Texas State

🔒Slow-motion lightning⚡, a stunning hummingbird🐦 and a thirsty nope rope🐍: See 16 of the best Click2Pins submissions

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago
Click2Houston.com

OFFICIAL RULES: Texas Renaissance Festival Sweepstakes

· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC (“Station”) and Texas Renaissance Festival (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Texas State
Houston, TX
Texas Lifestyle
Texas Pets & Animals
Click2Houston.com

Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd — after recommending one to Greg Abbott

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied a posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a minor 2004 Houston drug conviction, The Marshall Project reported. The decision comes 11 months after the agency initially recommended a pardon before reversing course and rescinding that recommendation, citing a procedural error.
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board's finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that there was enough...
