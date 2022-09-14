ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

cbs19news

Virginia faces challenge with 'confident' Old Dominion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Late on the Friday night before Virginia's first game against Richmond, players returned home from the yearly kickoff event Paint the Town Orange and were taken back by the score of the Virginia Tech and Old Dominion game. "I was actually surprised, but it's college...
NORFOLK, VA
cbs19news

Unofficial ODU mascot will be on field at UVA game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia originally said an unofficial mascot would not be allowed on the field for Saturday’s football game against Old Dominion. That has now been reversed, and there has even been a “personal invite” issued by UVA’s official service-dog-in-training.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
College Football News

Virginia vs Old Dominion Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Virginia (1-1), Old Dominion (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Norfolk, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
cbs19news

Virginia enters fall ball with plenty of fresh faces

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia baseball could have used a big stack of "Hello, My Name Is..." stickers for their first week of fall ball. "It was kind of weird the first couple days, I had to introduce myself to everyone I saw because it's more new kids than returners," sophomore shortstop Griff O'Ferrall said, "It's definitely a different feel, but this group is already blended really well."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Celebrate the Constitution at Madison's home

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Saturday is Constitution Day, and people are invited to commemorate it at the home of the man who wrote it. James Madison’s Montpelier is holding a series of events Saturday, such as activity booths and speaker panels. For this one day, property pass...
MONTPELIER, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Amanda Newins (Chesapeake City Council)

Amanda Newins is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
cbs19news

Drive Fore STEM Golf Tournament coming up

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third-annual Drive Fore STEM golf tournament is coming up on Sept. 21. The tournament, which is put on by Innovative Software Solutions and WillowTree, will be held at the Club at Glenmore at 1 p.m. The money raised is used in a couple...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Cville Pride brings back in-person celebration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Pride will be hosting its 2022 Pride Street Fair and Fun Day this weekend. This year’s event will be held at IX Art Park, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday. According to a release, this is the return of the in-person Pride celebration, which...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

AAA advises people to book their trips now rather than later

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Experts say that people should start booking their holiday travel plans sooner rather than later. CBS-19 talked with Morgan Dean with AAA. Morgan Dean says that people should start planning and making decisions now. Prices at this time will drop over time, but tickets...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

