ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Was 'So Worried' About 'Protocol' Before Meeting Royal Family

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20G5Cz_0hvEaapV00
Photo: Chris Jackson Collection

Last year, Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS had the opportunity to meet then-prince Charles, prince William, and Kate Middleton on the No Time to Die red carpet (the siblings were in attendance because they provided the film's theme song). In light of Queen Elizabeth II's passing last week, Eilish opened up about meeting the royal family during a recent interview in Australia (via Rolling Stone).

The singer recalled being "so worried" about learning all the proper etiquette before meeting the royals. “I was ready to curtsy. I was ready to not shake a hand. I was ready to not ask questions and not speak unless I was spoken to. And I was so worried about it,” she said.

All that stress turned out to be for nothing though, as Eilish noted how the royal family was shockingly friendly when they walked in. She explained that she and her brother were standing next to the movie's co-writer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and asked if she “knew the protocols," noting that “you have to curtsy.”

“She was like, ‘No,’” Eilish said with a laugh. “And we were like, ‘Oh. Ok. Nobody prepped you on the protocol?’ And she said, ‘No are we supposed to do something specific?’ We just thought it was this big thing with all these rules.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Mourn Queen Elizabeth II With Pearl Jewelry

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral. King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where other senior members of the royal family met them, including Camilla, Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Prince William
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
U.K.
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Etiquette#Rolling Stone Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

An Anxious Prince William Once Confided in the Queen About Having Second Thoughts About Kate Middleton

Back in 2007, Prince William and Kate Middleton had been dating for around five years after meeting as students at the University of St. Andrews. William and Kate were both 25 years old, and the public pressure was mounting for William to propose. Speculation ran rampant—when will he pop the question?—but William, according to The Mirror, started to get cold feet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William & Kate In 1st Photos As They Mourn Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday (September 10) outside of Windsor Castle. The foursome greeted onlookers as they viewed tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said William, who is now called the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the walkabout.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

175K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy