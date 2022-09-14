Read full article on original website
Tanner Stine, Kaylee Bryant, Justin Long, Ali Larter & More Set For Supernatural Horror ‘Spin The Bottle’ From Director Gavin Wiesen
EXCLUSIVE: Tanner Stine (Impulse) and Kaylee Bryant (Legacies) will lead the supernatural horror Spin the Bottle from director Gavin Wiesen (The Art of Getting By), with Justin Long (Barbarian) and Ali Larter (The Rookie) to play supporting roles. The recently wrapped film written by John Cregan centers on a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famed party game Spin the Bottle in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place. Christopher Ammanuel (Black Lightning), Ryan Whitney (Reagan), Angela Halili (American Horror Stories), Samantha Cormier (Legion), Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run...
Rodrigo Santoro Joins Sarah Michelle Gellar in Paramount+ Series Wolf Pack
Because no supernatural teen drama would be complete without at least one hot parent, enter Rodrigo Santoro. The former Lost star has joined the cast of Paramount+’s Wolf Pack, playing park ranger Garrett Briggs, the adoptive father of twins Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray). Per his official description, Garrett is a “man of strong values, “someone with dark secrets and deep suspicions — especially towards anyone questioning the relationship with his children who were found in the wildfire years earlier.” As revealed during Wolf Pack’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Sarah Michelle Gellar is also joining the cast as...
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller
It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
thebrag.com
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
George Clooney, Don Cheadle and Mindy Kaling Celebrate Opening of Roybal School, Designed to Diversify Hollywood’s Below-the-Line Ranks
The trio joined CAA's Bryan Lourd and Richard Lovett and advisory board members like Grant Heslov at a morning pep rally to celebrate the academy's inaugural class of 150 students. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. It’s just after 9 a.m. and...
Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon’ Adds Another Hollywood Star to Cast
Kevin Costner‘s Western saga is filling out its cast. Recently, the project added Isabelle Fuhrman to its list of Hollywood stars, along with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campell Bower, and Luke Wilson. Costner’s “Horizon” is set to be four films released every three months. It’s produced through his Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Additionally, this is the first film Costner has directed since 2003’s “Open Range.”
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hope remains’ for a sequel to ‘The Goonies’ says Sean Astin
Fans of The Goonies shouldn’t completely write off the possibility of a sequel just yet, according to one of the stars of the beloved 1985 film focusing on a group of children’s harrowing adventure. During a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, The Goonies...
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
‘Pitch Perfect’s Jason Moore Tapped To Direct Dramedy ‘The Guncle’ For Lionsgate
EXCLUSIVE: Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) has been tapped to develop and direct an adaptation of Steven Rowley’s acclaimed bestseller, The Guncle, for Lionsgate. The Guncle follows a reclusive, once-famous gay television star who takes his young niece and nephew into his Palm Springs home after their mother dies suddenly, introducing them to his outsized life and unique wisdom and bringing about healing for all three. Lionsgate landed rights to the book from Penguin Random House’s Putnam imprint, in a competitive situation, shortly after its publication last May. Rowley is adapting the screenplay and will exec produce. Kristin Burr will produce through her Burr! Productions,...
‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Actress Ella Hunt Boards Kevin Costner Western ‘Horizon’
EXCLUSIVE: The ensemble cast of Kevin Costner’s Civil War western, Horizon, continues to grow with Dickinson and star of recent Telluride world premiere, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Ella Hunt, joining the cast. That big cast now includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker and Isabelle Fuhrman. Costner is producing through his Territory Pictures, and is directing, starring and co-wrote the movie which returns him to the Civil War era, his first in the time period since the multi-Oscar winning Dances With Wolves. Jon Baird co-wrote the Warner Bros./New Line project. Costner returns to directing after...
spoilertv.com
Full Circle - Dennis Quaid To Star
Dennis Quaid is set as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Quaid is believed to be playing a famous TV chef whose grandson was the target of the kidnapping.
spoilertv.com
Reacher - Season 2 - Shaun Sipos To Star
Coming off a main role in Outer Range, Shaun Sipos has joined another Prime Video series. He has been tapped as a major lead opposite Alan Ritchson in the upcoming second season of Reacher. In a one-year deal, Sipos will play David O’Donnell. He served with Reacher (Ritchson) in 110th,...
spoilertv.com
The Driver - Amanda Brugel Joins Cast
Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid’s Tale) is set for a key recurring role opposite Giancarlo Esposito and Skeet Ulrich in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. Brugel will recur as Sister Anne. Unlike any nun...
spoilertv.com
The Acolyte - Manny Jacinto Joins Star Wars Series
Former The Good Place star Manny Jacinto has been cast opposite Amandla Stenberg and newly minted Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae in Disney+’s Star Wars series The Acolyte. In the series, which hails from Leslye Headland and Lucasfilm, Jacinto also joins previously announced Jodie Turner-Smith. Details of the characters are...
spoilertv.com
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 15th September 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.4 - The Principal's Office. American Dad - Episode 17.12 - Smooshed: A Love Story. American Horror Story - Episode...
spoilertv.com
1923 - Robert Patrick Joins Cast
Robert Patrick (Terminator, Sons of Anarchy) has joined the cast of 1923, the Paramount+ series led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. He portrays Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family.
