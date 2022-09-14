ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'

The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
Deadline

Ellen Pompeo Talks About Reduced ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Presence, Reveals When She Will Return & Says “I’ll Never Truly Be Gone”

Ellen Pompeo on Friday made her first public comments about her reduced on-screen presence on Grey’s Anatomy next season. As Deadline exclusively reported last month, Pompeo will appear in only eight episodes of ABC’s top scripted series for the upcoming 19th season. She is using the time to star in and executive produce an eight-episode Untitled Orphan limited series for Hulu. “[Grey’s is] still gonna be just fine without me — I’m still gonna do the voiceover,” Pompeo told Deadline today on the red carpet for the Disney Legends ceremony at the D23 Expo, confirming that she will still do the series’...
Outsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals Major Character Will Return: ‘You Asked, We Listened’

With Ellen Pompeo taking on a reduced role, Grey’s Anatomy is turning to some of its old-school characters to fill the void for season 19. So say hello, again, to Kate Walsh’s Dr. Addison Montgomery. Grey’s Anatomy brought back Addison for a three-episode arc last season. And she’s back again this year, Variety reported Wednesday. Her first episode back should be sometime in late October. Grey’s Anatomy kicks off its 19th season on Oct. 6 on ABC. Walsh also confirmed the news on her Instagram page.
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family

NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
ComicBook

Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit

The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."
TheDailyBeast

Kelli Giddish Isn’t Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ by Choice: Report

Kelli Giddish announced earlier this week that, after starring in Law & Order: SVU for 12 years, the upcoming 24th season of the hit NBC series will be her last. But, multiple sources told Variety on Thursday, the exit wasn’t her idea. Nor was it showrunner David Graziano’s, the trade publication said. Instead, the “shake-up was a call made from above,” Variety reported, with one person close to the production saying “that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible.” Giddish’s bow was also reportedly cemented over the objections of SVU star Mariska Hargitay and at least one other heavyweight on the show. On Wednesday, Graziano, who became the target for many irate fans in the wake of the initial announcement, addressed the “complex” situation without going into detail. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” the showrunner wrote on Instagram. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”Read it at Variety
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s How the Show May Write Kelli Giddish Out

With news breaking on Wednesday that actress Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU, a lot of speculation starts kicking up. Part of it swirls around what happens to Giddish’s Amanda Rollins character. You know, there has to be some way that she exits the long-running show. It’s going to be a whirlwind of events that have to take place. Obviously, her departure leaves an opening that will await filling up. Yet, how in the world does she depart in a way that would be understandable? Her role on SVU is one that has helped provide interesting and powerful storylines throughout her run there.
UPI News

Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ has released new photos of its Season 31 Dancing with the Stars cast appropriately dressed for the ballroom. The photos show the celebrities with the pro dancers they have been partnered with wearing colorful, coordinating outfits. This season will see fitness model and actor Joseph...
ETOnline.com

'The Goldbergs' Teases 'Tragic Tales' in Picture-Perfect Season 10 Promo (Exclusive)

The Goldbergs are back! But there is tragedy in the family's midst. ET exclusively premieres the new season 10 promo for the ABC family comedy, and the Goldbergs are preparing to welcome another member into the family with newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) expecting their first child. But while they're celebrating the arrival of baby Goldberg, the new season begins with patriarch Murray Goldberg (former star Jeff Garlin) having already died.
