Will 'Law & Order's' Benson and Stabler Get Together? All of the Clues
For years, "Law & Order" fans have been hoping "Law & Order: SVU" veterans Captain Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler will get together and it looks like there may be a shot at romance.
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
Ellen Pompeo Talks About Reduced ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Presence, Reveals When She Will Return & Says “I’ll Never Truly Be Gone”
Ellen Pompeo on Friday made her first public comments about her reduced on-screen presence on Grey’s Anatomy next season. As Deadline exclusively reported last month, Pompeo will appear in only eight episodes of ABC’s top scripted series for the upcoming 19th season. She is using the time to star in and executive produce an eight-episode Untitled Orphan limited series for Hulu. “[Grey’s is] still gonna be just fine without me — I’m still gonna do the voiceover,” Pompeo told Deadline today on the red carpet for the Disney Legends ceremony at the D23 Expo, confirming that she will still do the series’...
Ellen Pompeo on Stepping Back From 'Grey's Anatomy' and Reuniting With Patrick Dempsey at D23 Expo (Exclusive)
Ellen Pompeo reunited with Patrick Dempsey Friday to kickoff D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the Grey's Anatomy star was thrilled to finally see him in person, and his new hairdo!. After the 52-year-old actress lent her hand and signature to commemorate her...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals Major Character Will Return: ‘You Asked, We Listened’
With Ellen Pompeo taking on a reduced role, Grey’s Anatomy is turning to some of its old-school characters to fill the void for season 19. So say hello, again, to Kate Walsh’s Dr. Addison Montgomery. Grey’s Anatomy brought back Addison for a three-episode arc last season. And she’s back again this year, Variety reported Wednesday. Her first episode back should be sometime in late October. Grey’s Anatomy kicks off its 19th season on Oct. 6 on ABC. Walsh also confirmed the news on her Instagram page.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Kelli Giddish Is Really Leaving the Series After 12 Years
We are getting some clarity around what happened to lead Kelli Giddish off of Law & Order: SVU after 12 years and it might surprise you. Giddish has played Detective Amanda Rollins in the police drama. While fans were dogging new showrunner David Graziano over this matter, apparently it was not in his hands.
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
One Chicago’s Most Heartbreaking Exits: Colin Donnell, Sophia Bush and More
If there’s one thing Dick Wolf isn’t afraid of, it’s killing off a beloved character. A fact that fans of the One Chicago universe — ie. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — know all too well. The franchise kicked off in 2012 with Chicago Fire; after its success, Chicago P.D. was launched in […]
‘NCIS’ Is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite For the Season 20 Premiere
‘NCIS’ is doing something it has never done for season 20 — starting a season without Mark Harmon.
Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit
The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."
Kelli Giddish Isn’t Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ by Choice: Report
Kelli Giddish announced earlier this week that, after starring in Law & Order: SVU for 12 years, the upcoming 24th season of the hit NBC series will be her last. But, multiple sources told Variety on Thursday, the exit wasn’t her idea. Nor was it showrunner David Graziano’s, the trade publication said. Instead, the “shake-up was a call made from above,” Variety reported, with one person close to the production saying “that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible.” Giddish’s bow was also reportedly cemented over the objections of SVU star Mariska Hargitay and at least one other heavyweight on the show. On Wednesday, Graziano, who became the target for many irate fans in the wake of the initial announcement, addressed the “complex” situation without going into detail. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” the showrunner wrote on Instagram. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”Read it at Variety
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s How the Show May Write Kelli Giddish Out
With news breaking on Wednesday that actress Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU, a lot of speculation starts kicking up. Part of it swirls around what happens to Giddish’s Amanda Rollins character. You know, there has to be some way that she exits the long-running show. It’s going to be a whirlwind of events that have to take place. Obviously, her departure leaves an opening that will await filling up. Yet, how in the world does she depart in a way that would be understandable? Her role on SVU is one that has helped provide interesting and powerful storylines throughout her run there.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Releases Official Partner Photos for Season 31: See the Pics
Ready to rumba! The official partner photos for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars have arrived — and the cast looks eager to get started. Though many of fans' favorite ballroom pros are back, the new season is coming with some major changes. As previously announced, DWTS will now air on Disney+ after 17 […]
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell forced to apologize after making same mistake co-host had just warned against live on air
THE Talk's Jerry O'Connell had to issue an apology live on air after making the very mistake Natalie Morales warned him against prior. The blunder happened in the daytime TV show's post-Emmys broadcast on Tuesday. During the show, the panelist ditched the studio, chatting with guests and interacting with fans...
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ has released new photos of its Season 31 Dancing with the Stars cast appropriately dressed for the ballroom. The photos show the celebrities with the pro dancers they have been partnered with wearing colorful, coordinating outfits. This season will see fitness model and actor Joseph...
'The Goldbergs' Teases 'Tragic Tales' in Picture-Perfect Season 10 Promo (Exclusive)
The Goldbergs are back! But there is tragedy in the family's midst. ET exclusively premieres the new season 10 promo for the ABC family comedy, and the Goldbergs are preparing to welcome another member into the family with newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) expecting their first child. But while they're celebrating the arrival of baby Goldberg, the new season begins with patriarch Murray Goldberg (former star Jeff Garlin) having already died.
