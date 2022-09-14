ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

3 Chiefs players most responsible for win vs. Chargers

While the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West division recently, their competition is much stronger in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos provide their own challenges, but many identified the Los Angeles Chargers as the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ crown, and Thursday night’s showdown in Arrowhead Stadium proved why.
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022

Thursday Night Football will feature an elite matchup between two AFC West rivals. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off of a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener. Khalil Mack headlines the defense with his three sacks and forced fumble against Derek Carr. Justin Herbert finished with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. Turnovers were the story of the day for the Raiders as Carr threw three picks which ultimately caused them to lose. Thursday night will be a huge game for the Bolts as they go into Arrowhead Stadium ready to go 2-0 in the division early in the season. Remember, the Bolts defeated the Chiefs in KC last year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 2 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers was quite the slugfest on “Thursday Night Football.”. The two teams were exchanging body blows all night long before the Chiefs’ defense ultimately dealt the knockout punch. Everyone expected a close game between two highly competitive AFC West rivals and that’s exactly what they got with a 27-24 win in favor of Kansas City. This is the type of performance that the Chiefs can build on and ride throughout the course of the 2022 NFL season.
