There’s no denying it – vacuum cleaners are getting smaller by the day, the best example of which is the trend for handheld vacuums. And opting for smaller versions no longer means sacrificing power, thanks to powerful motors, streamlined suction and longer battery life.Handheld vacuums are especially suitable for smaller areas, but they’re brilliant for quick clean-ups, too – consider keeping one in the car and one in a kitchen cupboard for quick spruce-ups of high traffic areas. Key factors to consider include dust bin size, battery life and the ease with which filters can be changed. With smaller vacuums,...

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO