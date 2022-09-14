Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
18-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager in Shelby County
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Leeds. Authorities said 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson was arrested on September 16. Dickerson charged with Murder and Attempted Murder in the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $280,000 bond.
2 men shot each other with same gun during argument in west Birmingham, police say
An investigation is underway after a Thursday-night double shooting on Birmingham’s west side. Birmingham police responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Susan Lane in the city’s Green Acres community. They arrived to find two men – both in their mid-40s – wounded in the yard of a residence.
ABC 33/40 News
Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
Woman dead after possible accidental shooting in Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound Thursday evening in Birmingham. Police and fire medics responded about 6 p.m. to the 900 block of 47th Street South in the area known as Baby Kingston. Sgt. Monica Law said the woman, whose identity has not been...
Jefferson County man pleads guilty to 2019 shaking death of 2-year-old nephew in his care
A 28-year-old Leeds man has pleaded guilty in the 2019 death of a 2-year-old boy in his care. Jason Daniel Sparks was initially charged with felony murder in the shaking death of toddler Tyler Michael Haws. Sparks and his wife were the boy’s aunt and uncle and became his guardians after the biological mother in Mississippi was unable to care for him.
Birmingham murder suspect now charged in slaying of 83-year-old veteran
A man awaiting trial for murder has now been charged with a second Birmingham killing. Jarvas Tremaine Henderson is charged with capital murder in the May 16 slaying of 83-year-old veteran Daniel Garrick, Birmingham police announced Wednesday. The charge is capital because authorities say Garrick was killed during a burglary.
wbrc.com
Police charge suspect in hit-in-run accident that left a woman with Autism hospitalized
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police have charged a suspect in a hit and run in Helena. Jeremy Shaw is accused of hitting a 19-year-old woman with autism then taking off. Police said this happened on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba Neighborhood. Maddie Hart’s dad said she was on...
‘Killed for nothing’: Family mourns 24-year-old fatally shot in Birmingham double homicide, prays for justice
Family members of a 24-year-old man killed in a Birmingham double homicide are mourning his death and praying for answers and an arrest in the case. Jalen “Hector” Tolbert was one of two young men shot to death more than a week ago when someone unleashed more than two dozen bullets on a group of people in Elyton Village.
55-year-old man pinned in machine, killed at south Birmingham business
A man was killed Wednesday night in an industrial accident at a south Birmingham plant. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man Thursday as Bonnie Chancellor Jr. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and Birmingham police were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to 123 Industrial...
125 pounds of marijuana, 8 guns seized in northeast Jefferson County bust
A drug raid at a northeast Jefferson County home turned up more than 125 pounds of marijuana. The search warrant took place Wednesday night at a residence in the 1900 block of David Dr. N.E., near the Grayson Valley area. The operation was carried out by the Birmingham Police Department’s...
Woman jailed on murder charge in 2021 death of Blount County 25-year-old
A 38-year-old woman has been charged in the 2021 death of a Blount County man. Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday announced the arrest of Deanna Jones, of Empire, in the shooting death of 25-year-old Devon Durante. Durante lived in Warrior at that time of his death. Few details have been...
Man killed at Homewood ATM minutes after leaving church ‘knew he was going to die,’ mother says
Justin Hendrix walked out of True Love Church of Ensley on Sunday at 12:20 p.m., a service he attended religiously since being released from federal prison to home confinement less than two months ago. Twenty-three minutes later - at 12:43 p.m. - the 35-year-old father of three was dead, gunned...
Birmingham police seize drugs, several guns with ‘high capacity magazines’ in traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department took in a large amount of drugs as well as several firearms during a traffic stop Thursday. According to BPD, officers conducted the stop on a vehicle in the Elyton community of Birmingham. Those occupying the vehicle were arrested after authorities discovered a “trafficking amount” of both […]
ABC 33/40 News
73-year-old man dies after house fire in Birmingham
One person is dead after a house fire in Birmingham Thursday night. The fire department was called to a house on 47th Way North just after 8:00 P.M. on September 15, 2022. When firefighters entered the house, they found a 73-year-old man. The man was taken to UAB Hospital for...
Man killed in Bessemer crash identified
A 38-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night.
Birmingham man killed in house fire
A 73-year-old man was killed in a house fire Thursday evening.
ABC 33/40 News
One arrested after meth, cocaine found during search of Gadsden home
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Gadsden. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old Norman Terry Mccloud was charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Opium), one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief talks gang violence, homicides in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With more than 100 homicides already this year, 2022 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years in Birmingham in recent history. But who's committing these crimes? Mayor Randall Woodfin called out specific gangs as a part of the problem. The police chief hasn't been as willing to use that term. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane reports in the video above.
Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective’s capital murder case
Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”
Motorcyclist killed in overnight Bessemer crash
An overnight motorcycle crash in Bessemer left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38 and lived in Hueytown. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Ninth Avenue North. Authorities said Townsend was the...
