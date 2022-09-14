Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Celebrate 4 Years Of Marriage In Sweet Post

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple secretly wed in September 2018 and took to Instagram this week to look back on the special day.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey [Hailey Bieber]," Bieber wrote on the caption accompanied by a sweet black-and-white photo of the two of them with an adorable puppy between them. "Thanks for making me better in every way."

Hailey took to her own Instagram account to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary by sharing a beautiful photo from the actual wedding ceremony as well as a series of other selfies and candid shots.

"4 years married to you," Hailey wrote in the caption. "The most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you." The first photo shows the couple sharing a kiss during their South Carolina wedding ceremony. According to People, the ceremony was held nearly one year after they tied the knot in a New York City courthouse. Baldwin Bieber's stunning veil in the photo reads "Till Death Do Us Part."

Back in September 2018, People confirmed that the Biebers were secretly married just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas on July 7th, 2018. "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source told People at the time. Then in September 2019, the couple celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends.