How to clean laminate floors
LAMINATE flooring is a neat, economical option that's easy to install in your home. But how do you clean it and protect it from damage? Here's all you need to know. Cleaning your laminate floors may be not be at the top of your list of priorities right now, but it's important to look after them as dirt on the surface can cause scratches to appear.
How to Clean Kitchen Cabinets So They Look Good as New
There's no doubt about it—our kitchens take a beating, especially if they're frequently used or trafficked through. It's important to regularly deep-clean your kitchen, but you may be neglecting cleaning one major item in your kitchen that probably looks cleaner than it is—your kitchen cabinets. Cabinets collect dirt, dust, and grime, and that's not even including kitchen grease. Cleaning kitchen cabinets can seem overwhelming. But don't worry—keep reading to find out how to do this needed and transformative kitchen chore.
The Easiest Way To Clean Your Wood Cabinets
You may be putting off cleaning your wood cabinets for fear of ruining them, but there's a simple solution. Here's the easiest way to clean your wood cabinets.
What You Need to Know About Cleaning Your Home's Air Ducts
Your air ducts and vents require regular maintenance. Ignoring tasks like replacing your filter each month can invite pollutants into your home's ventilation system. Viruses, bacteria and fungi can invade your air ducts and become suspended in your indoor air if your ducts are left uncleaned. It is also important...
What Are Shaker-Style Cabinets
If you are a fan of cooking shows or home makeover series, then you've probably seen a fair amount of shaker-style cabinets. But, just what are they?
How The Property Brothers Make The Most Of A Small Bathroom
Your small bathroom doesn't have to look small. There are some remodeling tips that will enhance the space, and they come from the "Property Brothers."
How To Clean Your Tile Grout Without The Intense Scrubbing
Are you wondering if there is an easier way to clean tile grout that won't make your arms feel like they will fall off? Well, we may have something for you!
9 best handheld vacuums that will make quick clean-ups a breeze
There’s no denying it – vacuum cleaners are getting smaller by the day, the best example of which is the trend for handheld vacuums. And opting for smaller versions no longer means sacrificing power, thanks to powerful motors, streamlined suction and longer battery life.Handheld vacuums are especially suitable for smaller areas, but they’re brilliant for quick clean-ups, too – consider keeping one in the car and one in a kitchen cupboard for quick spruce-ups of high traffic areas. Key factors to consider include dust bin size, battery life and the ease with which filters can be changed. With smaller vacuums,...
23 things you probably didn’t know you could clean in your washing machine
It’s common knowledge that the washer is the way to clean clothes, towels and bedsheets, but did you know your shower curtain liner can also be cleaned by doing laundry? From those handy reusable grocery totes to those smelly dog beds, we've put together a list of 23 items you can throw in the washing machine.
Are Wall Sconces Coming Back In Style?
A stalwart in decorating for their function and form, wall sconces have always been a mainstay of interior design, and they continue to be appealing.
Can This Cheap Glass Cleaner Get Stains Out of Your Car’s Upholstery?
If you have upholstered car seats like me, they’re probably sporting a few stains. (I’m splurging on leather for my next car!) Plus, I have three kids, so you can imagine what my seats look like. From spilled Gatorade during a road trip to transporting sweaty flag football players after a game, my car has seen it all.
Bobby Berk’s New (& Affordable!) Home Collection at QVC Is Here to Give Your Home a Stylish Upgrade
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s (almost) officially fall. That means it’s time to swap out our summer decor for things more seasonal. Now is the best time to snag some new home decor because Bobby Berk just launched a new home collection at QVC. The new collection offers bedding, headboards, baskets, and storage solutions to help you upgrade your dwelling. Each item gives your space a “stylish, youthful spirit.”
