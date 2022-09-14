Read full article on original website
Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Look Like A Haunting Thrill
Netflix has an impressive track record with Stephen King adaptations thus far. In 2017, the streaming service premiered Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game (one of the best King movies of all time), and that was followed up by Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass in 2019. Now that legacy is hopefully set to expand further with the release of John Lee Hancock's Mr. Harrigan's Phone – which just launched its debut trailer online.
Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’
Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
NYLON
Jacob Elordi To Play Elvis In A New A24 Movie
Just a month after GQ declared him “Gen Z’s Leading Man,” Jacob Elordi has nabbed what some could say is his biggest role to date: Elvis Presley. But didn’t Austin Butler just play Elvis, you may ask. And I would, of course, respond, “Why, yes, he did.” But that was for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, whereas Elordi will portray the rock-and-roll sex symbol in a different project — one that isn’t even about him, in particular. Rather, Elordi has been cast as Elvis in Priscilla, an upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Taika Waititi tries to convince you that you’ll enjoy ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ more in IMAX Enhanced
It’s been a little over two months since Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters, and now director Taika Waititi has a special message for Marvel fans: see the movie in IMAX Enhanced. The celebrated director even appeared in a short video asking people to do so. On...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Collider
'The People's Joker' Pulled From Toronto Film Festival After One Screening
After having a single screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the comedy film The People’s Joker was pulled from the event’s programming. The movie by director Vera Drew (Who Is America) told a different origin story for the world-famous Batman villain, much like Warner Bros. did with 2019’s Joker. In this universe, however, the title character has a queer identity. In its synopsis, the movie made it clear that it was “completely” unlicensed by DC Comics and Warner Bros., and if the movie wasn’t on either company’s radar so far, after the premiere event, it certainly is.
Collider
'The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says the Daryl Spin-Off Will Have a "Whole Different Vibe"
The long-running hit post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead will be drawing its curtains in November 2022. However, fans need not worry as the franchise has never been more alive with several spin-offs being prepared to fill the impending absence of the giant mothership. To further expand The Walking Dead into a massive "zombie-verse" is an untitled spin-off to be led by one of the franchise's beloved characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Reedus has now shared details on what fans should expect from his spin-off, and it's as promising as can be.
Collider
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne to Lead Cast in 'Inappropriate Behavior'
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne are set to star in the upcoming road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior. The feature is helmed by actor/director Tony Goldwyn who will direct from a script by Tony Spiridakis. The movie will also feature Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and newcomer William Fitzgerald.
Netflix’s racy new Ana de Armas movie hits theaters Friday (and lands on Netflix soon)
I’m not ashamed to admit it: Ana de Armas is one of those actresses for whom I’ll always press play, even when I have no idea what a movie is about or who else is in it. Okay, fine — maybe I have in fact only pressed play on this or that movie in the past solely because she’s in it. Who can blame me? She’s a hypnotic, cinematic chameleon in pretty much every role she takes on. A fact that will be underscored even more so come this weekend, when Netflix‘s long-awaited Blonde lands in select theaters.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing
Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
Whitney Houston 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Movie Trailer Splits Internet
"Now THIS is a Whitney biopic," said one Twitter user. The official trailer for the new biographical drama was released on Thursday.
Collider
'Devil's Workshop' Red Band Trailer Shows Timothy Granaderos Caught in a Hellish Nightmare
Lionsgate's new horror film Devil's Workshop received a red band trailer unveiled by Bloody Disgusting, and it poses an interesting question - how far would you go to earn that big role in a film? For a struggling actor like Clayton (Timothy Granaderos) the answer is consorting with a real-life demonologist in order to prepare himself to be one on-screen. In his desperate search to come out on top and land the part, however, he ends up trapped in a hellish nightmare where the rituals are real and the consequences for dealing with demons are dire. The film opens in theaters, on digital, and on-demand on September 30.
IGN
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds Want a Stranger Things Crossover in New Film
Shawn Levy hit box office gold with Free Guy, his 2021 blockbuster featuring Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds -- and it opened up a door to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for him. As director of the planned Deadpool 3, the filmmaker will get to bring the Merc With a Mouth into a much more PG-13 setting. Along the way, he's hoping that the meta-humor that Deadpool is famous for might open up another possibility: a crossover with Stranger Things, the Netflix series Levy serves as an executive producer on. While the two properties come from different corporate parents, that didn't stop the first two films form having little winks and nods to Green Lantern, which starred Reynolds along with his Free Guy co-star Taika Waititi.
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
Collider
'The Limey': Steven Soderbergh's Crime Drama Sets Fall 4k UHD Release
Fans of the classic crime drama, The Limey will finally have their chance to add the title to their 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital collection on October 11. Lionsgate will be releasing the Steven Soderbergh film with added bonus content and a sleek SteelBook design, perfect to show off to guests at your next movie night.
Collider
James Cameron Likens 3D Technology to the Introduction of Color Movies
It's been 13 years since the release of James Cameron's visually stunning science fiction epic Avatar defined a generation with its 3D filmmaking technology. In a recent roundtable interview attended by SlashFilm, Cameron commented on Avatar's impact on the film industry and attributed it to its use of 3D. Cameron told reporters:
Collider
‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Discusses Releasing His 4-Hour Cut
There have been murmurs about a "4-Hour Cut" of Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis since the director revealed the existence of a longer version back in June 2022. Fans of the Austin Butler-starring film have been wondering if there was a possibility of ever seeing this extended version of the film. Now, in a new interview, Luhrmann has commented on the possiblity of that version of the film seeing the light of day.
Collider
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX Screening of ‘Avatar’ in 3D
If you’re a fan of James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, IMAX, and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Wednesday, September 21st at 7pm, Collider is partnering with IMAX for a special screening of Avatar – The IMAX 3D Experience before it’s back in theaters beginning September 23rd for a two-week limited engagement in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. The festivities begin at 6pm with a cocktail reception followed by a 7pm screening of the film.
