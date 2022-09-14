Read full article on original website
‘Treadmill selfie guy’ identified by Bloomington Police
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was caught on camera damaging an apartment complex has been identified Friday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Brandt Parsely, 28-year-old Thomas Snyder was arrested for criminal damage to property. On Thursday, Bloomington police asked the public to help identify a...
Police: Thief steals credit cards, makes purchases
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a theft suspect. Springfield Police say the thief is wanted for a theft and burglary to a motor vehicle. It happened September 7 at Ahh Yoga. That’s 2201 West White Oaks Drive. The victim says they had several items taken from their vehicle — including […]
Police: Mother stabbed teen son in neck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother was arrested on Friday night after police say she stabbed her 15-year-old son in the neck, according to the Springfield Police Department. The teen suffered from a non-life-threatening wound. Police say it happened in the 100 block of N 24th street. The...
Student arrested for stealing 23 exit signs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student was arrested for stealing exit signs and fire extinguishers from a dorm. Police say, William T. Turk, 18, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Thursday at his residence at Scott Hall, Champaign, for criminal damage to state-supported property. University housing staff...
Argument led to shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday. We're told that there was an argument that led to the shooting. Police found a 42-year-old Champaign man who was shot in the hand. Officials say that David Herrera was taken to a local...
U of I dorm hall vandalized, student arrested
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is facing a charge of criminal damage to state property after a residence hall on campus was vandalized on Wednesday. Officers said they arrested William Turk, 18, on Thursday in connection to the vandalism. A University Housing employee reported to police that 23 ceiling-mounted exit signs […]
UPDATE: Suspect identified after incident at Normal Comfort Suites
UPDATE (9:00 p.m.) — Normal police have identified the man who allegedly pointed a gun outside a Comfort Suites window Wednesday. According to a Normal police press release, 37-year-old Michael A. Sumpter was charged with one count of disorderly conduct. When police arrived on the scene, officers observed an...
192 grams of cocaine found in house during arrest
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man has been arrested for the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Gene T. Gunn, 39, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. on Tuesday at the 100 Block of East Garwood Street, in Champaign. Police say the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force...
Police investigating false school shooting report
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating after they said they received a false a report of a shooting inside Springfield High School. Official said dispatch received a call around 1:15 p.m. saying a shooting had occurred inside the school. When called, the School Safety Officer said there had not been a shooting there. […]
Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments. Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside […]
Police needs help identifying Walmart thief
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) needs your help identifying the man below. Police say the man has been involved in retail thefts at Walmart. We're told he was recently involved in a theft of a customer's bicycle and fought with loss prevention. If you can...
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
Police: Burglar caught red-handed
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said they caught him in the act of burglarizing a home. Officers responded to the area of Tanner and Yates Streets at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary. They arrived to find Kerion Overstreet, 23, inside a home. Officers […]
Police need help identifying suspects
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the subjects pictured below. Police say that they are part of a theft investigation. If you have any information on them you're asked to contact Detective Jedlicka at 217-424-1334 with any information.
Urbana Police investigating after home hit by shots
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that resulted in a house being hit by gunfire. Officers said they responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road late Tuesday night for a report of shots being fired. They found no one hurt, but did find three shell casings in […]
Champaign firefighters respond to fire at EpiWorks
CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters said they responded to a building fire Friday afternoon. In a press release, officials said the fire was in the gas vault of EpiWorks at 1606 Rion Drive. The fire caused crews to evacuate a nearby hotel and school. Crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to respond to […]
Two in critical condition after crash outside Pub II
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning crash on a busy street in Normal has left two men fighting for their lives. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
10 criminal charges for Bloomington arsonist
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Roman Kannaday, 23, is facing ten criminal charges after police said he knowingly caused an apartment fire early Monday morning. The apartment fire occurred on Keisha Drive some time before 12:45 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but one person was injured and three people were displaced from their home.
CWLP: Avoid 5th and Cook Streets
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving home from work are advised to avoid one intersection in Springfield. Officials with City Water, Light and Power said a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up at the intersection of 5th and Cook Streets. The street lights at that intersection were also damaged by the crash and […]
