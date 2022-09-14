ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAMINATE flooring is a neat, economical option that's easy to install in your home. But how do you clean it and protect it from damage? Here's all you need to know. Cleaning your laminate floors may be not be at the top of your list of priorities right now, but it's important to look after them as dirt on the surface can cause scratches to appear.
There's no doubt about it—our kitchens take a beating, especially if they're frequently used or trafficked through. It's important to regularly deep-clean your kitchen, but you may be neglecting cleaning one major item in your kitchen that probably looks cleaner than it is—your kitchen cabinets. Cabinets collect dirt, dust, and grime, and that's not even including kitchen grease. Cleaning kitchen cabinets can seem overwhelming. But don't worry—keep reading to find out how to do this needed and transformative kitchen chore.
Your air ducts and vents require regular maintenance. Ignoring tasks like replacing your filter each month can invite pollutants into your home's ventilation system. Viruses, bacteria and fungi can invade your air ducts and become suspended in your indoor air if your ducts are left uncleaned. It is also important...
There’s no denying it – vacuum cleaners are getting smaller by the day, the best example of which is the trend for handheld vacuums. And opting for smaller versions no longer means sacrificing power, thanks to powerful motors, streamlined suction and longer battery life.Handheld vacuums are especially suitable for smaller areas, but they’re brilliant for quick clean-ups, too – consider keeping one in the car and one in a kitchen cupboard for quick spruce-ups of high traffic areas. Key factors to consider include dust bin size, battery life and the ease with which filters can be changed. With smaller vacuums,...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s (almost) officially fall. That means it’s time to swap out our summer decor for things more seasonal. Now is the best time to snag some new home decor because Bobby Berk just launched a new home collection at QVC. The new collection offers bedding, headboards, baskets, and storage solutions to help you upgrade your dwelling. Each item gives your space a “stylish, youthful spirit.”
