment created by town leaders.
‘Extremely sad day’: Wreck kills 1 student, injures 3 other students of University of Mount Olive
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
North Carolina police investigate infant’s ‘suspicious’ death in bathtrub
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police began investigating Sunday morning after the “suspicious” death of a 1-year-old. Police responded at about 9 a.m. to the 600 block of Paul Street after getting a call about a 1-year-old who was unresponsive in the bathtub. The baby was pronounced dead after being taken to Nash […]
WITN
Sunday Shooting Investigation involving minors
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police respond to sounds of gunfire and find two juveniles wounded. Rocky Mount Emergency Communications Center dispatched officers to the 100 block of Elaine Court. There, they found two young girls with non-life threatening injuries. EMS arrived and treated both victims for non-life threatening graze...
WITN
Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
