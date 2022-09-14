🔒Slow-motion lightning⚡, a stunning hummingbird🐦 and a thirsty nope rope🐍: See 16 of the best Click2Pins submissions

Read full article on original website
Texas Eats: BBQuest & Beef Loving Texans
David Elder is on a mission from the Beef Loving Texans to explore BBQ spots across Texas featured on their hit show BBQuest now streaming on HULU.
A war hero’s return to the Houston area more than 7 decades after he was killed in action
Houston, TX. – “Uncle Ottaway is coming home.”. First Lieutenant Ottaway B. Cornwell of the U.S. Army Air Force was flying a spitfire on a reconnaissance mission over the south of France during World War II when he was fatally shot down during an aerial dogfight with German pilots on January 27, 1944.
OFFICIAL RULES: Texas Renaissance Festival Sweepstakes
· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC (“Station”) and Texas Renaissance Festival (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Husband, father of 2 sues Jack in the Box, claiming employee shot at him during dispute over curly fries
HOUSTON – A Houston area family is suing a fast food chain after they say a worker pulled out a gun and shot at them. The family said they were at a Jack In The Box drive-thru window back in March 2021 when they got into an argument with the employee about curly fries.
Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd — after recommending one to Greg Abbott
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied a posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a minor 2004 Houston drug conviction, The Marshall Project reported. The decision comes 11 months after the agency initially recommended a pardon before reversing course and rescinding that recommendation, citing a procedural error.
Parents of Uvalde shooting victim urge Ted Cruz to support gun control, to no avail
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The parents of a child who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting met with Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday and asked him to support a federal ban on semi-automatic weapons.
Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board's finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that there was enough...
