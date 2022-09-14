Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Virginia faces challenge with 'confident' Old Dominion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Late on the Friday night before Virginia's first game against Richmond, players returned home from the yearly kickoff event Paint the Town Orange and were taken back by the score of the Virginia Tech and Old Dominion game. "I was actually surprised, but it's college...
cbs19news
Unofficial ODU mascot will be on field at UVA game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia originally said an unofficial mascot would not be allowed on the field for Saturday’s football game against Old Dominion. That has now been reversed, and there has even been a “personal invite” issued by UVA’s official service-dog-in-training.
College Football News
Virginia vs Old Dominion Prediction, Game Preview
Virginia vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Virginia (1-1), Old Dominion (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Updating the UVA Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude's Commitment
See Virginia's full scholarship picture for the next five seasons following the commitment of Elijah Gertrude
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Virginia enters fall ball with plenty of fresh faces
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia baseball could have used a big stack of "Hello, My Name Is..." stickers for their first week of fall ball. "It was kind of weird the first couple days, I had to introduce myself to everyone I saw because it's more new kids than returners," sophomore shortstop Griff O'Ferrall said, "It's definitely a different feel, but this group is already blended really well."
CBS Sports
Watch Virginia vs. Old Dominion: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Old Dominion Monarchs are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Old Dominion, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
cbs19news
Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Celebrate the Constitution at Madison's home
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Saturday is Constitution Day, and people are invited to commemorate it at the home of the man who wrote it. James Madison’s Montpelier is holding a series of events Saturday, such as activity booths and speaker panels. For this one day, property pass...
Norfolk preps for Pharrell's 'Mighty Dream' business forum this fall
NORFOLK, Va. — An idea by Grammy award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is becoming a reality. Hampton Roads students are preparing for the Mighty Dream business forum in Norfolk. Community organizers like the CROP Foundation are helping them pave the way. "We have students from middle...
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Amanda Newins (Chesapeake City Council)
Amanda Newins is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
cbs19news
Drive Fore STEM Golf Tournament coming up
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third-annual Drive Fore STEM golf tournament is coming up on Sept. 21. The tournament, which is put on by Innovative Software Solutions and WillowTree, will be held at the Club at Glenmore at 1 p.m. The money raised is used in a couple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Cville Pride brings back in-person celebration
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Pride will be hosting its 2022 Pride Street Fair and Fun Day this weekend. This year’s event will be held at IX Art Park, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday. According to a release, this is the return of the in-person Pride celebration, which...
tvnewscheck.com
WAVY’s Don Roberts Retiring After 33 Years On Morning News
Don Roberts is retiring after 33 years behind the anchor desk at WAVY News 10 Today. “I am constantly in awe of what Don does to make our community a better place,” says Sarah Zak, WAVY’s news director. Don Roberts is retiring after 33 years behind the...
Local firm to design regional sports facility in Williamsburg
A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.
Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls
The toll relief program is now expanding to eligible people living in the entire Hampton Roads region. Currently, the program is only offered to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.
Missy Elliott coming to Portsmouth to celebrate 'Missy Elliott Boulevard'
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Award-winning musician and Portsmouth native Missy Elliott will visit her hometown this fall to celebrate "Missy Elliott Boulevard." Back in August, Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to change a street name in honor of the music legend. On September 7, Elliott tweeted her gratitude about the...
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
cbs19news
AAA advises people to book their trips now rather than later
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Experts say that people should start booking their holiday travel plans sooner rather than later. CBS-19 talked with Morgan Dean with AAA. Morgan Dean says that people should start planning and making decisions now. Prices at this time will drop over time, but tickets...
2 men arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 collective charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is a VERIFY segment on steps you can take to prevent car theft. The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested two men who face over 45 charges after a crime spree across the city. According to a press release from VBPD,...
Comments / 0